The Competitive Healthcare landscape in the face of veering Technological upswings

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The demands an Agile Business Measure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsIlF_0bWCChr700
Photo by George Milton from Pexels

The business landscape is continuing to change. Millennials’ attitude is evolving into a more consumeristic one. Technological advances are perpetual, and so are the market behavior and public relations of the 21st Century. The trend is seamlessly affecting every industry, which includes physician practice and healthcare at large. But not many physicians are embracing such transformation with entirety. There seems to be an expanding vacuum of market adaptation in existence that has pricked the healthcare system.

The 21st-century Market trend

Until not long ago, trade was rather a simple chore. The commerce demand was more weighty than supply, product, and service Structure. And generation was the most central backer of the business deals.

However, recently, the high quantity output has become an easy mission making the market terrain crammed with large quantities of equivalent products and services. Business nonsense has grown out of proportion in the face of finite expanses of alleys, monopolized supply and demand, and clearly defined customer touch-points. For any encounter, it has enabled customers and businesses to exchange information, provide service, or handle transactions with much efficiency.

The historical Perspective

In the olden days, class identities and big creative ideas added the most value to companies. It was when their first building block, organizational hierarchies were fixed and silo-based.

The traditional business model, products, and campaigns’ life cycles were at the spectrum's two ends: painstakingly long or vertical. Systems arrangement reflected the process by starting up with the account team, planning, creating, and rolling out massive campaigns. The traditional method was controversial, yet a fruitful way to collaborate and attain the end objectives.

But, today, this way of doing things is often perceived as another obstacle to withstand. Some of these changes can be related to the expansion of social media channels, search engine capacities, online video, millions of web pages, and e-commerce. It seems that even Television itself has swiveled isolated static customer paths into a dynamic experience by fragmenting a piece of single information into millions of data points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBe1E_0bWCChr700
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

What is changing?

Data is broken down into hundreds or thousands of discrete units of independent information or isolated fact in the contemporary realms. Statistically speaking or logical sense, a data point usually originates from a measurement or research primarily represented numbers or graphics.

In reality, the average customer has transformed into a likely media source, cultivating a highly fragmented landscape.

Today, products, services, and varieties are more than ever exemplified by what prospects or cultural tendencies make of them; and how they’re distinguished and judged by consumers.

Besides, we see a shortening of the product life cycles that are vastly dynamic. The latter has always existed in historically traditional industries such as automotive. As a consequence, The car industry has utterly shifted from an old norm, of seven-year launches, to annual model variety with frequent updates, especially with 4G technology revamps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyVZi_0bWCChr700
Photo by Kostas Anastassiu from Pexels

Industrial evolution must parallel the Market and brand fluidity

Within the ever-expanding data science and data mining; marketers and brand experts are becoming more than ever the gatekeepers of modern patronage. Hence, those entities that master their marketing and brand will not only survive but will also prosper. Nevertheless, not all industries have triumphed that transition, even though the majority are on the fast track towards mastering the art of data fragmentation and analytics.

The reform of Business Models

The Business models of the current era, support the shift from a tangible product into the service-and-subscription arrangement. The latter model supports any device, along with its components that are incorporated into the entire product benefaction. The latest applies to all industries, including healthcare, computers, and the car industry.

Concomitantly to maintain the most value to their services, we’re witnessing an organizational shift. Through this, companies are taking a multitude of critical operations, like data analytics, content creation, or design, into their own hands.

The latest trend is a strategy primarily outsourced during the former system. Still, because of advances made in Data Science, Machine learning, and Data mining technology, corporations are eagerly pivoting their strategies to curb the market dynamics. The latter, in turn, requires entities to rethink their value offering to their clients.

Meanwhile, concomitantly businSystemesses must learn to restructure their expertise.

Organizational restructuring and Talent retention

There is an increasing system demand to restructure amid attracting and retaining the best talents while containing costs. Within the new assembly, the ultimate transparency is a must.

The contemporary system must uphold and maintain an environment of secure collaboration, automation, and smart policies. The modern system should be able to poke collaborators at the right time and let them contribute from anywhere at any time. The arrangement necessitates the organizational restructuring to be supported by modern software solutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQtxT_0bWCChr700
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

New insight into the Modern Business trend

Insights into the market trends and the shift that is moving away from traditional market research need recognition. And the fact that it has given way to real-time audience testing, first-party data analytics, and modeling. To establish a compelling insight into the prevailing market every business model requires backing in data management and analytics. It must also embrace new processes to test fresh ideas and approaching the market.

Market trend and the Modern shift

It is a well-recognized fact that the significance of Marketing and Branding is of utmost importance. On the contrary to past patterns where marketing strategies were primarily emphasized through large top-down massive campaigns, today the branding and marketing are becoming personalized. Instead of always focusing on messaging, values, and significant objectives, they are broken down into multi-focused micro-campaigns. However, to efficiently execute, it requires agile project implementation and quick finishing, preferably rolled out in-house or through strategic partnership.

Agile project management technologies must be adapted that primarily focus on robust rollouts by an efficient and flexible team. The utterance of the process must respect a continuous inflow of feedback. Hence, it is fundamental that, instead of attempting to solve every issue in a few amendments, the agile team utilizes shorter phases in the development cycle to cover only a few updates at a time. Likewise, the collaborative milieu is ought to continually release a steady, elevated level of quality stepped improvements.

The branding and marketing experts have expanded that pushing money into big ideas, content, or media will not address modern challenges. The slick utilization of technology sets the current companies and marketing strategies apart based on a clear vision, tactical design, strategy that follows possible, human-focused imposition.

Physicians must also try to reckon the actionable steps required to implement the mentioned high-level requirement.

Medical Practices are resisting or can’t accommodate this model

Today’s healthcare system is in turmoil too. Like the generic business scheme described, healthcare is also going through the transition. But the shift in healthcare is not necessarily following a similar path as is observed for other sectors. Latter is partly due to misperception, and rhetorical tendencies, as healthcare is not a business. It is also the prevailing distrust of the medical community around information technology.

Another challenge that is threatening the medical community is the physician passivity in the face of the overwhelming takeover of the health industry by the neighboring industry sectors. On the one hand, the physician’s reluctance to claim their domain in the tech industry and that data-driven multi-industry occupation of the healthcare sphere has resulted in a vacuum drawing in wrong solutions by wrong hands.

Healthcare industrial evolution is becoming personalized. But, unfortunately, the data points defining that personalization are not based on agile doctor-patient interaction. Instead, the tech industry is taking over healthcare with a kind of agile implementation that is more technical and custom to other business sectors.

Application of four points to medical practice

Business model

Traditionally Medical practices have been either managed casually or outsourced. Physicians have historically relied too long on rules dictated by the insurance industry within the process and trivial exceptions.

The primary marketing campaign has, at large, been through professional referrals and word of mouth. The more contemporary generation have attempted to outsource their public relation campaigns too. With the advances in data science, Machine learning, and data mining technology, the healthcare business is inevitably reshaping to accommodate new business schemes.

Corporations are eagerly pivoting their strategic approach to curb market dynamics. However, with that regard, the medical community is lagging behind the other industries. Physician practices, thus need to reexamine values; and reevaluate commitments to their clients. Concomitantly, they need to restructure expertise. Because corporations, including Insurance companies, are desperately seeking patients and physician’s data.

Corporations also utilize algorithms developed by non-medical entities to create cookie-cutter medicine that complements their business monopolies.

We have the technologies, strategies, and resources at our arms reach to create a suitable agile environment. Thus, we can promote transparency, active participation, design, and interoperability of all stakeholders in healthcare. It is the healthcare version of the business fluidity practice model that works towards individual empowerment. It embraces a sense of responsibility and independent thinking. Utilizing the low-cost delivery model and reasonably practical plan of personalized medicine tailored to personal needs and indications is essential.

Structure

Increasing system demand to Structure amid attracting and retaining the best talents while containing costs is not alien to medical practice. Still, within the scope of the modern system, the ultimate transparency is another challenge to those who are well versed in healthcare policies. If Iff can use the right technology and collaborative environment, the present-day system can support and maintain a smart environment. It ought to motivate all stakeholders at the right time, enabling them to contribute seamlessly from anywhere. Thus, the organizational Structure must complement modern decentralized software solutions owned and validated by the physicians.

Insight

Current policy transitions realize the market trends and the shifting pattern away from traditional market research. It is, therefore, being replaced by real-time patient research, feedback, and informed decision-making capabilities.

The millennial attitude on health and healthcare and their overwhelming reliance on social media, Dr. Google, and technology at large is the reality that has added extra value to what patients search and share over the internet.

The latest serves as the major contributing factor for the kind of rush by the tech industry to harness the information footprint left behind by the patients.

That is why patients, physicians, as well as the medical community, must reclaim their sacred possessions. They ultimately need to focus on their circumstances to establish a powerful insight into the prevailing market. It is something that requires the backing of precise data analytics that is “valid” in accordance with the domain experts and supports transparent processes to test fresh concepts within the dominant market.

Marketing and Public Relation

Public relations and marketing are critical aspects of legitimate medical practice. It involves creating, conveying, and providing health information and interventions using customer-centered and science-based strategies to protect and promote the health of diverse populations.

Today, as the practice of branding and marketing is becoming personalized, so is the practice of medicine.

High-level values and gigantic objectives are not sufficient to sustain quality medical care any longer. The medicine of today is more personal than ever. The driver of the healthcare service benefits is perceived as the product of subjective patient perception, objective physician evaluation, and agile execution of their interaction through strategic partnership. The process fundamentally should respect a continuous inflow of feedback, instead of attempting to solve every issue in a few amendments. Branding and marketing in healthcare should be polished utilizing technology based on a clear vision accompanied by human-focused imposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIBWt_0bWCChr700
Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels

Technology as the driver of the Medical Practice model

We must start realizing that technology is the primary driver of the new business models, including those in the healthcare arena. Technological advances facilitate a robust, dynamic, and transparent business structure. The innovative technologies enhance sharing information, live intuitions of understandings, targeting, and the productive production of high-quality personalized content.

In the modern sense, the conveyed memorandum and the end result of technological applications characterize brands as better products, scope, and service or productive employees.

Embracing technology is the most productive way to efficiently control trademark prestige. Creativity is fundamental, especially when it comes to the healthcare system.

The power of creativity is a precise fact, as it positively influences the value of medical service. But with the evolution of the personalized business scheme, its relevance has been diluted parallel with the rise of other tasks. Therefore, creativity is being applied to solve business problems; versus crumbling to transparent communication.

By embracing individual liberty and promoting efficient, transparent, collaborative, agile practice environments instead of communication specialists, modern implements can cultivate a wealth of values for every patient.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b4843713494423df32cce35b968beb2a.blob

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
325 followers
Loading

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

21-st Century Corporate Medicine and the Surge of Neo-Feudalism

Neo-feudalism, or the modern feudal ideology, is growing influential and widespread worldwide. Today neo-feudalism represents the epitome of the contemporary resurgence of state codes, economy, and public life. Neo-Feudalism is reminiscent of those present in various feudalistic institutions. It is the modern version demonstrating unequal privileges and legal protections for ordinary people and the elite.Read full story

Business-centered HealthCare or Patient-Centered Business: The Populous Ideals and Ordeals

The history of Populism goes back to 19th-centurypolitics when the rhetoric of “the 99%” (the people) against “the 1%” (the elite). The international Occupy movement was an instance of a populist social movement. The latter ideology pertains to a spectrum of political ideologies that emphasize the concept of “the people” and often juxtapose the informal group against “the elite.” The term refers back to the 19th-century vocabulary. It invariably applies to various politicians, parties, and movements since that time, although it rarely was chosen as a self-description. The populist attitude is what President Donald Trump, British Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and many more have in common.Read full story

Business-centered HealthCare or Patient-Centered Business: Reality or Rhetoric

Almost everyone concedes that the healthcare system is unsustainable in its current form. The impact of escalating healthcare costs is overwhelming. Over the last decades, there has been extraordinary advancement in human mastery to combat disease.Read full story

Business-centered HealthCare or Patient-Centered Business: The conflict of interest fueled by the Populist Attitude

Healthcare is in a deep conflict within itself. It merely suffers the consequence of tug-of-war between its business remedy at one end and the practice of medicine at the other.Read full story

Patient Empowerment cannot be without the Independent Physician Empowerment

Power is authority lent to an individual or earned by someone to carry out a task. Individuals receive empowerment from cultivating their destiny. It entails a process to become robust and sophisticated, particularly in maintaining self-life and asserting individual rights.Read full story

If Capitalism is a failure, then what is the alternative?

In the current political sphere along its rhetorical voyage, we all can meet face to face with buzzwords such as Capitalism, socialism, liberal, or social Democracy. Those words are often within the legit context. Yet, too many times, the intuitions behind those topics used are indeed beyond their actual definitions. Such misrepresentation of the true meaning of each political term is nowadays evolving into scale epic proportions. Whether due to change of public sociopolitical perception through the propagation of selected oratory slogans; or the dictation of semantic drift, that is not the focus of this dialogue. What I intend to attain here is to bring out some of the pitfalls that would ensue if we fail to acknowledge their existence. The latest is something that we witness day in and day out in our lifetime.Read full story

Afghanistan: Graveyard of the Empires and the Breeding Ground for the Neo-feudal

Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires! At least, that is what history has demonstrated!. Historically, the country has been home to various peoples and has witnessed numerous military campaigns, including Alexander the Great, Mauryas, Muslim Arabs, Mongols, British, Soviets. It has been called “unconquerable.”Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.Read full story

Socialism, Crony Capitalism, and the prevalent disregard for Individual Disposition

Within the field of existence, humans fall within the category of most social-oriented habitants. For centuries, civic human beings have astonishingly captured the skills of their most talented individuals. They have been able to bundle, henceforth, successfully channel it towards solving the most sophisticated impediments. To enhance further, be it for convenience or precision, the upright genus of the species has established numerous cultural networks in the name of civilizations. Nevertheless, despite the overwhelming societal integrity, humans have repeatedly declined to respect one fundamental notion- that is, individual diversity and the contrast between personal and social gravity.Read full story

Rugged Individualism: The Fundamental Attitude towards genuine Personalized Healthcare

Ultimate sustainability is the state desired in almost every aspect of our lives. Still, it is not invariably achieved, given the circumstances that escort every scenario at a given point of time and place. The multitude of situations pertains to the rattling path towards an endurable state of rapport. However, one that needs close attention, too often overlooked, is the notion of upholding self and individual autonomy.Read full story

Contemporary Healthcare needs an Open Free Market Access

A marketplace, also called a market, is a business setting where the public gathers together to carry out the trade of provisions and goods. The history of the market is a centuries-old concept. It has been referred to under a subset of cultures, such as Bazaar, souk, or simply Market.Read full story

Semantic Shift: An Instrument of Social Engineering (Part II)

The chronological change of definition is real and sustained. Martha Gill, a political journalist, was a former lobby correspondent, a staffer Economist who served as a Statesman. She once said that the word “Literally” is the most misused language and has changed meaning.Read full story

Harlem Hellfighters strike the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, at last!

After a century of the wait to be fully recognized for their bravery, on August 10, 2021, the World Ware I (WWI) African-American infantry unit, The “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, finally received the recognition they deserve.Read full story

Decomposition Versus the Grassroot Attitude to Healthcare Problems

An Intimate glance at the Administrative Prerogative. The most characteristic trait of human nature is its problem-solving capability. Because, day in and day out, a person strives to survive. Along the way, the human must also make life simpler, healthier, more convenient, and prosperous. The mission is to pursue it singly, nonetheless, as a matter of necessity.Read full story

Rural Healthcare Demand Independent Physician Practices, but Millenials need to revisit their duties there

Image by Julio César Velásquez Mejía from Pixabay. The fundamental factor that unravels the medical profession from the tread is its deep root in intimate human life. It is a liturgy pertaining directly to a person’s life. It is private and sacred to anyone investigating in such service. To fulfill the task, a doctor must recognize every one of their patient’s injunctions within their personal space and meet them halfway at the juncture of objectivity and subjective reasoning.Read full story

Black Lung Disease is Rising Among Appalachian Coal Miners

Are Physicians Employed by the Employers Insurance Group biased on their Diagnosis?. The Appalachian region located in the Southeastern United States is home to the country’s largest coal mines. Studies show that residents who live close to the Appalachian mountains where the “mountaintops removal (MTR) mines” are located have a higher death rate than average. It is also estimated that the same people are more likely to live in poverty and be exposed to toxic environmental pollutants than any other part of the same region.Read full story

A Random glance at Primary Care Practice success across the World

The United States has been the frontrunner in implementing primary care practice. Yet, it has faced significant backlash through increasing physician burnout and unsustainable even distribution across the socioeconomic and geographic boundaries. The country's only government-administered healthcare coverage branch; the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) recently outlined a proposal under “DELIVERING VALUE-BASED TRANSFORMATION IN PRIMARY CARE.” The CMS Primary Cares Initiative is to Empower Patients and Providers to Drive Better Value and Results. The plan not only fails to simplify the physician's task but makes their future burdensome. The main focus of this invitation is about facilitating inducements that will heighten the scope of the primary care practice responsibilities under the contingency of improvement in compensation and or reduced administrative workload, which reflects the fact that under this strategy physician or healthcare provider is subordinate to the “primary care practice.” It will empower the medical practice and reimbursement but burden the physician.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy