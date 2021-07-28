A Reflection on “Role Model” Axiom

Dr. Adam Tabriz

A Misguided Conception Uttered by Social Command on Individual Behavior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPSgU_0b8yRKIO00
Photo by Engin akyurt on Unsplash

Human beings care what people think of them. Despite the common phrase we use that states, “I don’t care what other people think about me,” yet unconsciously, we still care about what other people think about us!

The primary question is not as to if we care but why we do!

The human being is a social creature even though we inherently possess our individuality. And to keep the latter two in a balance, we must, as individuals, climb the social ladder. While doing that, we continuously assess and reassess our society’s position and perception of the community around us.

In the extreme scenario, we may even feel a social anxiety phenomenon, worrying that we will be rejected because our success depends on other people.

The price for civilization is a constituency, a sense of “sameness,” which allows us to feel prudent. It protects us against physical and emotional devastation. That is simply because getting the approval of our surroundings makes us feel a part of them by building similar values and similar mores around ourselves. Thus, our oblivious hustle to prevail strides us toward the desire for public reception.

We fear that annihilation may be one reason some people may feel uneasy going out to the public and why parents groom and culture their children to fit into their “tribe” norms.

Virtuous self-esteem and haven are all swathed by the longing to be keen on and recognized. That is why the average human being has the predisposition to elect the safe cross. For instance, they always want to be religiously “correct,” and so politically. They strive to find the most fitting relationships and careers while acknowledged in their modern-day society. Human being cares deeply about what others think because the rudimentary human within is still struggling to endure. That is precisely why I presume people research and select role models to minimize the battle between selflessness and their role within the collective sphere.

Role of the role model in our social wellbeing

Human life around the game of societal prosperity is multifaceted and competitive. Maintaining vitality also viability is a lot of undertaking given the relatively short life span. The time an average soul yields enough experience, if at all, to efficiently sustain the sovereign status of the self, maybe already be too late to harvest the crop of their sweat. Hence, to bypass human being seeks an alternative as a shortcut. One way to accomplish that is by peeking into their immediate community to find those who have gained mainstream approval. The individual intentionally mimics such persons’ roles and tasks in society, hoping to find emotional, psychological, and physical restitution. In a literal, that is the role of role models in our community.

A role model is not necessarily a credible person, as often their seekers know little or naught about them but fall into the popularity trap. Today, amid expansive social media reality, people often find themselves on either side of the popularity and disciple aisle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aXet_0b8yRKIO00
Photo by Andre Sebastian on Unsplash

Let us not confuse ourselves by differentiating the child role modeling practice from the adulthood role model.

For children, it is an innate necessity to have a role model. Within that scenario, one can only hope such a role model is a “healthy” one! Even though the definition of a healthy role model is a separate discussion. However, concerning the adults, Image success and the social image is a telltale sign of a different problem.

Subjective Self-Image vs. Objective Perceptual Experience

Searching for a role model during adulthood entails a paradoxical sequel. It is the outcome of a “tug of war” between a person’s self-perception vs. how others see them.

The so-called self-clarity concept is about a construct related to a person’s self‐concept structure and organization. However, some argue that self‐concept clarity may best be understood as a combination of subjective, metacognitive beliefs about the self‐concept and objective makeup and consortium. Thus, the unique impact of objective and subjective clarity. Then again, within such a consortium, the balance is not usually achieved ultimately; then, the desire to have a role model becomes even more inevitable. Furthermore, once we are role seekers obliged by the polarized collective forces around us, then we engage in search of a person whose etiquette, exemplar, or success is emulated by “us”! We compare ourselves with that reference person or persons who populate the social role we aspire.

The Psychology of Role Modeling is more than Fitting into the Society

Role models often present a way of motivating human beings to set and achieve zealous goals. That is particularly true for those who have been the target of stigmatization in the realization sphere. Role Modeling exploits role models’ power to harness and navigate role aspirants’ motivation, reinforce their existing goals, and facilitate their adoption of new pursuits. But that does not stop there!

Today, in our limited physical world, one can aspire to unlimited role models. Scholars tend to categorize this into two simple groups, “Positive” and “Negative” role models. Generally, a positive role model bears a role in demonstrating values, manners, and acting, which are presumed reasonable in that role. On the other close of the gamut, a negative role model covey a dysfunctional trait from the “Self-clarity” standpoint, which is utterly paradoxical. Thus, the distinction between positive and negative role models can easily lead to accepting a false dilemma.

The psychology of selecting a role model and the Self-clarity concept, in conjunction, create a milieu that becomes highly unpredictable, especially for those who place too much weight on the collective opinion of their surroundings or alienate their individualism.

The Role Model in the era of Collectivism

The contemporary realm’s idealism has an overwhelming impact on the individual’s alternatives. Furthermore, it dictates the choice of Role model. The collective impetuses have the propensity to construct images of selected traits compatible with the norms of that society. That is fascism!

The advent of social media and its lofty influence on individual self-concept identity has given way to the mainstream’s unanimous preference. Those divested of unique identity are insecure, thus Seek role models within the profile of the society.

The Take-Home Message

It is pertinent to state that, although maybe argumentative, if an adult human being, instead of besieging to find the suitable role model to imitate, spends half as much to recognize their individual values as well as others within the society, then we would not be lapped into the vicious circle of insecurity, collectivism, and fascism. That will also open our eyes realm where social media marketing will determine the perfect attitude for us all, how to eat, what to eat, and how we talk. Finally, once we respect our unique personal values, then without strain, we can also avoid the intimidation of, “If you are not with us, then you must be against us!”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b4843713494423df32cce35b968beb2a.blob

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
319 followers
Loading

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Improving Electronic Health Record (EHR) system must be part of the Solution; and not the Problem

Despite the National provisions Worldwide to facilitate a user-centered format and process to develop, adapt, Clinicians still strive with the Usability of their Electronic Health Record (EHR) Maintenance.Read full story
Dublin, CA

Dublin and Pleasant Developments: Week of July 19, 2021

The week of July 18 has been a delightful week with temperatures running between the high 80, s and low 90 degrees F. The following week's forecast sends to stay that way. July 26 sets the time for the 13th consecutive year of Lynbrook Speech and Debate sessions, offering summer camp for the 4th-9th graders. The robust nature of the summer camp offers programs for both beginners and experienced students. The students will be assembled by age and skill level to maximize their learning adventure. In addition to its skilled speech and debaters, Lynbrook's professional coaches guide their students, outshines individualized feedback to help the students improve their speaking skills. This year, through a stimulating set of courses for the students registered this year, the company aims to offer students more revelation to the value of speech and debate.Read full story

A Lesson Doctors Must Learn From Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.Read full story

Globalism is Uttering Universalism. What is Next?

One Fundamental fact for the Modern Populace under the Notion of an Interconnected Planet. Globalism is an evolving nomenclature in our contemporary era, but not a new concept. In its “modern sense,” globalism is the by-product of the iron wall’s dissolution in the 1990s.Read full story

Ukraine inside President Trump epoch and Beyond: Politics, Business, and Corporate Feudalism

The world’s political landscape is constantly changing. Throughout centuries the rules of engagement have shifted from monarchy to social totalitarianism, consequently further into what we currently witness, i.e., corporate Feudalism. The most vulnerable of emerging nations with economic potential are becoming a target to wielding in exchange for aid or business. The post-soviet Ukraine and states alike exemplify such a sketch.Read full story

Primary Care Medicine in the United States: A Clinical specialty, or Managed Care Travesty

Medical practice is a strenuous task of healing humans as a lone body within the context of its inexhaustible scope of individuality. It is one and the only science that arrives with indefinite capabilities, henceforth obliging knowledge on every aspect of our life without prejudice. Latter is a must-have to heal to the best of the healer’s ability. Mastery around the art of medicine is endless. But in today’s tainted world, such a notion is a matter of argued sentiment.Read full story

Deep Learning, Gamification of Healthcare delivery

Artificial Intelligence: The Modern Learning Tool or an Agent of Indoctrination. While reading through some of the latest trends on Deep learning and artificial intelligence, I arrived across a prevailing learning hypothesis; called the Gamification of learning behavior. The latter is primarily about game mode factors and recreation doctrines in none-recreation contexts. Gamification toils by employing engaging game techniques to leverage a person’s natural yearnings to enhance activities or processes. Before we buy into the landmark, we must first orchestrate our psyches around skills, utilities, talents, and knowledge by understanding their precise interactions and how they, in turn, are influenced by the means we learn. Once we built upon that thought, we must also differentiate machine learning (And Deep learning) from human learning behavior, a theory that is still murky. It seems though the applied science is troubled to build a human being by understanding the biological and mentality behind the learning process.Read full story

Vertical, and the Horizontal knowledge Illustrative embodiment of preconception at the Talent stage

One of the most innate yet rewarding idiosyncrasies of any primate is standing competitive. The perception of accomplishing the ample ahead of the rest is vital, like the two newly hatched bird chicks competing for the food conveyed by the parents; to the breadth that the dominant sibling may hurl the other of the nest in the feat of claiming all the feeds. The human being is no different in measuring up to competitiveness, and the fierceness of rivalry is even bigger and more intricate in the individual’s circumstance. To be robust, the person adapts to the climate, learns from those surrounding circumstances, and strategizes the means to prosper. Knowledge is the mother of all skills and abilities, where ability is the instrument of competence. The talent inspires a cycle of wisdom and understanding, thence how we enact the logistics to stand agile. It may appear straightforward and fair, but one aspect history has taught us is that the pursuit is unfairly enforced. As some of those clenches, the upper hands end up regulating the essential facets of the knowledge admission, skills, thus hurdle the talents, personal capabilities, and resources to exercise that mastery in one way or another.Read full story

Alma-Ata Declaration of "Health for All"

Health is the most precious asset of every human being, as we all endure the right to live in a complete state of bodily, mental, social harmony without pain and suffering. But, as of today, not everyone relishes such a sacred possession. According to the United Nations statistics estimates, the most current world population is 7.7 billion as of November 2019. By another report published in lancet as of 2015, Over 95% of the world’s population had health problems, with over a third having more than five disorders. Ten percent of the world’s population presently lives in deprivation without access to adequate medical care and clean water. It encompasses one billion people living below the World Bank poverty line of $1.90 per day.Read full story

“We the People for the People, by the People” is fronting another Defeat

It is about the Removal of the United States Preamble. And not merely from the Whitehouse Website. The slogan, “We The People” is a powerful motto that exemplifies how the United States’ founding fathers envisioned their fellow citizens’ role in their social realm. It serves as the inaugural slogan of the prelude to the United States and the Indian constitution.Read full story

Who Were Chinese barefoot Doctors?

And their Impact on launching Chronological Evolution of Primary Care Medicine. Medicine is the science of healing and beyond. It’s merely about conveying the comprehensive state of bodily, emotional, psychological, and social well-being into a solo harmony at a given epoch and dwelling that gave the availability of resources and economic status.Read full story

What Healthcare Experts Ought to Take Home from the Apple Trade?

Every soul from birth to the end of life maintains a connotation because it stands a necessity to sustain vitality and thrive. To prevail over that journey, every living must work towards fulfilling that one purpose: prosper. To thrive is beyond the scope of a simple word, as is an excursion with multitudes of influences, difficult moments, and unpredictability. Flourishing compels mastery- as a result, not every person clasps all skills. Then one must trade abilities for something gainful in an allotted time and locale throughout that journey. The exchanges merely appear with the concept of an element. That one is clenching to have the right to; (be it a commodity or skill) the priority, merit, or suitability compared to another property, so the value.Read full story

Economic Rent: The Historical perspective

Adam Smith FRSA was a Scottish economist between 1723 and 1790. He was recognized for bringing the moral philosopher and the pioneer of political economy served as a key figure during the Scottish Enlightenment. Also, known as “The Father of Economics” Once said- The Wealth of Nations is a precursor to the modern academic discipline of economics. Throughout his professional career, He developed the concept of division of labor by expounding upon how rational self-interest and competition can lead to economic prosperity. Smith famously argued that the difference between a street porter and a philosopher was as much a pick of the division of labor at its cause.Read full story

Occupation and the Job Market and the Disparity between Quality of Service and the Provider Title

Employment is indispensable for the responsible, as our lives bank on it to thrive and societies prosper. Unless physical or mental restraints, the occupation will serve as a mode to exchange skills within a community to achieve or have access to services or products that we are not personally capable of attaining. To a greater magnitude, the more finesse we get, the further vantage we hold over others, thence the probability of someone demanding our services would be colossal given the right environment, if we make the deliverable available sprucely and to the optimal satisfaction of clients. Skills make us competitive, where talents give every soul the unique.Read full story

Economic Rent: The Influential Switch in Excess of Talent and Skill

Boy! Did we do a day’s work! They give the job all they’ve got!”- The slogan of the Domestic Operations Branch at the Bureau of Special Services from the year 1941 through 1945.Read full story

Give -and Take of “History Repeats Itself.”

The Human Predisposition to self-inflict the Recurrent Communal Guiding principles thru the Notion of the Collective Conscience. History is the story of living people and their immediate environment. That is what every soul leaves behind once farewells our limited realm. That is what it implies in the literal sense and what should be!Read full story

Stark’s Law, Corporate Safe-harbor in Contradiction of Impartiality to Physician Decree

Bribery and its formalized version; the kickback practice under the current definition is undoubtedly among the most unethical live out ever been committed by humankind. It will probably stay that way for generations to come. Besides, its legality will be the subject of controversies between those who condemn its rationale in one way or another. In the impartial and organized ecosphere, the deed of giving or receiving no matter what of value in exchange for some form of impact or exploit is unreservedly unethical. In the majority of the circumstances, it is also deemed illicit. Yet, criminality is somehow subject to significant variance from one society to another. The bribery, along with its formally conveyed foil- the kickback or warrant has invariably applied to give, offering, or soliciting any service or item in exchange for something prized, such as monetary compensation. Black’s Law Dictionary defines bribery as “The public to influence the actions of an official or another person responsible for a public or legal duty.” Like other defining points in the modern vocabulary, kickback and bribery also carry their peculiar legitimized versions of interpretations.Read full story

Medico-legal Perils of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning

Technology is advancing rapidly, as its footprints can be amenably noticed within the healthcare domain. The overpowering ambivalence of technology among the physician community is consequently self-explanatory. In contrast to the ever-increasing millennial's over-reliance on technological applications, baby boomer despise of the health information tools is far-famed. In the midst of all, one piece has yet to conform to the ever-evolving hi-tech revolution as we follow its footsteps through the unfolding. That seems to be the unanswered question of all on medico-legal risks menacing the healthcare unrestricted. Medicine- due to its peculiar nature, is considered among the top litigation vulnerable professions.Read full story

Is Self-Care Medical Care?

Health is personal- It's by far the most sacred lifetime asset of a person despite knowing it will come to an end, yet thrives on cherishing it through what life is willing to put up. Simultaneously every individual cares to enjoy, try new options available, interact and experiment. Walk the roads that are not necessarily safe and healthy. Sure, life seems like we are against a double-edged sword, doomed to stay healthy and doomed to give up unhealthy habits. Individuals require help make the right choice, as they are not universally experts in every aspect of life science can offer. Some shortcut by putting the burden on physicians and health professionals, some contravene by ignoring expert opinion, others build a coalition with their physician for guidance. Such variations of attitude open a new controversial subject.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy