Contemporary Healthcare needs an Open Free Market Access

Dr. Adam Tabriz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0323tp_0bPNbYgh00
Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust on Unsplash

A marketplace, also called a market, is a business setting where the public gathers together to carry out the trade of provisions and goods. The history of the market is a centuries-old concept. It has been referred to under a subset of cultures, such as Bazaar, souk, or simply Market.

A marketplace adopts flexibility and conforms to everyday society’s needs depending on its population, culture, ambient, and geographic conditions. The term market covers many types of trading. Due to this, marketplaces can be positioned outdoors, indoors, and virtually online. About 60% of recent sales happen through marketplaces, and some of the most successful companies worldwide operate under such a prototype.

Virtual marketplace provides outstanding alternatives for trading. We cannot ignore the growth which the industry has witnessed in the last few years. The marketplace model is being adopted by many countries at present. Its primary functions are that it caters to all the users’ requirements and will enhance the target audience’s range.

The marketplace offers many benefits. Among those include the Inclusive nature, as it enables multiple traders to easily enroll in their store. The marketplace provides Feedback and review. It also provides an Easy Search feature and convenient Price Management.

Advantages of an Open Marketplace Model

In a free market system, the prices of goods and services are self-regulated by the open market and consumers. The rules of supply and demand in the free market are unrestricted from any interposition by governments, other authorities, and all forms of economic privilege, monopolies, and artificial scarcities. Establishing such an environment necessitates, as well, appropriate logistics.

In the objective realm, whether one called the marketplace a Bazaar, shopping mall, or simply mall, it merely references its geographic presence. However, in the modern sense, there is more to the marketplace than its physical layout. That goes mainly to the virtual marketplace.

Shopping in bazaar Save in labor costs due to the self-service scheme. Supermarkets have a significant turnover. They are Reasonable or low prices of goods and cost less to operate. The marketplace offers Freedom of selection and more options with convenience and luxury. Due to adequate parking space, shopping becomes comfortable.

A marketplace provides a High degree of efficiency, the margin of profit to the organizer, and offers large-scale operations. Applying it to the virtual world, virtual Marketplaces are front-runners by possessing the capacity to snowball.

In contrast to online trademarks that sell only their commodities to customers, the marketplace’s users include both sellers and buyers, satisfying both parties’ needs, which is an actual act not very different from balancing on a knife-edge.

The marketplace’s essence is tying sellers with buyers; the dirty job of making the seller-buyer transaction happen is eliminated. Like traditional model businesses, virtual marketplace clients do not struggle to offer their top-tier talents and high-quality goods and conduct a successful purchase transaction. The open virtual marketplace offers a broad choice of products or services that underpins higher demand for them. Monetization options are vast amid an open marketplace enhanced by cyber technology, including but not limited to the commission, listing few, and freemium.

Hurdles of a Marketplace

Supermarket, a centralized form of the marketplace, is what our globalized economy structure has been dispersing for the past couple of decades. By nature, it requires substantial financial resources.

It is generally situated at a long distance from the residential localities. There is a lack of personal notoriety. Traditional Supermarket typically does not provide various services such as free home delivery, personal guidance, credit capacity, and after-sale assistance.

It faces the problem of synchronizing actions of various sectors of the market. A unified supermarket requires large and extensive premises. More so, the things that need explanation by salesmen cannot be sold in such markets. These hurdles, post “Software as a service” (SAAS), became less problematic; however, the centralized formation of supermarkets is in contrast to the decentralized Bazaar model where every stakeholder offers their services and products independently.

Maintaining decentralized free markets in the contemporary constitution also requires trade facilitation

Logistics is a crucial component of any market, more so for a diverse trade ecosystem. The old market places such as Bazaar offered the kind of environment where trades happened with direct communication between the primary parties. However, with the advent of the supermarket and shopping mall system, such an ecosystem fell into middlemen and adversaries’ hands. That is precisely why decentralized multimodal logistics marketplaces are emerging today from the dust bowl of industry disruptors.

The emergence of Blockchains, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and newer technologies has created an enormous vacancy for disruptive multimodal logistics virtual marketplaces that can optimize functional efficiencies through enhanced data awareness curtailed operating expenses, a broader customer base, and operations.

A decentralized marketplace enables effective communication between entities through a direct channel against a network of intermediaries. That is the fundamental essence of a free market economy. A free-market system demands the existence of factors that play a dominant role in the allocation of capital and the elements of production, I.e., Open supply and demand.

Hidden agendas possess almost every business endeavor, which is also particularly true for the contemporary marketplace. You’ve been presented with its overwhelming advantages; however, you are also aware of the possible downsides. If one can overcome the downside, well, then they have done justice to humankind. The virtual marketplace is the best opportunity to do that service. Because, if implemented correctly, it will create a competitive yet fair environment.

In a free market, prices for healthcare goods and services are set freely by promise between patients and healthcare professionals, where the laws and forces of supply and demand are free from any intervention by an administration, price-setting corner, or other authority. A free market differs from a controlled market in that within the latter government intervenes in product supply and demand through non-market methods such as laws creating barriers to market entry or directly setting prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMhcG_0bPNbYgh00
Photo by CardMapr on Unsplash

Free Market and Marketplace in Healthcare

It has been frequently thought that; the three tenets of the free market, counting consumerism, competition, and less government regulation, hardly apply to healthcare, as it does to online other industrial markets. Because the proponents of the control market structure for the healthcare system trust that average individuals cannot make conversant decisions that in other markets can lead to an augmented race for consumers’ spending.

The assumption that the mainstream is not fit enough to make an informed medical decision is nothing short of absurdity. Like every other service, health and wellbeing entail an informed decision; an informed decision is always required for education. But education comes in various shapes. There is no need for a complex academic curriculum for patients to decide about their own health and wellbeing. In fact, I personally see every individual as the most credible decisionmaker of their own medical care if they are offered an option by a transparent system, educated by a competent physician or healthcare professional.

The marketplace that upholds a free-market economy works. For instance, over the past decade, the Lasik surgery cost fell 25%, given a massive increase in the numeral of procedures and all manner of technological alteration. The kind of changes we are often led to believe that paradoxically increases costs everywhere else in medicine. The latter can also be told about cosmetic procedures and weight management specialties. Since the set mentioned above of medical scenarios are typically cash basis, so subject to the competition, and because they are “relatively” more transparent in their market structure, it is also fair to assume there is less monopoly and control in them than the insurance industry involved system.

Not every marketplace offers a transparent and fair environment to more options that would lead to intelligent decisions.

Interoperability in the Traditional and Modern sense: It is all about the Collaborative Domain

Interoperability is about enabling various systems, be it information, devices, or applications, to entree, exchange, integrate, and collaboratively use data in a coordinated manner across different spheres. Thus, an interoperable, collaborative environment along organizational, regional, and national boundaries provides timely and seamless portability of information and optimizes individuals' and populations’ health globally.

The traditional open market was collaborative. Typically, by functioning as a “sharing economy,” even the ancient bazaars provided a socio-economic system built around sharing resources. It includes the joint creation, production, distribution, trade, and consumption of goods and services by different people and organizations. In the modern healthcare system, there is a need for Health data exchange architectures, application interfaces, and standards to enable data to be accessed and shared appropriately and securely across the complete spectrum of care, within all applicable settings, and relevant stakeholders, including the individual. The sharing economy, thus, demands transparency or will face the paradox of monopoly. In other words, interoperability is about establishing transparency. That is why the notch of openness parallels the level of interoperability.

Digital data has by now prodigiously renovated modern medicine. However, most of today’s medical data dearth interoperability. It means that medical information is hidden in isolated databases, incompatible systems, and proprietary software as a service (SAAS) platforms. The non-interoperable data are problematic to exchange, evaluate, and infer. This slows down medical advancement, as technologies that rely on artificial intelligence, big data, or mobile applications cannot be used to their full potential.

Free marketplace business interoperability is the virtue, utilizes technological interdependence to enhance team-based collaboration in Healthcare conveyance. The genuine free marketplace must feature-rich spaces, whether physical or virtual, by enabling collaborative working. These services and areas will integrate into audio-visual devices, 3rd party collaboration networks, and other digital contexts to allow the collaboration to be incorporated into workflows and processes.

A free market must meet the needs of individual members. It must offer an environment where patrons can collaborate from anywhere and any device, virtually meet, Group chats with document collaboration, record, and analyze data for compliance and transcribing.

The interoperable free system must be scalable as a service delivered through user-based subscriptions. Unceasing software development must be ensured with automated upgrading for features and security. Service adoption and experience reporting analytics through interactive visualizations are designed to seamlessly connect with other applications and workflows. It must also engage Stakeholders to co-create service and provide return-on-investment support.

Benefits of business interoperability are vast, including Enable Remote and team Working, Enabling HD video and content sharing for clinical application, travel and time costs reduction, Secure communication and confidentiality, Automation of meeting tasks, and Reduction in IT operational effort.

The quality of the free medical healthcare marketplace does not exclusively drive by its competitive nature. Indeed, it is the derivative of the interoperable and collaborative environment it offers without bias. Hence, it creates a personalized healthcare environment customized to patients’ needs at a fair and affordable price.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b4843713494423df32cce35b968beb2a.blob

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
323 followers
Loading

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Patient Empowerment cannot be without the Independent Physician Empowerment

Power is authority lent to an individual or earned by someone to carry out a task. Individuals receive empowerment from cultivating their destiny. It entails a process to become robust and sophisticated, particularly in maintaining self-life and asserting individual rights.Read full story

The Competitive Healthcare landscape in the face of veering Technological upswings

The business landscape is continuing to change. Millennials’ attitude is evolving into a more consumeristic one. Technological advances are perpetual, and so are the market behavior and public relations of the 21st Century. The trend is seamlessly affecting every industry, which includes physician practice and healthcare at large. But not many physicians are embracing such transformation with entirety. There seems to be an expanding vacuum of market adaptation in existence that has pricked the healthcare system.Read full story

If Capitalism is a failure, then what is the alternative?

In the current political sphere along its rhetorical voyage, we all can meet face to face with buzzwords such as Capitalism, socialism, liberal, or social Democracy. Those words are often within the legit context. Yet, too many times, the intuitions behind those topics used are indeed beyond their actual definitions. Such misrepresentation of the true meaning of each political term is nowadays evolving into scale epic proportions. Whether due to change of public sociopolitical perception through the propagation of selected oratory slogans; or the dictation of semantic drift, that is not the focus of this dialogue. What I intend to attain here is to bring out some of the pitfalls that would ensue if we fail to acknowledge their existence. The latest is something that we witness day in and day out in our lifetime.Read full story

Afghanistan: Graveyard of the Empires and the Breeding Ground for the Neo-feudal

Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires! At least, that is what history has demonstrated!. Historically, the country has been home to various peoples and has witnessed numerous military campaigns, including Alexander the Great, Mauryas, Muslim Arabs, Mongols, British, Soviets. It has been called “unconquerable.”Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.Read full story

Socialism, Crony Capitalism, and the prevalent disregard for Individual Disposition

Within the field of existence, humans fall within the category of most social-oriented habitants. For centuries, civic human beings have astonishingly captured the skills of their most talented individuals. They have been able to bundle, henceforth, successfully channel it towards solving the most sophisticated impediments. To enhance further, be it for convenience or precision, the upright genus of the species has established numerous cultural networks in the name of civilizations. Nevertheless, despite the overwhelming societal integrity, humans have repeatedly declined to respect one fundamental notion- that is, individual diversity and the contrast between personal and social gravity.Read full story

Rugged Individualism: The Fundamental Attitude towards genuine Personalized Healthcare

Ultimate sustainability is the state desired in almost every aspect of our lives. Still, it is not invariably achieved, given the circumstances that escort every scenario at a given point of time and place. The multitude of situations pertains to the rattling path towards an endurable state of rapport. However, one that needs close attention, too often overlooked, is the notion of upholding self and individual autonomy.Read full story

Semantic Shift: An Instrument of Social Engineering (Part II)

The chronological change of definition is real and sustained. Martha Gill, a political journalist, was a former lobby correspondent, a staffer Economist who served as a Statesman. She once said that the word “Literally” is the most misused language and has changed meaning.Read full story

Harlem Hellfighters strike the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, at last!

After a century of the wait to be fully recognized for their bravery, on August 10, 2021, the World Ware I (WWI) African-American infantry unit, The “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, finally received the recognition they deserve.Read full story

Decomposition Versus the Grassroot Attitude to Healthcare Problems

An Intimate glance at the Administrative Prerogative. The most characteristic trait of human nature is its problem-solving capability. Because, day in and day out, a person strives to survive. Along the way, the human must also make life simpler, healthier, more convenient, and prosperous. The mission is to pursue it singly, nonetheless, as a matter of necessity.Read full story

Rural Healthcare Demand Independent Physician Practices, but Millenials need to revisit their duties there

Image by Julio César Velásquez Mejía from Pixabay. The fundamental factor that unravels the medical profession from the tread is its deep root in intimate human life. It is a liturgy pertaining directly to a person’s life. It is private and sacred to anyone investigating in such service. To fulfill the task, a doctor must recognize every one of their patient’s injunctions within their personal space and meet them halfway at the juncture of objectivity and subjective reasoning.Read full story

Black Lung Disease is Rising Among Appalachian Coal Miners

Are Physicians Employed by the Employers Insurance Group biased on their Diagnosis?. The Appalachian region located in the Southeastern United States is home to the country’s largest coal mines. Studies show that residents who live close to the Appalachian mountains where the “mountaintops removal (MTR) mines” are located have a higher death rate than average. It is also estimated that the same people are more likely to live in poverty and be exposed to toxic environmental pollutants than any other part of the same region.Read full story

A Random glance at Primary Care Practice success across the World

The United States has been the frontrunner in implementing primary care practice. Yet, it has faced significant backlash through increasing physician burnout and unsustainable even distribution across the socioeconomic and geographic boundaries. The country's only government-administered healthcare coverage branch; the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) recently outlined a proposal under “DELIVERING VALUE-BASED TRANSFORMATION IN PRIMARY CARE.” The CMS Primary Cares Initiative is to Empower Patients and Providers to Drive Better Value and Results. The plan not only fails to simplify the physician's task but makes their future burdensome. The main focus of this invitation is about facilitating inducements that will heighten the scope of the primary care practice responsibilities under the contingency of improvement in compensation and or reduced administrative workload, which reflects the fact that under this strategy physician or healthcare provider is subordinate to the “primary care practice.” It will empower the medical practice and reimbursement but burden the physician.Read full story

Primary Care Medicine: A Bureaucratically inspired Medical Specialty

Primary care medicine was established to provide essential treatment for common medical problems. It is primarily the modern version of a concept introduced based on the perception of the underlying societal principle of twentieth-century Chinese literacy and rural reconstruction advocates, Y.C. James Yen and Liang Shuming. Primary care medicine, in reality, is nothing butthe bureaucratic title given to those physicians who choose to provide the most basic yet broader scope of skillset towards the health and well-being of a given community. But, today, the title primary care medicine is misleadingly used for a kind of practice that is neither medical at its eternity nor common to the traditional physician job description.Read full story

More regulations are not the Answer

The tasks to fulfill the mandate are not necessarily science-based. In fact, they are the conclusion ofmultifaceted rhetorical overturesby mainstream politicians. Sensible, evidence-based legislation that honors the fundamental role of a free-competitive market can provide vital public benefits. That includes creating accessible quality healthcare for everyone, yet, despite the promising motives, government regulation frequently disrupts the marketplace picks winners and losers among companies or technologies prejudice. When regulators behave this way, they invariably cause un-consenting damages. The concept of primary care medicine is an example of such a decision process. It is Counterproductive to physician practices because it burdens doctors who elect to practice general medical aptitudes but refuse to do so due to the heightened workload and pressure. Primary care practice in the United States equals an outing to Physician burnout.Read full story
Florida State

The Virtue of Aristocracy Abides No Borders, even within the German Healthcare System

”Quality is not an act; it is a habit”- like Aristotle, the Greek philosopher indicated in 322 BC. Yet today, we still stand struggling to exercise that simple excerpt even though it may seem utterly straightforward. Nonetheless, to infer the quality of an element or service, we must first define it in terms of metrics system, as it cannot be abstract. Despite all the efforts to ascertain some form of a valid quality criterion and execute it as the precursor of the value, we eventually identify strong predilection as the actual determinants of a given class of mentioned determinants.Read full story

Improving Electronic Health Record (EHR) system must be part of the Solution; and not the Problem

Despite the National provisions Worldwide to facilitate a user-centered format and process to develop, adapt, Clinicians still strive with the Usability of their Electronic Health Record (EHR) Maintenance.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy