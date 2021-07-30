Ukraine inside President Trump epoch and Beyond: Politics, Business, and Corporate Feudalism

Dr. Adam Tabriz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVcGW_0bA9VQVF00
Image by David Mark from Pixabay

The world’s political landscape is constantly changing. Throughout centuries the rules of engagement have shifted from monarchy to social totalitarianism, consequently further into what we currently witness, i.e., corporate Feudalism. The most vulnerable of emerging nations with economic potential are becoming a target to wielding in exchange for aid or business. The post-soviet Ukraine and states alike exemplify such a sketch.

The term “féodal” originated from the term used in the 17th-century French legal covenant. It was translated into English legal treatises as an adjective, such as “feodal government” that merely resembles a federal state with fiscal, political, and military power to protect the interest of the societies lacking one or more of the declared instruments. The government from feudal states would face conflicts that had to be solved in the battleground or across the negotiation table. The significant 21st-century corporations are the feudalists or another word federalist of their era, as they have infinite monetary resources, have invested in the most affluent lobbyists with a financial interest in industry sectors, and most of all clasp the partnership privileges with an administration that retains one of the most robust militaries in the world.

On current turmoil centered on Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and President Donald Trump, impeachment inquiry symbolizes the feudalist concept in the modern meaning. That will be apparent if we stepped out of the media woods and peek at the big chaotic portrait of the political jungle.

Ukraine is an ex-Soviet Union state and today’s part of Eastern European countries. It shares borders expanding from Russia in the northeast; Belarus in the north; Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary in the west; and Romania, Moldova, and the Black Sea in the south.

Ukraine is presently in a territorial dispute with neighboring Russia over the peninsula of Crimean after its re-annexation by Russia in 2014. With Crimea included, Ukraine has an area of 233,062 sq. Miles making it both the largest country within Europe and the 46th largest country in the world. But, Excluding Crimea, Ukraine has a 42 million population, making it the 32nd most populous state in the world. Its capital and largest city are Kiev, and Ukrainian is the official language. The dominant faith in the country is Eastern Orthodoxy. Ukraine’s Gross Domestic Product G.D.P., according to 2019, estimate Totals $408.040 billion and $9,743 per capita.

Ukraine’s Economic and Strategic Significance

Ukraine holds a unique strategic perspective in the European continent, making the country of substantial value to the rest of the world, more so to the western European territories. Besides, it supervises the primary corridor for gas pipelines that stretch from Russia to Western regions, including Germany.

The State-owned natural gas and oil company of Ukraine, Naftogaz, is involved in extracting, transporting, and refining natural gas and crude oil. It has an annual revenue of €8.163 billion; Net income of €368.41 million. Naftogaz's Total assets are estimated to be around €19.228 billion, with Total equity of €13.181 billion. The natural gas pipeline of Ukraine is an intricate network of natural gas transmission pipelines for gas import-export from Russia to western nations and transit in Ukraine. It is one of the largest gas transmission systems in the world.

In 2009, Ukraine, the European Commission, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, and the World Bank signed a pact to revive the Ukrainian gas transmission system. The agreement was intended to modernize the entire gas supply system to the whole continent.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Post-Soviet Ukraine-Russia relationship hadn’t been without conflict, as Serious confrontation began in March 2005 when the Russian government alleged Ukraine diverted the gas from the pipelines without paying that was primarily intended for western European states. Although Ukrainian officials initially refuted the accusation, Naftogaz (countries state-owned energy company) conceded that natural gas intended for other European nations was concealed and utilized for domestic purposes.

The dispute reached new heights on January 1st, 2006, when Russia stopped gas flow through Ukrainian pipelines. Based on that experience and the report by Reuters, Ukraine’s gas transport company Ukrtransgaz has already started boosting gas pumping stations at locales helping the delivery of gas to eastern and southern regions of the nation in the event of another interruption of gas supply from Russia. The Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement is due to expire in January 2020.

Latter is of significant concern to Ukrainian energy leadership. Russia could cease gas supplies through Ukrainian pipelines afterward, leaving certain Ukrainian territories without an adequate amount of natural gas, particularly during the winter months. The escalating confrontation between Russians and Ukrainians has already led to the occupation by Russia of the Ukrainian autonomous region of Crimea, resulting in the annexation of Crimea on March 18th, 2014.

The unfolded war between the post-revolutionary Ukrainian regime and countries’ pro-Russian insurgents Amid escalating tension between the two countries and exploring the gas treaty between them points to the assumption that Russia will need Ukraine’s Gas Pipelines to European Union in 2020. For that reason, the Ukrainian Naftogaz company amasses in its long list of agendas to hold a conference with its Russian counterpart Gazprom in March 2020.

Russia’s alternate strategy to bypass the Ukraine transit corridor is the Nord Stream II project, which is merely expanding an existing underwater pipeline. The updated system expands the most extended length of the Baltic sea, allowing Gazprom to increase its direct natural Gas supply to Hungary and GermanyThe Russian Nord Stream II Pipelines would Crossover to the Political Lines, potentially making Germany dependent on Russian natural gas, concomitantly economically jeopardizing Ukraine’s revenue stream. The gas would flow from Russia directly to Germany, bypassing Poland and Ukraine and withholding those countries’ significant portion of the transit fees.

As an outcome, Germany will become dependent on Russian gas amid its plans to wean itself off nuclear power and coal energy. Concomitantly establishing uncertainty is Russia’s objective to famish Ukraine of a crucial lump of dividends.

With the support of the U.S. Congress, the Trump administration is continually struggling to halt the 9.5 billion-euro ($10.6 billion) Nord Stream 2 project to prevent NATO allies from coming to be a pendant on Russian fossil fuel energy. Based on that justification, since then, Germany has diligently taken initiatives to host three-ways talks with Ukraine and Russia, amid president trump’s lash out to Germany during the NATO summit criticizing their stance over the regional unrest.

Denmark is among the first Baltic states to approve the Nord Stream II pipeline project. United States Congress has been weighing to introduce further sanctions against Russians to stave off the Nord Stream II gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea. But, the idea has been acted upon, as already 85% of the pipeline has been inserted. Seemingly enough, the congressional embargoes aimed at companies contributing to the pipeline’s construction will neither halt the project. Instead, they will become another excuse for tension between the United States and the European Union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XOQf_0bA9VQVF00
Photo by Tom Fisk from Pexels

But, Are U.S. Fossil Fuels tied to Ukraine and the Trump impeachment hearing?

Ukraine is presently amid a hastening president Trump’s impeachment review, while it is crucial to the president’s endeavors to boost U.S. exports of fossil fuels. Nonetheless, the impeachment investigation procedure has hurt the relationship between the United States and Ukraine. It all commenced as the House Democrats started pursuing data on how the president and his administration may have been involved in pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on allegations of corruption.

Ukraine leaders have invited U.S. backing and investment in its energy sector, willing to buy U.S. liquefied natural gas instead of buying Russian fuel. The leading message is; Ukraine’s dependence on any government that is apt to offer military support to them in the face of Russian military intervention. Yet, The United States is not one of the rare countries scaling up its Liquefied natural gas export capacity. According to the report, Russia also has plans to build liquefied natural gas terminals in Europe, enabling the country to export them to European countries at an even lower rate than the U.S. suppliers.

Reforming Ukraine’s Energy Sector with Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Improving Ukraine’s Energy Sector consultant Carnegie is an international policy analysis organization founded in 2007 and has worked on Ukraine’s Energy Sector reform for over a decade. According to the agency, it is exceptionally crucial to Transform the country’s energy realm if the intention is to bolster its economy and national security. Even so, Despite recent enthusiastic strides in the constructive path, the odds look troublesome.

Delegates from Naftogaz company met with their U.S. backers and business experts for the first bit in 2015, examining Ukraine’s natural gas market and the expectations for prospective investment. At around the same time, an Austin, Texas-based TrailStone, announced plans to enter the Ukrainian market. Welcomed by Naftogaz, Kyiev’s keen wile towards enticing Western investment through privatization policies has been a critical play by its leaders towards disengaging Russian influence from the sphere of clout. Naftogaz has long been a partner of Russian government-regulated behemoth Gazprom. Yet, The Naftogaz has been rehearsing liberation for some time, coercing the U.S. and E.U. in the middle as the process is shaking up the regional stability.

The division has generated resorts for U.S. energy companies such as Trailstone to look into the lucrative European market. But, in pursuance of the 2019 scandal, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry appointed a political backer Michael Bleyzer as an adviser to Ukraine’s president. The preceding University of Texas System regent earned a lucrative energy contract from the Ukrainian government. It is well understood the former Texas governor perry attended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration.

According to Reuter, during his visit, rick personally handed the incoming president the list of names, including Bleyzer, who he reckoned to be the favorable candidates to serve as energy consultants for Naftogaz company. It wasn’t surprising that Blayzer’s name was among the rest.

The following month, Ukraine awarded oil and gas exploration contracts to Bleyzer and his partner Alex Cranberg. Perry yet elected Cranberg to the Utah Board of Regents after he registered to vote in Texas, pursuing a transition from the state of Colorado. Cranberg served as a system’s governing board from 2011 to 2017 and was distinguished as a controversial figure.

The latter move stunned Democrats on three U.S. House committees, motivating them to summon the manuscripts from Perry as part of their impeachment investigation into accounts as President Donald Trump implored Zelensky to investigate Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son. At the time, Hunter served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer, from 2014 to 2019, coinciding around the time when Trailstone negotiations were on the table.

Open Secrets of Oil & Gas

According to a report by A.P. News, Rudy Giuliani ( former New York mayor and Trump’s lawyer), with President Trump’s aid, attempted to change the senior management at Naftogaz, a move that was already thought of by the energy secretary, Rick Perry. As Rudy Giuliani was pushing Ukrainian officials in 2018 to investigate one of Donald Trump’s chief political rivals (Biden), a group of individuals with connections to the president and his lawyer was active in Ukraine. The perception of Profit over politics by Democrats was the ultimate consequence of suspicion that someone in the ex-Soviet republic administration potentially had access to insider information from the United States. Latter ignited a new flame to shine torches into the abuse of power against the residing United States president.

There is no doubt that the oil and gas energy industry has had undivided attention in the Republican party success, as According to a report, Fossil fuel shareholders have altogether pumped over $100m into Republican presidential campaigns as contributions efforts in 2015 alone– serving an outstanding bargain by the oil and gas industry in the party’s fortune.

At the other end of the table, the clean energy rhetoric is often the Democratic Party conversation. They realize war with the fossil fuel industry is the absolute solution for the climate crisis. Thus, a piece of Released information indicates Joe Biden attended a $2,800-a-head fundraiser hosted by Andrew Goldman, the co-founder of a company that specializes in opening up new markets for” clean natural gas.”

Concomitantly the former Ukrainian prosecutor (Viktor Shokin), who initiated an investigation on corruption charges against Hunter, was eliminated after U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government by withholding promised financial support in retaliation. The prosecutor was sacked because he had argued that the appointment of Hunter Biden to the Burisma board was wrong as he lacked relevant experience.

During a Press interview, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asserted that a delegation of Democratic senators also expectedly to be investigated over a message they delivered to the Ukrainian government in 2018, putting forward an issue about Mueller-related investigations. In the interview, he pointed out that both political sides appear to be committing the same trend regarding abusing powers.

In November 2019, the Washington examiner published a piece pointing out that Democrats don’t want the public to learn the origins of the Ukraine investigation because they didn’t wish the nation to spot sources of Russia's inquiry. House Democrats seem to be hesitant to disclose the identity of the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower, who revealed the nature of the presidents’ conversation with the Ukrainian leader about the recent Perry effort. Perhaps they are uneasy about the whistle blower’s safety or conceivably not!

But, Democrats seem to comprehend that, beyond a limited refusal of the inspector general at the head of the intelligence community, no law blocks anyone, in politics, media, or anywhere else, from publicizing the whistleblower’s disposition. The Democrats’ determination to cut off queries about the roots of the Trump-Ukraine inquiry seems to be the same as their judgment to withhold questions about the inceptions of the Trump-Russia investigation. In both cases, they fought overwhelmingly to safeguard the secret origins of scrutinies that have shivered the country, profoundly branching out the electorate and influencing the presidency's destiny.

While at it, the Democrats’ Campaign with the Promise of Eliminating America’s energy sectors, the current Republican administration is pushing fast-forward with crude oil and gas production. Democratic presidential nominees resist a production technology called fracking, strongly supported by their rival republicans. They relay it as not based on environmental hazards. They understand it’s a clean technique or dwelled in both an ecological and financial wealth, nevertheless due to the heightened generation of natural gas, even though it is a more decent recourse to coal for producing electricity. Republican contenders claim fracking is an efficient way to extract fossil fuel.

As mentioned earlier, Rick Perry, according to the business deal with Ukrainians over the modernized extraction, the liquefied gas has already pulled him into a much bigger scandal in congressional motion. Thereon, Perry’s supporters bought an enormous gas bargain in Ukraine, while Perry had an inflated impact in Ukraine. The announcement in the impeachment inquiry against Trump indicates the energy secretary was one of the key U.S. official triads who arranged dialogue between Trump and the Ukrainian peers. According to CNN, amid President Donald Trump’s July 25th phone conversation with President Zelensky, many of his associates were engaged to change Naftogaz’s leadership. Coincidentally, Two Giuliani associates were incidentally arrested as they tried to leave the U.S. in conjunction with the latest bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VueoC_0bA9VQVF00
Photo by Eugene on Unsplash

As we are approaching how a trump- Ukraine scandal has developed, we must keep in mind that this is a tremendous downfall in United States history for the American people. Because It merely revolves around efforts by the U.S. President and his administration coercing Ukraine and other foreign countries into furnishing bruising portrayals about 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Joe Biden along with indication relating to Russian meddling in the 2016 United States elections. Prosecutors; and F.B.I. are investigating Mr. Giuliani’s involvement in bidding for Ukrainian officials who wished the former indicationsU.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is terminated from the position while serving as president’s attorney.

Joe Biden’s interest in Ukraine goes back to his first term in the Senate in the 1970s when he eagerly focused on European affairs. But after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, he directed vigilance to the former Soviet state of Ukraine, contending they be allowed to join NATO. After the Russian re-occupation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine rose to the Obama administration agenda. So Hunter Biden (son of Joe Biden) was offered a lucrative position on the board of Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company, with the help of his father’s stature within the system.

Robert Hunter Biden is an attorney, lobbyist, the second son of the former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is the co-founder of the Rosemont Seneca Partners, an international consulting firm. Under questioning during house impeachment investigation by the upstate New York G.O.P. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Lt. Col. Alexander Vidman, National Security Council official, and Theresa Williams, foreign policy aid to Vice President Mike Pence, relinquished that the Hunter Biden’s appointment to Burisma Holdings appeared somewhat conflicting.

Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma had always been controversial amid accusations by U.S. President Donald Trump that Joe Biden unethically aided his son’s commerce investments in Ukraine while he was the vice president. Interviews with dozens of people, including executives and former prosecutors in Ukraine, depicted a snapshot of a director who provided advice on legal issues, corporate finance, and strategy during the five-year term on the board of directors, wherein real-life Hunter never visited Ukraine firm affairs during that time. They also said; Hunter Biden’s existence on the board didn’t safeguard the company from its most urgent challenge instigating a sequel of criminal investigations undertaken by Ukrainian authorities against Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, former minister of ecology and natural reserves, over allegations about tax violations, money-laundering, and licenses given to Burisma during where Zlochevsky was a minister.

As retaliation efforts, Kremlin enjoys U.S. pullback from Syria, unrest in Ukraine, and increasing influence in Turkey and Venezuela. The power struggle between the European Union, on the one hand, and US-Russia and the rest of the world, on the other, has taken the Ukrainian political landscape beyond European borders. It merely is the tit-for-tat between the United States and Putin’s expansive agenda. If Russia needs to lose interest in Ukraine, then the U.S. must say goodbye to Turkey, Syria, Venezuela and negotiating leverage with Iran.

The big picture

Ukraine’s despite its long history, holds a relatively rookie recent chronology primarily due to its post-second World war annexation to communist Russia that has placed the new Ukraine under the scrutiny of reaching out to other countries to help survive the entangled reliance on the new Russian administration. It must make crucial choices to survive, as it requires military protection and financial support, which Feudalism envisions. Ukraine is vulnerable to emerging corporate Feudalism. It craves to blend in with the western market, while its long affiliation with the east makes the mission even harder. Ukraine’s economic sovereignty is essential to European Union.

Meanwhile, it is a multi-billion dollar opportunity for corporations and a tremendous strategic space for the world powers. Post-Soviet Russia desires to get back in the game. It also expects to boost the flow of gas to the rest of Europe. European countries need a steady stream of Russian natural gas amid the transition to clean energy, so they must keep their association equalized between Ukraine and Russia.

So far, the scheme has spawned the perfect environment for U.S. Based corporations comprising but not restricted to the energy sector to compete for a piece of the pie. For the United States, the Ukraine deal has been a multifaceted challenge. The economic, social, internal, and foreign political factors are impacting the course of actions on how the country has to handle the problem. The Democratic Party is determined to replace the republican president through impeachment or the 2020 elections. The energy industries historically are Pro-republican. But the clean energy sector has become the center of attention of Democratic Party initiatives. Amid ends of Ukraine -Russia treaty over Naftogaz, Texas-based fossil fuel industry is coming up with liquefied Gas technology, with an effort to bypass Democrats’ environmental rhetoric.

The lobbying corporations and campaign supporters anticipate something in return from their respective political parties. Russia is holding the European Union captive in the negotiations while folding the undersea Baltic pipelines. In retribution to U.S. involvement in Ukraine, Russians have widened their participation in the Middle East and Venezuela. More specifically, the upheaval concomitantly occurring today in Yemen, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon has created a perfect environment for global power and leverage offset.

Between the lines

Ukraine is too vast of turf to pass for corporate Feudalism, wielding wealth, U.S. government resources, and the military-industrial complex to endure supremacy. They have what it takes to ensure Ukrainian civic sovereignty and the holding of land in exchange for service or labor, henceforth in modern sense corporations’ financial interest. Ukraine’s interest in economic independence from Russia comes at the expense of pro-corporatism and giving into Feudalism. What we read on the media headlines is the tip of the iceberg as what is transpiring. It merely embodies a turf war between corporations through lobbyist-driven politics. Corporations given the green light during the Obama administration (Democrat) were pushed aside during the Trump presidency (Republican), tarnishing all the business deals earned through Hunter Biden and his Firm. Today the Democrats overseeing the congress, impeachment inquiry, and Trump election-Russia scandal illustrate the military arm of modern Feudalism.

Take home message

Corporate Feudalism is the contemporary version of its prominent social system that was prevalent during medieval Europe. The royalty clenched countries from the U.S. in swap for military services and ammunition. For Ukraine to live its way, it must keep loyalty, labor, and a share of the production, in exchange for military protection with the ultimate profiting of the industrial complex. Impeachment is the upshot of the battle over the turf for corporations, with the mission to produce energy through solar power, clean energy, or liquefied natural gas.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b4843713494423df32cce35b968beb2a.blob

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
319 followers
Loading

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Improving Electronic Health Record (EHR) system must be part of the Solution; and not the Problem

Despite the National provisions Worldwide to facilitate a user-centered format and process to develop, adapt, Clinicians still strive with the Usability of their Electronic Health Record (EHR) Maintenance.Read full story
Dublin, CA

Dublin and Pleasant Developments: Week of July 19, 2021

The week of July 18 has been a delightful week with temperatures running between the high 80, s and low 90 degrees F. The following week's forecast sends to stay that way. July 26 sets the time for the 13th consecutive year of Lynbrook Speech and Debate sessions, offering summer camp for the 4th-9th graders. The robust nature of the summer camp offers programs for both beginners and experienced students. The students will be assembled by age and skill level to maximize their learning adventure. In addition to its skilled speech and debaters, Lynbrook's professional coaches guide their students, outshines individualized feedback to help the students improve their speaking skills. This year, through a stimulating set of courses for the students registered this year, the company aims to offer students more revelation to the value of speech and debate.Read full story

A Lesson Doctors Must Learn From Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.Read full story

Globalism is Uttering Universalism. What is Next?

One Fundamental fact for the Modern Populace under the Notion of an Interconnected Planet. Globalism is an evolving nomenclature in our contemporary era, but not a new concept. In its “modern sense,” globalism is the by-product of the iron wall’s dissolution in the 1990s.Read full story

A Reflection on “Role Model” Axiom

A Misguided Conception Uttered by Social Command on Individual Behavior. Human beings care what people think of them. Despite the common phrase we use that states, “I don’t care what other people think about me,” yet unconsciously, we still care about what other people think about us!Read full story

Primary Care Medicine in the United States: A Clinical specialty, or Managed Care Travesty

Medical practice is a strenuous task of healing humans as a lone body within the context of its inexhaustible scope of individuality. It is one and the only science that arrives with indefinite capabilities, henceforth obliging knowledge on every aspect of our life without prejudice. Latter is a must-have to heal to the best of the healer’s ability. Mastery around the art of medicine is endless. But in today’s tainted world, such a notion is a matter of argued sentiment.Read full story

Deep Learning, Gamification of Healthcare delivery

Artificial Intelligence: The Modern Learning Tool or an Agent of Indoctrination. While reading through some of the latest trends on Deep learning and artificial intelligence, I arrived across a prevailing learning hypothesis; called the Gamification of learning behavior. The latter is primarily about game mode factors and recreation doctrines in none-recreation contexts. Gamification toils by employing engaging game techniques to leverage a person’s natural yearnings to enhance activities or processes. Before we buy into the landmark, we must first orchestrate our psyches around skills, utilities, talents, and knowledge by understanding their precise interactions and how they, in turn, are influenced by the means we learn. Once we built upon that thought, we must also differentiate machine learning (And Deep learning) from human learning behavior, a theory that is still murky. It seems though the applied science is troubled to build a human being by understanding the biological and mentality behind the learning process.Read full story

Vertical, and the Horizontal knowledge Illustrative embodiment of preconception at the Talent stage

One of the most innate yet rewarding idiosyncrasies of any primate is standing competitive. The perception of accomplishing the ample ahead of the rest is vital, like the two newly hatched bird chicks competing for the food conveyed by the parents; to the breadth that the dominant sibling may hurl the other of the nest in the feat of claiming all the feeds. The human being is no different in measuring up to competitiveness, and the fierceness of rivalry is even bigger and more intricate in the individual’s circumstance. To be robust, the person adapts to the climate, learns from those surrounding circumstances, and strategizes the means to prosper. Knowledge is the mother of all skills and abilities, where ability is the instrument of competence. The talent inspires a cycle of wisdom and understanding, thence how we enact the logistics to stand agile. It may appear straightforward and fair, but one aspect history has taught us is that the pursuit is unfairly enforced. As some of those clenches, the upper hands end up regulating the essential facets of the knowledge admission, skills, thus hurdle the talents, personal capabilities, and resources to exercise that mastery in one way or another.Read full story

Alma-Ata Declaration of "Health for All"

Health is the most precious asset of every human being, as we all endure the right to live in a complete state of bodily, mental, social harmony without pain and suffering. But, as of today, not everyone relishes such a sacred possession. According to the United Nations statistics estimates, the most current world population is 7.7 billion as of November 2019. By another report published in lancet as of 2015, Over 95% of the world’s population had health problems, with over a third having more than five disorders. Ten percent of the world’s population presently lives in deprivation without access to adequate medical care and clean water. It encompasses one billion people living below the World Bank poverty line of $1.90 per day.Read full story

“We the People for the People, by the People” is fronting another Defeat

It is about the Removal of the United States Preamble. And not merely from the Whitehouse Website. The slogan, “We The People” is a powerful motto that exemplifies how the United States’ founding fathers envisioned their fellow citizens’ role in their social realm. It serves as the inaugural slogan of the prelude to the United States and the Indian constitution.Read full story

Who Were Chinese barefoot Doctors?

And their Impact on launching Chronological Evolution of Primary Care Medicine. Medicine is the science of healing and beyond. It’s merely about conveying the comprehensive state of bodily, emotional, psychological, and social well-being into a solo harmony at a given epoch and dwelling that gave the availability of resources and economic status.Read full story

What Healthcare Experts Ought to Take Home from the Apple Trade?

Every soul from birth to the end of life maintains a connotation because it stands a necessity to sustain vitality and thrive. To prevail over that journey, every living must work towards fulfilling that one purpose: prosper. To thrive is beyond the scope of a simple word, as is an excursion with multitudes of influences, difficult moments, and unpredictability. Flourishing compels mastery- as a result, not every person clasps all skills. Then one must trade abilities for something gainful in an allotted time and locale throughout that journey. The exchanges merely appear with the concept of an element. That one is clenching to have the right to; (be it a commodity or skill) the priority, merit, or suitability compared to another property, so the value.Read full story

Economic Rent: The Historical perspective

Adam Smith FRSA was a Scottish economist between 1723 and 1790. He was recognized for bringing the moral philosopher and the pioneer of political economy served as a key figure during the Scottish Enlightenment. Also, known as “The Father of Economics” Once said- The Wealth of Nations is a precursor to the modern academic discipline of economics. Throughout his professional career, He developed the concept of division of labor by expounding upon how rational self-interest and competition can lead to economic prosperity. Smith famously argued that the difference between a street porter and a philosopher was as much a pick of the division of labor at its cause.Read full story

Occupation and the Job Market and the Disparity between Quality of Service and the Provider Title

Employment is indispensable for the responsible, as our lives bank on it to thrive and societies prosper. Unless physical or mental restraints, the occupation will serve as a mode to exchange skills within a community to achieve or have access to services or products that we are not personally capable of attaining. To a greater magnitude, the more finesse we get, the further vantage we hold over others, thence the probability of someone demanding our services would be colossal given the right environment, if we make the deliverable available sprucely and to the optimal satisfaction of clients. Skills make us competitive, where talents give every soul the unique.Read full story

Economic Rent: The Influential Switch in Excess of Talent and Skill

Boy! Did we do a day’s work! They give the job all they’ve got!”- The slogan of the Domestic Operations Branch at the Bureau of Special Services from the year 1941 through 1945.Read full story

Give -and Take of “History Repeats Itself.”

The Human Predisposition to self-inflict the Recurrent Communal Guiding principles thru the Notion of the Collective Conscience. History is the story of living people and their immediate environment. That is what every soul leaves behind once farewells our limited realm. That is what it implies in the literal sense and what should be!Read full story

Stark’s Law, Corporate Safe-harbor in Contradiction of Impartiality to Physician Decree

Bribery and its formalized version; the kickback practice under the current definition is undoubtedly among the most unethical live out ever been committed by humankind. It will probably stay that way for generations to come. Besides, its legality will be the subject of controversies between those who condemn its rationale in one way or another. In the impartial and organized ecosphere, the deed of giving or receiving no matter what of value in exchange for some form of impact or exploit is unreservedly unethical. In the majority of the circumstances, it is also deemed illicit. Yet, criminality is somehow subject to significant variance from one society to another. The bribery, along with its formally conveyed foil- the kickback or warrant has invariably applied to give, offering, or soliciting any service or item in exchange for something prized, such as monetary compensation. Black’s Law Dictionary defines bribery as “The public to influence the actions of an official or another person responsible for a public or legal duty.” Like other defining points in the modern vocabulary, kickback and bribery also carry their peculiar legitimized versions of interpretations.Read full story

Medico-legal Perils of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning

Technology is advancing rapidly, as its footprints can be amenably noticed within the healthcare domain. The overpowering ambivalence of technology among the physician community is consequently self-explanatory. In contrast to the ever-increasing millennial's over-reliance on technological applications, baby boomer despise of the health information tools is far-famed. In the midst of all, one piece has yet to conform to the ever-evolving hi-tech revolution as we follow its footsteps through the unfolding. That seems to be the unanswered question of all on medico-legal risks menacing the healthcare unrestricted. Medicine- due to its peculiar nature, is considered among the top litigation vulnerable professions.Read full story

Is Self-Care Medical Care?

Health is personal- It's by far the most sacred lifetime asset of a person despite knowing it will come to an end, yet thrives on cherishing it through what life is willing to put up. Simultaneously every individual cares to enjoy, try new options available, interact and experiment. Walk the roads that are not necessarily safe and healthy. Sure, life seems like we are against a double-edged sword, doomed to stay healthy and doomed to give up unhealthy habits. Individuals require help make the right choice, as they are not universally experts in every aspect of life science can offer. Some shortcut by putting the burden on physicians and health professionals, some contravene by ignoring expert opinion, others build a coalition with their physician for guidance. Such variations of attitude open a new controversial subject.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy