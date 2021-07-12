Value of Data and the Corporate Rapacity

Dr. Adam Tabriz

And Subversion of Family Values at the Disbursal of Individual Reign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPvN0_0au63SK800
Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

Human subspecies are tied in with many personae- some unique, some universal, and the majority shared across other species. Among the most significant of all are self-preservation and wanting to pass along genes down the line of family heritage. Even so, within the crowd of those shared attributes, "the person" is determined to take the selfish instinct one step ahead, and if unable to procreate, to assume the responsibility of caring for children unrelated through the sequence of lineage, through adoption. For the past hundreds of years, human beings have found alternate ways to meet inner traction to parent while struggling to support that biological and psychological contentment comes with that commitment. Still, successful achieving, that human nature does not throttle itself to the reward of parentage.

Human beings are inquisitive to learn about their past and ancestral lineage. In most cases, those with the prerequisite of biological birth and known family trees are too mindful. Still, under the circumstances, including sperm donor-ship and adoption, rudimentary details can trigger instinctual curiosity for progenies to seek their biological parents.

Generally speaking, adopting a parent's aspiration is to be looked upon as genuine parental at one hand, children's instinctive curiosity in search of blood relation, namelessness of the sperm donor-ship, and the receiving parents are all the impeccable cause for conflict of interest. For decades, laws and ethical standards were in place to assure all parties of their individual rights. But- with the emerging technologies, change in millennial mindset, and new corporate business strategies, the task of upholding traditional yet legal and ethical standards is becoming crushingly thought-provoking. Although the millennial conceptual defiance is merely aligned headed for revealing the identity of the sperm donor, particularly among the families of same-sex marriage, but still- the risks of sharing such information have the potential to reach beyond divulging biologic paternity. Conversely- a significant portion of non-biological parents desires to be perceived as the sole parent by way of hoping to cling to the anonymity of the other half of the child's genetic makeup. As mentioned previously, unless real solutions are realized, the era of paternal anonymity will be coming to an end.

Between the Sperm banks being forced to break rules of a confidentiality agreement with their donors, the growing Genetic Testing Market, along with lucrative corporate financial gain, the upkeep of donor confidentiality and offspring identity is fated to become a grim task.

What is Artificial Insemination?

Artificial insemination is the technical term for intentional female impregnation using a 3rd party (anonymous) donor sperm. As a famous routine offered today to sub-fertile women worldwide, the concept of artificial insemination was originated with the intent to increase gamete or sperm density at the site of fertilization, aiming to maximize embryo formation. The latter procedure is also commonly performed by Veterinarians to pick out and refine breeds of animals for a particular objective. However, due to its ethical implications, similar practices on humans are strictly prohibited; yet, limited to the reproduction, and restricted phenotype selectivity, including donor ethnicity, intelligence, and health. The complete application of Artificial insemination, beyond male infertility, low sperm, same-sex marriages, or sub-factors, including low sperm cell count, is the subject of significant ethical, religious, societal polemics. After a century of human mindset phylogeny, is more accessible today for a matrimonial pair to undergo In-vitro fertilization using a husband or life partner's sperm. Nonetheless, such a mindset is remote from enough liberation of ideas and values to accept bearing 3rd party donor sperm. Thence as pointing out in this article, the notion of artificial insemination invariably refers to donor sperm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT6Za_0au63SK800
Photo by Deon Black from Pexels

The unofficial history of the first attempts to artificially inseminate a woman goes back to Henry IV (1425–1474), King of Castile, who had the nickname "the Impotent." In 1455, he married Princess Juana, sister of Afonso V of Portugal, and after six years of marriage, she gave birth to a daughter, Joanna. In 1953 the American innovator Dr. Jerome K. Sherman attempted to freeze the donor sperm with a simple method of preserving it in glycerol suspension. He accomplished preserving spermatozoon by combining the suspension with a slow cooling mechanism in solid carbon dioxide as the refrigerant. Expected; Dr. Sherman's discovery led to the sperm bank industry amplification gained popularity by the 1970s, thus leading to its full commercialization within the United States before expanding across the world.

Introduction of In-Vitro Fertilization

The introduction of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in 1978 by Steptoe and Edwards renewed the interest in artificial fertilization. In the early years, the process was subdivided as injecting an unprepared ejaculate of the husband into the wife's uterus without any particular formulation. Nevertheless, the procedure had drawbacks resulting in uterine cramps and the increased chance of Fallopian tube infection.

With the arrival of modern IVF, safe seminal fluid preparation, and nidation techniques, artificial insemination regained its popularity and became safer and painless. Despite overwhelming progress with fertility treatment techniques, the moral implications of artificial insemination have perpetually been the theme of debates. One significant contestation goes back to 1909, when the Catholic Church demurred all forms of artificial insemination. They based it on meritoriousness that such practices promote masturbation and ignorance of the religious significance of coition. But the major literary criticism was from the fact that artificial insemination was at the time considered the act of adultery. Other critics targeted the fertility practice by believing it would encourage the sinful acts of genetic and ethnic cleansing.

What is Female Ovum Donation?

The first-ever baby born from conferrer egg was reportedly in Australia in 1983. Around the same time, a clinic in Southern California reported a successful pregnancy using donor ovum. That led to the birth of the first American child born by artificial methods on February 3, 1984.

The Concept of Cloning or Pluripotent Stem Cell Induction

With its overwhelming controversy, human cloning is the conception of a genetically identical copy or clone of the human. The term is generally used for artificial human cloning, which is the procreation of human cells and tissues. Two standard researched methods of therapeutic cloning are somatic-cell nuclear transfer and pluripotent stem cell induction. With the cloning of a sheep, the Dolly, in 1996 using somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT), the thought of human cloning became the topic of scalding argument and universal outlaw within the norms of modern societies.

Today besides their individual storms, artificial insemination, surrogate ovum hosts, and human cloning share fundamental ethical proceeds; data privacy.

Genetic Testing or Profiling

Genetic testing is used in the medical sphere to key out changes in chromosomes, genes, and proteins involved in genetic conditions or diseases. By identifying the genetic makeup, physicians can specify a person's probability of developing or passing on a genetic disorder to the next generation. More than 1,000 genetic tests are now in use and are being developed to a greater extent.

Genetic testing is also able to define, match and profile populations based on their genetic composition. That includes matching blood relatives against a profile of disorders. Through sophisticated deep learning software programs that need a large amount of genetic data to process, profiling the analysis of DNA from samples of body tissues or fluids is conveniently performed when conducted to predict susceptibility to a specific disease. Now, High costs and insufficient technology are the two major limiting factors to expatiate genetic data profiling into the medical arena. To take on these considerable challenges amount of patient data is required to be collected and analyzed. Researchers are compelled to utilize sophisticated machine learning technologies as the means of overcoming those barriers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMK0x_0au63SK800
Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

Sharing of the Genetic Data and Deep Learning

To enforce an effective machine learning technology, one requires an overly massive amount of data collected from the respective sources (in this case, genetic information, sperm and egg donor data). Thus, the pool of immoderately vast information, also called Big data, is analyzed using mathematical artificial intelligence algorithms showing patterns, trends, and associations relating to the proteins, DNA, genes, and chromosomes. Machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to create and analyze networks capable of learning unsupervised or supervised large sizes of unstructured or unlabeled data.

The Import of Putting Pieces of Artificial Fertilization, Genetic Profiling and Deep Learning Puzzles to the Concert

As highlighted initially- AI, big data, artificial insemination, donor eggs, SCNT, and genetic profiling all carry their particular individual pros and cons concerning the science, technology, and cultural as well as ethical applications. Nonetheless, when collectively applied, their impact on the constancy of social norms is exponentially deleterious. We're simply entering a space where the upkeep of anonymity, respecting individual privacy and preventing major social, psychological, ethical, and legal disputes will be a strenuous undertaking. To explain further- I would like to apply the exemplar with the question — "what if an individual reluctantly discovers that the person he or she is married to is, in fact, near bloodline-related sibling?!"

Lookup for Biological parents is ordinary, even when adopting parents has played the best role models. Even those who relish the prerogative of living through the typical family fostering are frequently curious to incur out more about their genetic heritage and family line of descent using modern genetic testing tools like 23 & me and ancestry. Next is the big data industriousness, which flourishes on strategizing its mission towards profiting from such valuable commodities.

Together with- as far as they can use the average person's inherent oddment to arrive at trillions of dollars, indeed, it will represent their ultimate finish. To meet that mission, industries must partake in selective information between themselves through their patronage requirements. Of course, besides controversy over the data possession and un-consented use of personal data by the entities, the Ethical quandary is destined to potentially disrupt barriers that ultimately ensure the anonymity of the type of entropy, if exposed, can sustain deleterious consequences.

One could barely conceive of the potential imports of retroactively finding out that person's genetic progeny is also their intimate partners or somebody unwillingly finding out that they are carriers of a rare disease through-line of inherited descent. Or their insurance policy premiums are sky-rocketed for no apparent cause through genetic test data collected from their distant folks. Further consequences: including knowing they won't live past a certain age or are genetically related to a psychopath.

Based on claims made, one may contend that everyone has the liberty of knowing where they come from and where they are destined. As for the same notion, I must reason- befall trustworthy people hold the right to be aware and bear the right not to be acquainted with if they elect so! Incisively speaking- knowingness must be a personal choice and not a mandatory requirement, or beware of the action mechanism by others. Under current circumstances, privacy is beyond the acceptable threshold. By virtuousness of necessity, entities desperately crave our personal data. Despite overwhelming promises to assure concealment of the personal identifying information, such pledges are neither enough to protect privacy nor relevant. The modern, sophisticated deep learning instruments offer abundant power to make the need to access personal credentials obsolete.

Sperm banks, too, are suffering the consequences of their unethical and illegal actions of yesteryear. For example, by contract bridge, donors who had consented to no more than ten progeny per donation have latterly found out through genetic examination that some Cryo-banks vended their specimen to over twenty full-term pregnancies. That opened the door for new Legal implications.

The most bothersome is Dehumanization of Humanity

To be a person requires societal skills and power to learn, adapt, respect, and respond to every single instance and scenario independently. So, the indiscriminate application of applied science and tools without the human sense of touch is utterly degrading for the values we live by. At times, disclosing selected information, including fatherhood, is not what a soul expects. Every administration must protect the privacy of its individual constituents. On the contrary, governments are taking the unconventional course of action by giving entities the leeway to violate the citizen's confidentiality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPwKC_0au63SK800
Photo by Kevin Ku from Pexels

Upholding information privacy has misleadingly been conveyed as a difficult task. However, Safeguarding personal data parallels the advancement of science and technology thus is as easy as willing to install. Let's expends on this by considering the scenario where we launch a decentralized system using blockchain technology. All data are shared through the dispersed structure, which allocates its ownership among the original contributors of the data, hence allotting liability. The data is solely accessible to 3rd party users upon let of the original owners of the information. But- is that what governments want?!

The evidence says differently!

A recent report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) suggests that the agency's primary focus on genetic sequencing and expanding upon the genomics database is to also flourish the availability of information to other organizations and agencies with little or nil do with precision medicine. Or, the controversial Food and drug administration's (FDA) effort towards Feeding the Big-Data-Driven Stem Cell Science has become a recent case of Ethical and Legal Predicament

The liberty of decentralization pertains to returning valuable data to every individual. It is about the facilitation of data sharing with the entities as a choice. Respecting personal privacy for the interest of the person and to avoid modern era conflicts is achievable. Still, it is not necessarily in the interest of the big corporations to give away the profiteering opportunities that come with a centralized system.

Decentralization of data is the ultimate way to protect ethical and legal execution of concurrent genetic testing and Sperm banking operations. Decentralization is not the preferred choice for corporations because they would lose the convenience of full access to patient profiles at virtually no cost. Still, it will give back data to individual owners, provide an incentive to patients to stay healthy, increase competition, Lower monopoly, and reduce cost while paving the ground for healthcare beyond borders of poverty, politics, and social unfairness. Most of all will make science and technology worthwhile for those pursuing healthy families of their own without outside sway, within the walls of their privacy utilizing fortifying family values.

#data #Bigdata #Familyvalue #Corporate

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b4843713494423df32cce35b968beb2a.blob

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

San Francisco, CA
320 followers
Loading

More from Dr. Adam Tabriz

Dublin, CA

Dublin and Pleasant Developments: Week of July 19, 2021

The week of July 18 has been a delightful week with temperatures running between the high 80, s and low 90 degrees F. The following week's forecast sends to stay that way. July 26 sets the time for the 13th consecutive year of Lynbrook Speech and Debate sessions, offering summer camp for the 4th-9th graders. The robust nature of the summer camp offers programs for both beginners and experienced students. The students will be assembled by age and skill level to maximize their learning adventure. In addition to its skilled speech and debaters, Lynbrook's professional coaches guide their students, outshines individualized feedback to help the students improve their speaking skills. This year, through a stimulating set of courses for the students registered this year, the company aims to offer students more revelation to the value of speech and debate.Read full story

A Lesson Doctors Must Learn From Lawyers about Artificial Intelligence

The contemporary world is in the midst of technological upheaval. Millennials’reliance on the tech industry is overwhelmingly liberating to those doubling down on technocrats. The latter sets up the best environment for corporate powers clenching on all enterprise sectors one by one, from agriculture to Healthcare.Read full story

Globalism is Uttering Universalism. What is Next?

One Fundamental fact for the Modern Populace under the Notion of an Interconnected Planet. Globalism is an evolving nomenclature in our contemporary era, but not a new concept. In its “modern sense,” globalism is the by-product of the iron wall’s dissolution in the 1990s.Read full story

A Reflection on “Role Model” Axiom

A Misguided Conception Uttered by Social Command on Individual Behavior. Human beings care what people think of them. Despite the common phrase we use that states, “I don’t care what other people think about me,” yet unconsciously, we still care about what other people think about us!Read full story

Ukraine inside President Trump epoch and Beyond: Politics, Business, and Corporate Feudalism

The world’s political landscape is constantly changing. Throughout centuries the rules of engagement have shifted from monarchy to social totalitarianism, consequently further into what we currently witness, i.e., corporate Feudalism. The most vulnerable of emerging nations with economic potential are becoming a target to wielding in exchange for aid or business. The post-soviet Ukraine and states alike exemplify such a sketch.Read full story

Primary Care Medicine in the United States: A Clinical specialty, or Managed Care Travesty

Medical practice is a strenuous task of healing humans as a lone body within the context of its inexhaustible scope of individuality. It is one and the only science that arrives with indefinite capabilities, henceforth obliging knowledge on every aspect of our life without prejudice. Latter is a must-have to heal to the best of the healer’s ability. Mastery around the art of medicine is endless. But in today’s tainted world, such a notion is a matter of argued sentiment.Read full story

Deep Learning, Gamification of Healthcare delivery

Artificial Intelligence: The Modern Learning Tool or an Agent of Indoctrination. While reading through some of the latest trends on Deep learning and artificial intelligence, I arrived across a prevailing learning hypothesis; called the Gamification of learning behavior. The latter is primarily about game mode factors and recreation doctrines in none-recreation contexts. Gamification toils by employing engaging game techniques to leverage a person’s natural yearnings to enhance activities or processes. Before we buy into the landmark, we must first orchestrate our psyches around skills, utilities, talents, and knowledge by understanding their precise interactions and how they, in turn, are influenced by the means we learn. Once we built upon that thought, we must also differentiate machine learning (And Deep learning) from human learning behavior, a theory that is still murky. It seems though the applied science is troubled to build a human being by understanding the biological and mentality behind the learning process.Read full story

Vertical, and the Horizontal knowledge Illustrative embodiment of preconception at the Talent stage

One of the most innate yet rewarding idiosyncrasies of any primate is standing competitive. The perception of accomplishing the ample ahead of the rest is vital, like the two newly hatched bird chicks competing for the food conveyed by the parents; to the breadth that the dominant sibling may hurl the other of the nest in the feat of claiming all the feeds. The human being is no different in measuring up to competitiveness, and the fierceness of rivalry is even bigger and more intricate in the individual’s circumstance. To be robust, the person adapts to the climate, learns from those surrounding circumstances, and strategizes the means to prosper. Knowledge is the mother of all skills and abilities, where ability is the instrument of competence. The talent inspires a cycle of wisdom and understanding, thence how we enact the logistics to stand agile. It may appear straightforward and fair, but one aspect history has taught us is that the pursuit is unfairly enforced. As some of those clenches, the upper hands end up regulating the essential facets of the knowledge admission, skills, thus hurdle the talents, personal capabilities, and resources to exercise that mastery in one way or another.Read full story

Alma-Ata Declaration of "Health for All"

Health is the most precious asset of every human being, as we all endure the right to live in a complete state of bodily, mental, social harmony without pain and suffering. But, as of today, not everyone relishes such a sacred possession. According to the United Nations statistics estimates, the most current world population is 7.7 billion as of November 2019. By another report published in lancet as of 2015, Over 95% of the world’s population had health problems, with over a third having more than five disorders. Ten percent of the world’s population presently lives in deprivation without access to adequate medical care and clean water. It encompasses one billion people living below the World Bank poverty line of $1.90 per day.Read full story

“We the People for the People, by the People” is fronting another Defeat

It is about the Removal of the United States Preamble. And not merely from the Whitehouse Website. The slogan, “We The People” is a powerful motto that exemplifies how the United States’ founding fathers envisioned their fellow citizens’ role in their social realm. It serves as the inaugural slogan of the prelude to the United States and the Indian constitution.Read full story

Who Were Chinese barefoot Doctors?

And their Impact on launching Chronological Evolution of Primary Care Medicine. Medicine is the science of healing and beyond. It’s merely about conveying the comprehensive state of bodily, emotional, psychological, and social well-being into a solo harmony at a given epoch and dwelling that gave the availability of resources and economic status.Read full story

What Healthcare Experts Ought to Take Home from the Apple Trade?

Every soul from birth to the end of life maintains a connotation because it stands a necessity to sustain vitality and thrive. To prevail over that journey, every living must work towards fulfilling that one purpose: prosper. To thrive is beyond the scope of a simple word, as is an excursion with multitudes of influences, difficult moments, and unpredictability. Flourishing compels mastery- as a result, not every person clasps all skills. Then one must trade abilities for something gainful in an allotted time and locale throughout that journey. The exchanges merely appear with the concept of an element. That one is clenching to have the right to; (be it a commodity or skill) the priority, merit, or suitability compared to another property, so the value.Read full story

Economic Rent: The Historical perspective

Adam Smith FRSA was a Scottish economist between 1723 and 1790. He was recognized for bringing the moral philosopher and the pioneer of political economy served as a key figure during the Scottish Enlightenment. Also, known as “The Father of Economics” Once said- The Wealth of Nations is a precursor to the modern academic discipline of economics. Throughout his professional career, He developed the concept of division of labor by expounding upon how rational self-interest and competition can lead to economic prosperity. Smith famously argued that the difference between a street porter and a philosopher was as much a pick of the division of labor at its cause.Read full story

Occupation and the Job Market and the Disparity between Quality of Service and the Provider Title

Employment is indispensable for the responsible, as our lives bank on it to thrive and societies prosper. Unless physical or mental restraints, the occupation will serve as a mode to exchange skills within a community to achieve or have access to services or products that we are not personally capable of attaining. To a greater magnitude, the more finesse we get, the further vantage we hold over others, thence the probability of someone demanding our services would be colossal given the right environment, if we make the deliverable available sprucely and to the optimal satisfaction of clients. Skills make us competitive, where talents give every soul the unique.Read full story

Economic Rent: The Influential Switch in Excess of Talent and Skill

Boy! Did we do a day’s work! They give the job all they’ve got!”- The slogan of the Domestic Operations Branch at the Bureau of Special Services from the year 1941 through 1945.Read full story

Give -and Take of “History Repeats Itself.”

The Human Predisposition to self-inflict the Recurrent Communal Guiding principles thru the Notion of the Collective Conscience. History is the story of living people and their immediate environment. That is what every soul leaves behind once farewells our limited realm. That is what it implies in the literal sense and what should be!Read full story

Stark’s Law, Corporate Safe-harbor in Contradiction of Impartiality to Physician Decree

Bribery and its formalized version; the kickback practice under the current definition is undoubtedly among the most unethical live out ever been committed by humankind. It will probably stay that way for generations to come. Besides, its legality will be the subject of controversies between those who condemn its rationale in one way or another. In the impartial and organized ecosphere, the deed of giving or receiving no matter what of value in exchange for some form of impact or exploit is unreservedly unethical. In the majority of the circumstances, it is also deemed illicit. Yet, criminality is somehow subject to significant variance from one society to another. The bribery, along with its formally conveyed foil- the kickback or warrant has invariably applied to give, offering, or soliciting any service or item in exchange for something prized, such as monetary compensation. Black’s Law Dictionary defines bribery as “The public to influence the actions of an official or another person responsible for a public or legal duty.” Like other defining points in the modern vocabulary, kickback and bribery also carry their peculiar legitimized versions of interpretations.Read full story

Medico-legal Perils of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning

Technology is advancing rapidly, as its footprints can be amenably noticed within the healthcare domain. The overpowering ambivalence of technology among the physician community is consequently self-explanatory. In contrast to the ever-increasing millennial's over-reliance on technological applications, baby boomer despise of the health information tools is far-famed. In the midst of all, one piece has yet to conform to the ever-evolving hi-tech revolution as we follow its footsteps through the unfolding. That seems to be the unanswered question of all on medico-legal risks menacing the healthcare unrestricted. Medicine- due to its peculiar nature, is considered among the top litigation vulnerable professions.Read full story

Is Self-Care Medical Care?

Health is personal- It's by far the most sacred lifetime asset of a person despite knowing it will come to an end, yet thrives on cherishing it through what life is willing to put up. Simultaneously every individual cares to enjoy, try new options available, interact and experiment. Walk the roads that are not necessarily safe and healthy. Sure, life seems like we are against a double-edged sword, doomed to stay healthy and doomed to give up unhealthy habits. Individuals require help make the right choice, as they are not universally experts in every aspect of life science can offer. Some shortcut by putting the burden on physicians and health professionals, some contravene by ignoring expert opinion, others build a coalition with their physician for guidance. Such variations of attitude open a new controversial subject.Read full story

Transformers- A Metaphorical Analysis of the Modern-day Corporatism

Corporations and humanity are as different as apples and oranges, as the former is a thing with distinct and independent existence, where the latter the element of living biped mammalian. Corporations are entities and preordained to serve the interest of their Living shareholders by protecting against personal liabilities. Today the concept of incorporation is more than establishing an entity or “a thing.” It is merely about money, power, and control. As the entities propagate larger, wealthier, and powerful, they have a propensity to transform themselves from being a meek personal defensive shield into a giant monstrous offensive system. I like to allude to it as the prominent science fiction movie character of “the Transformers.”Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy