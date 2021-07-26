Dublin, CA

Dublin and Pleasant Developments: Week of July 19, 2021

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Photo by Ekrulila from Pexels

Weather

The week of July 18 has been a delightful week with temperatures running between the high 80, s and low 90 degrees F. The following week's forecast sends to stay that way.

Community

July 26 sets the time for the 13th consecutive year of Lynbrook Speech and Debate sessions, offering summer camp for the 4th-9th graders. The robust nature of the summer camp offers programs for both beginners and experienced students. The students will be assembled by age and skill level to maximize their learning adventure. In addition to its skilled speech and debaters, Lynbrook's professional coaches guide their students, outshines individualized feedback to help the students improve their speaking skills. This year, through a stimulating set of courses for the students registered this year, the company aims to offer students more revelation to the value of speech and debate.

On July 27, PlayStar kids offer various activities for children from 9.30-5.30pm with a "Parachute time" at 11 am.

A female-run business, the Shoot of twenty-two members is on the mission to make professional photography accessible to the community. The company enhances stability and opportunity for freelance photographers. that is why July 31 offers 30-minute mini-sessions free to book and take place outdoors at local parks and iconic locations. The Shoot has recently announced extending their schedule in East Bay with more photographers.

Search efforts for Philip Krecyik, the missing runner at the Pleasanton hills, continue for more than a week, and Volunteers are donating with their time and cash in search of the absent Berkeley dad. The Bizarre disappearance of the 37-year-old Philip Kreycik comes as a surprise to the local authorities as the investigation continues.

Tri-Valley Haven is a local nonprofit organization and is planning to distribute one backpack to children in need. The offer is 1 per child and up to three backpacks per family. Distribution commences aTri-Valley Haven's food pantry at 418 Junction Ave. in Livermore and at Lynnewood United Methodist Church at 4444 Black Ave. in Pleasanton.

Stay tuned for more local happenings.

#dublin #Pleasanton #Evens #news

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

