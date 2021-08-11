Semantic Shift: The Instrument of Social Engineering (Part III)

Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Role of Societal Engineering: The Centuries-old neglected Modern Autocracy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYysr_0bO993vA00
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Today, societal engineering includes terms associated with a conveyed message and slowly toiling to remake their associations. Thereby their definitions for better alignment with what the audience ought to assume.

The fundamental facet of societal engineering is about; when a particular phrase firmly attributes to the distinct notion that intention becomes embedded in the word’s definition.

For instance- the word “public”; once meant to describe something owned by everyone. Today we all know that not everyone owns every public park, road, or bridge.

Whether we call it marketing, publicity, or the game of words, ultimately, societal engineering precisely yet conveniently benefits a given purpose. That is easily achieved today through the semantic shift.

With the advent of information technology, social media, and partial controlled data, such an endeavor is a matter of convenience to entities that help steer public interest towards their ambitions.

Braj Bihari Kachru (May 15, 1932 — July 29, 2016) was an Indian linguist. He once postulated ideology and power are two of a kind yet vital solicitudes involving every major lexicographic dictionary.

A lexicographer and an observant user must struggle in any intense lexicographical industry. However, Critical lexicography did not receive ample awareness until 1995.

It was when Kachru Lann Hornscheidt; (born 1965 in Velbert, West Germany), a German academic active in the fields of gender studies and linguistics; and Anetta Kahane (born 1954 in East Berlin), a German journalist, author, and activist against antisemitism, racism, and right-wing extremism shed light for the first time on Critical lexicography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fytW_0bO993vA00
Photo by Grant Jacobson on Unsplash

The Meaningful Lexicography

To date, one can hardly find an organized theoretical picture of meaningful lexicography. In the global context, the expanse and function of critical lexicography are merely comparative. That is because it fails to take into consideration the theoretical and methodological inspiration of different disciplines. That includes “Critical Discourse and postcolonial Studies,” which likely make definitions robust and analytically descriptive. With this rift in cognizance, there have been a variety of proposed discourses on the manner of approach to Critical Lexicography, termed Critical Lexicographical Discourse Studies (CLDS), as a reply to the appeal. For lexicographers’ ‘ social accountability.’ It is not a hidden reality that the discrepancy of meaning, definition and intent leads to conspiracy, propaganda, and control.

Neil Postman (March 8, 1931 — October 5, 2003) is a well-known American author of twenty books, educator, media theorist, and cultural critic. His latest materials include;” Amusing Ourselves to Death,” Conscientious Objections,” Technopoly: The Surrender of Culture to Technology,” The Disappearance of Childhood,” and” The End of Education: Redefining the Value of School.

Neil once stated-

“When a population becomes distracted by trivia, when cultural life is redefined as a perpetual round of entertainments, when a serious public conversation becomes a form of baby-talk, when, in short, a people become an audience and their public business a vaudeville act, then a nation finds itself at risk; a culture-death is a definite possibility.”

Today, what characterizes most political and administrative scene goes beyond just dysfunctional politics. Instead, it breathes as ruthlessly manufactured control executed behind the spectacles of the entertainment. Societal Scenery is riddled with the distracting and disingenuous curtain of political drama wielding redefinition of the popular phrases.

It is a testament to the leverage of the democratic hypothesis that tyrannical authorities worldwide privilege the veil of democracy for forms of government that sponsor legalized repression.

Semantic Shift on Democracy

People’s democracy” refers primarily to the East European satellite regions where the Red Army imposed communism after World War II. Given the explicit totalitarianism of their political injunction of those nations, the term became a subject of disgrace. Various forms of democracy exist, all carrying different meanings, like Sovereign Democracy and liberal democracy.

Whether intentional, coincidental, or product of societal engineering, the desynchrony between definitions, meaning public perception of any phrase, is real!

That is a sensitive ground for any word at a given point in time and place because it would serve as an ideal climate riddled with a Vacuum of opportunity for the benefit of adversaries.

Applied to the market, commodity production engineering is a significant contributor to the business deal when demands outweigh supply. But once mass production became competitively, efficient communication and definitions became a big player in the market terrain; that by itself replenished with mass abundances of comparative stocks.

Over time, with many alleys and clearly defined customer touch-points, designation identity, and strong ingenuity, inked added the maximum value to corporations.

Healthcare and Critical Lexicography

Keeping in mind what was discussed regarding semantic drifts and the influence of societal engineering and critical lexicography. Nevertheless, it applies to everything in our day-to-day lives.

Unsurprisingly, the inappropriate and out-of-context intention of definitions has neither spared the healthcare system. For example, phrases like; Personalized Medicine, Quality care, Value-based Reimbursement, Health, and Healthcare in the current healthcare domain represent a few of the many “buzzwords” filling the industry headlines.

Their definition is in the context of the few stakeholders and players’ words.

Value of Healthcare Service

The Value of Healthcare today is merely based on partiality measures. Today, political rhetoric supports the current value of medical service as the output of baseless third-party algorithms. Their orotundity is barely a buzzword to entice interest without providing any substantial value.

Quality in Healthcare is not a mathematical formula!

We can’t execute genuine quality medical care through mandates, policies, or even new business models. Assigning value-based gauges to population-based medicine is a misfit and a failure based on inadequate definitions.

What is Healthcare Coverage?

Similarly, healthcare coverage is perceived as another human right. The US intends to implement a welfare program. The kind of program that differentiates the latter from social programs only legitimizes its compatibility with its constitution. Primary care medicine is another phrase with varied interpretations.

What is the Smart Policy of Definition?

Updated and precise definitions of establishing an accurate perception of meaning are noteworthy for every era, society, and scenario. It must strive to promote equal opportunity towards a clear understanding of the connotations and interpretations of phrases.

Despite all, enforcing the latest fundamental policies serve the corporate and administrative interest because the convenience is to clasp the thread of the public mind and access public wealth through semantic modifications.

#Socialengineering #semantics #society

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b4843713494423df32cce35b968beb2a.blob

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
323 followers
Loading

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Afghanistan: Graveyard of the Empires and the Breeding Ground for the Neo-feudal

Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires! At least, that is what history has demonstrated!. Historically, the country has been home to various peoples and has witnessed numerous military campaigns, including Alexander the Great, Mauryas, Muslim Arabs, Mongols, British, Soviets. It has been called “unconquerable.”Read full story

Internet of Bodies: A key notch in Medical Sustenance; yet another wave of Technological Swindle

Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a couple of the most revolutionary inventions of human history. Its primary origin goes back to the “United States Advanced Research Projects Agency” (DARPA). It was deployed for the first time in October 1969. Then it was referred to as ARPANET. Following that, the contemporary Internet as the” World Wide Web” (WWW) was built by CERN in Switzerland in 1990 by a British (UK) scientist named Tim Berners-Lee.Read full story

Socialism, Crony Capitalism, and the prevalent disregard for Individual Disposition

Within the field of existence, humans fall within the category of most social-oriented habitants. For centuries, civic human beings have astonishingly captured the skills of their most talented individuals. They have been able to bundle, henceforth, successfully channel it towards solving the most sophisticated impediments. To enhance further, be it for convenience or precision, the upright genus of the species has established numerous cultural networks in the name of civilizations. Nevertheless, despite the overwhelming societal integrity, humans have repeatedly declined to respect one fundamental notion- that is, individual diversity and the contrast between personal and social gravity.Read full story

Rugged Individualism: The Fundamental Attitude towards genuine Personalized Healthcare

Ultimate sustainability is the state desired in almost every aspect of our lives. Still, it is not invariably achieved, given the circumstances that escort every scenario at a given point of time and place. The multitude of situations pertains to the rattling path towards an endurable state of rapport. However, one that needs close attention, too often overlooked, is the notion of upholding self and individual autonomy.Read full story

Contemporary Healthcare needs an Open Free Market Access

A marketplace, also called a market, is a business setting where the public gathers together to carry out the trade of provisions and goods. The history of the market is a centuries-old concept. It has been referred to under a subset of cultures, such as Bazaar, souk, or simply Market.Read full story

Semantic Shift: An Instrument of Social Engineering (Part II)

The chronological change of definition is real and sustained. Martha Gill, a political journalist, was a former lobby correspondent, a staffer Economist who served as a Statesman. She once said that the word “Literally” is the most misused language and has changed meaning.Read full story

Harlem Hellfighters strike the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, at last!

After a century of the wait to be fully recognized for their bravery, on August 10, 2021, the World Ware I (WWI) African-American infantry unit, The “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, finally received the recognition they deserve.Read full story

Decomposition Versus the Grassroot Attitude to Healthcare Problems

An Intimate glance at the Administrative Prerogative. The most characteristic trait of human nature is its problem-solving capability. Because, day in and day out, a person strives to survive. Along the way, the human must also make life simpler, healthier, more convenient, and prosperous. The mission is to pursue it singly, nonetheless, as a matter of necessity.Read full story

Rural Healthcare Demand Independent Physician Practices, but Millenials need to revisit their duties there

Image by Julio César Velásquez Mejía from Pixabay. The fundamental factor that unravels the medical profession from the tread is its deep root in intimate human life. It is a liturgy pertaining directly to a person’s life. It is private and sacred to anyone investigating in such service. To fulfill the task, a doctor must recognize every one of their patient’s injunctions within their personal space and meet them halfway at the juncture of objectivity and subjective reasoning.Read full story

Black Lung Disease is Rising Among Appalachian Coal Miners

Are Physicians Employed by the Employers Insurance Group biased on their Diagnosis?. The Appalachian region located in the Southeastern United States is home to the country’s largest coal mines. Studies show that residents who live close to the Appalachian mountains where the “mountaintops removal (MTR) mines” are located have a higher death rate than average. It is also estimated that the same people are more likely to live in poverty and be exposed to toxic environmental pollutants than any other part of the same region.Read full story

A Random glance at Primary Care Practice success across the World

The United States has been the frontrunner in implementing primary care practice. Yet, it has faced significant backlash through increasing physician burnout and unsustainable even distribution across the socioeconomic and geographic boundaries. The country's only government-administered healthcare coverage branch; the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) recently outlined a proposal under “DELIVERING VALUE-BASED TRANSFORMATION IN PRIMARY CARE.” The CMS Primary Cares Initiative is to Empower Patients and Providers to Drive Better Value and Results. The plan not only fails to simplify the physician's task but makes their future burdensome. The main focus of this invitation is about facilitating inducements that will heighten the scope of the primary care practice responsibilities under the contingency of improvement in compensation and or reduced administrative workload, which reflects the fact that under this strategy physician or healthcare provider is subordinate to the “primary care practice.” It will empower the medical practice and reimbursement but burden the physician.Read full story

Primary Care Medicine: A Bureaucratically inspired Medical Specialty

Primary care medicine was established to provide essential treatment for common medical problems. It is primarily the modern version of a concept introduced based on the perception of the underlying societal principle of twentieth-century Chinese literacy and rural reconstruction advocates, Y.C. James Yen and Liang Shuming. Primary care medicine, in reality, is nothing butthe bureaucratic title given to those physicians who choose to provide the most basic yet broader scope of skillset towards the health and well-being of a given community. But, today, the title primary care medicine is misleadingly used for a kind of practice that is neither medical at its eternity nor common to the traditional physician job description.Read full story

More regulations are not the Answer

The tasks to fulfill the mandate are not necessarily science-based. In fact, they are the conclusion ofmultifaceted rhetorical overturesby mainstream politicians. Sensible, evidence-based legislation that honors the fundamental role of a free-competitive market can provide vital public benefits. That includes creating accessible quality healthcare for everyone, yet, despite the promising motives, government regulation frequently disrupts the marketplace picks winners and losers among companies or technologies prejudice. When regulators behave this way, they invariably cause un-consenting damages. The concept of primary care medicine is an example of such a decision process. It is Counterproductive to physician practices because it burdens doctors who elect to practice general medical aptitudes but refuse to do so due to the heightened workload and pressure. Primary care practice in the United States equals an outing to Physician burnout.Read full story
Florida State

The Virtue of Aristocracy Abides No Borders, even within the German Healthcare System

”Quality is not an act; it is a habit”- like Aristotle, the Greek philosopher indicated in 322 BC. Yet today, we still stand struggling to exercise that simple excerpt even though it may seem utterly straightforward. Nonetheless, to infer the quality of an element or service, we must first define it in terms of metrics system, as it cannot be abstract. Despite all the efforts to ascertain some form of a valid quality criterion and execute it as the precursor of the value, we eventually identify strong predilection as the actual determinants of a given class of mentioned determinants.Read full story

Improving Electronic Health Record (EHR) system must be part of the Solution; and not the Problem

Despite the National provisions Worldwide to facilitate a user-centered format and process to develop, adapt, Clinicians still strive with the Usability of their Electronic Health Record (EHR) Maintenance.Read full story
Dublin, CA

Dublin and Pleasant Developments: Week of July 19, 2021

The week of July 18 has been a delightful week with temperatures running between the high 80, s and low 90 degrees F. The following week's forecast sends to stay that way. July 26 sets the time for the 13th consecutive year of Lynbrook Speech and Debate sessions, offering summer camp for the 4th-9th graders. The robust nature of the summer camp offers programs for both beginners and experienced students. The students will be assembled by age and skill level to maximize their learning adventure. In addition to its skilled speech and debaters, Lynbrook's professional coaches guide their students, outshines individualized feedback to help the students improve their speaking skills. This year, through a stimulating set of courses for the students registered this year, the company aims to offer students more revelation to the value of speech and debate.Read full story

A Lesson Doctors Must Learn From Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.Read full story

Globalism is Uttering Universalism. What is Next?

One Fundamental fact for the Modern Populace under the Notion of an Interconnected Planet. Globalism is an evolving nomenclature in our contemporary era, but not a new concept. In its “modern sense,” globalism is the by-product of the iron wall’s dissolution in the 1990s.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy