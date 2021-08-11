Semantic Shift: An Instrument of Social Engineering (Part II)

The Chronological Change of Definition

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

The chronological change of definition is real and sustained. Martha Gill, a political journalist, was a former lobby correspondent, a staffer Economist who served as a Statesman. She once said that the word “Literally” is the most misused language and has changed meaning.

Now as well as meaning “in a literal manner or sense; exactly: The driver took it literally when asked to go straight over the traffic circle.”

Numerous dictionaries have added other more recent usage for the latter word.

As Google puts it:

The term “ literally “can be used “to acknowledge; something that is inaccurate.

If we Stick around long enough, we will discover that vocabulary changes, irrespective of our intention. The process of semantic shift happens for many justifications and in many manners. The four main popular categories are “Broadening,” Narrowing,” “Amelioration,” and “Pejoration.”

Broadening, also realized as generalization or extension. It stands for the process by which the connotation of a word becomes more comprehensive than an earlier meaning. For instance, in Old English, the term” dog” originally pertained to just one unique breed. Nonetheless; In contemporary English, of course, the dog can also refer to many different breeds, and something can relate to, well, anything!

The Narrowing is the opposite of Broadening. It refers to the type of semantic change in which a word’s meaning becomes less extensive. Such as, in old English, deer could apply to any animal, and a girl could mean a young person of either sex.

Today, the exact words have more specific meanings.

Amelioration pertains to the upgrading or rise in the status of a word’s meaning. For example, meticulous once meant “fearful or timid,” and sensitive meant merely “capable of using one’s senses.”

Pejoration is the downgrading or depreciation of a word’s meaning.

The adjective silly, for instance, once meant “blessed” or “innocent,” officious said “hard-working,” and aggravate expected to “increase the weight “of something.

Every editor must study the language as utilized to decide which words to include in the dictionary and determine what they mean. They must carefully monitor which words people use most often and how they use them. That includes corporation sponsorship of public media campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xK42x_0bO93U4C00
Image by sauvageauch0 from Pixabay

The material is on societal engineering techniques borrowing strategies that are most efficiently complement aristocracies to rectify civilizations. Within the pieces, the author defines societal engineering as: “the study of the creation and influence of human societies. It is a social science field, dealing with those social dynamics that operate on a large enough scale to affect entire populations.”

In the article, Jesse indicates the importance of recognizing the propensity of any meaning to differ from the answers provided to questions. The latter includes terms such as — what does the word “liberal” mean to you?- What about the word “Christian”?- How about “conservative,” “Jew,” “Muslim,” “Nigerian,” “American”?

The author further states that the answer would vary significantly depending on the person answering the particular question. Latter would perhaps shift overtime for that same person.

The article narrates why definitions of words change based on the beliefs that are attributes around them.

The social engineering world uses this phenomenon to explain, analyze and even contribute to altering a word’s associations; henceforth, by doing that, one can merely change a person’s perspective on wording issues.

” It works like magic when used right.” - He describes.

