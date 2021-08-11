Semantic Shift: The Instrument of Social Engineering (Part III)

The Role of Societal Engineering: The Centuries-old neglected Modern Autocracy

Today, societal engineering includes terms associated with a conveyed message and slowly toiling to remake their associations. Thereby their definitions for better alignment with what the audience ought to assume.

The fundamental facet of societal engineering is about; when a particular phrase firmly attributes to the distinct notion that intention becomes embedded in the word’s definition.

For instance- the word “public”; once meant to describe something owned by everyone. Today we all know that not everyone owns every public park, road, or bridge.

Whether we call it marketing, publicity, or the game of words, ultimately, societal engineering precisely yet conveniently benefits a given purpose. That is easily achieved today through the semantic shift.

With the advent of information technology, social media, and partial controlled data, such an endeavor is a matter of convenience to entities that help steer public interest towards their ambitions.

Braj Bihari Kachru (May 15, 1932 — July 29, 2016) was an Indian linguist . He once postulated ideology and power are two of a kind yet vital solicitudes involving every major lexicographic dictionary.

A lexicographer and an observant user must struggle in any intense lexicographical industry. However, Critical lexicography did not receive ample awareness until 1995.

It was when Kachru Lann Hornscheidt; (born 1965 in Velbert, West Germany) , a German academic active in the fields of gender studies and linguistics; and Anetta Kahane (born 1954 in East Berlin), a German journalist, author, and activist against antisemitism, racism, and right-wing extremism shed light for the first time on Critical lexicography.

Photo by Grant Jacobson on Unsplash

The Meaningful Lexicography

To date, one can hardly find an organized theoretical picture of meaningful lexicography. In the global context, the expanse and function of critical lexicography are merely comparative. That is because it fails to take into consideration the theoretical and methodological inspiration of different disciplines. That includes “Critical Discourse and postcolonial Studies,” which likely make definitions robust and analytically descriptive. With this rift in cognizance, there have been a variety of proposed discourses on the manner of approach to Critical Lexicography, termed Critical Lexicographical Discourse Studies (CLDS) , as a reply to the appeal. For lexicographers’ ‘ social accountability .’ It is not a hidden reality that the discrepancy of meaning, definition and intent leads to conspiracy, propaganda, and control.

Neil Postman (March 8, 1931 — October 5, 2003) is a well-known American author of twenty books, educator, media theorist, and cultural critic. His latest materials include;” Amusing Ourselves to Death,” Conscientious Objections,” Technopoly: The Surrender of Culture to Technology,” The Disappearance of Childhood,” and” The End of Education: Redefining the Value of School.”

Neil once stated-

“When a population becomes distracted by trivia, when cultural life is redefined as a perpetual round of entertainments, when a serious public conversation becomes a form of baby-talk, when, in short, a people become an audience and their public business a vaudeville act, then a nation finds itself at risk; a culture-death is a definite possibility.”

Today, what characterizes most political and administrative scene goes beyond just dysfunctional politics. Instead, it breathes as ruthlessly manufactured control executed behind the spectacles of the entertainment. Societal Scenery is riddled with the distracting and disingenuous curtain of political drama wielding redefinition of the popular phrases.

It is a testament to the leverage of the democratic hypothesis that tyrannical authorities worldwide privilege the veil of democracy for forms of government that sponsor legalized repression.

Semantic Shift on Democracy

“People’s democracy” refers primarily to the East European satellite regions where the Red Army imposed communism after World War II. Given the explicit totalitarianism of their political injunction of those nations, the term became a subject of disgrace. Various forms of democracy exist, all carrying different meanings, like Sovereign Democracy and liberal democracy.

Whether intentional, coincidental, or product of societal engineering, the desynchrony between definitions, meaning public perception of any phrase, is real!

That is a sensitive ground for any word at a given point in time and place because it would serve as an ideal climate riddled with a Vacuum of opportunity for the benefit of adversaries.

Applied to the market, commodity production engineering is a significant contributor to the business deal when demands outweigh supply. But once mass production became competitively, efficient communication and definitions became a big player in the market terrain; that by itself replenished with mass abundances of comparative stocks.

Over time, with many alleys and clearly defined customer touch-points, designation identity, and strong ingenuity, inked added the maximum value to corporations.

Healthcare and Critical Lexicography

Keeping in mind what was discussed regarding semantic drifts and the influence of societal engineering and critical lexicography. Nevertheless, it applies to everything in our day-to-day lives.

Unsurprisingly, the inappropriate and out-of-context intention of definitions has neither spared the healthcare system. For example, phrases like; Personalized Medicine, Quality care, Value-based Reimbursement, Health, and Healthcare in the current healthcare domain represent a few of the many “buzzwords” filling the industry headlines.

Their definition is in the context of the few stakeholders and players’ words.

Value of Healthcare Service

The Value of Healthcare today is merely based on partiality measures. Today, political rhetoric supports the current value of medical service as the output of baseless third-party algorithms. Their orotundity is barely a buzzword to entice interest without providing any substantial value.

Quality in Healthcare is not a mathematical formula!

We can’t execute genuine quality medical care through mandates, policies, or even new business models. Assigning value-based gauges to population-based medicine is a misfit and a failure based on inadequate definitions.

What is Healthcare Coverage?

Similarly, healthcare coverage is perceived as another human right. The US intends to implement a welfare program. The kind of program that differentiates the latter from social programs only legitimizes its compatibility with its constitution. Primary care medicine is another phrase with varied interpretations.

What is the Smart Policy of Definition?

Updated and precise definitions of establishing an accurate perception of meaning are noteworthy for every era, society, and scenario. It must strive to promote equal opportunity towards a clear understanding of the connotations and interpretations of phrases.

Despite all, enforcing the latest fundamental policies serve the corporate and administrative interest because the convenience is to clasp the thread of the public mind and access public wealth through semantic modifications.

