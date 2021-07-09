It is not as hard to make an Invention as is making it fulfill what it was promised to Deliver

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Many technologies and inventions being introduced to the market; the majority use a buzzword related to solving a problem or one piece of the puzzle in healthcare. Unfortunately, more often than not, the goal is to get a billion-dollar slice of the pie. That is the so-called modish "Gold Rush."

But who are these inventors?

Are they qualified enough to claim that such an invention will disrupt the market?

In my opinion, the answer is: yes and no.

Yes, because they are the only inventors allowed and think outside the box, and No, because not all are the experts in their domain.

When it comes to healthcare technology invention, physicians are the experts of the clinical domain. Still, their disconnection from their industry has created a significant vacuum that draws in the lesser of the experts. It is accurate, and it is here to stay, and it will worsen unless we fix it within ourselves.

Healthcare information is a multi-billion-dollar business. Even though software companies may have a convincing story for physicians that the data is encrypted but believe me, they are the ones who created the software thus can access them all. So read the fine print.

An open-source application program interface (API) system makes us connected to others in a computer and cyber world to hack the information along the pipeline.

They say as long as we keep the patient's identity private, sharing other data like blood pressure is OK!

Companies and research groups pay millions if not billions for this data, which patients and their physicians solely created. Yet still won’t be delivering proper healthcare and medical service to patients. If we redistributed those data among individual owners, it would solve most healthcare issues from a cost and quality perspective.

If health data has value, then patients, doctors, and providers will have more incentive to take care of their health and make credits in exchange for treatment. They will have more reason to improvise the means that data is being incorporated into the system, utilized, redistributed, and extracted. Hence technologies built would be more in line with what they need.

So, in reality, current technologies only address the business requirements of the companies that are developing with one central focus. That is mining for data, profit from big data, and quick revenue stream. That has been the sad consequence of the physician passiveness leading to misfit solutions offered to their practice, leading to physician failure and distrust. This trend has created 21st-century slavery by a few large corporate entities.

This need to stop

We are on a slippery slope to self-destruction.

The quality of healthcare delivery has to be evaluated and validated at the root of the healthcare system, which is the physician and patient encounter. Those responsible should implement quality assurance through a bottom-up approach versus; the typical top-down approach means bureaucracy and some one-size-fits-all measures.

We must reward quality on the spot!

Physicians and patients need to take charge of their relationship. Technology needs to be validated by physicians and healthcare providers appropriately. It also requires validation by patients based on their requirements. It has to be transparent, and they have to hold others accountable through a transparent approach.

Technology does not have only to reward business owners. It needs to be rewarding for everyone in the game and requires every stakeholder’s contribution to prevail. Until physicians step out of their comfort zone and claim what indeed belongs to them, healthcare will suffer for years to come and lose personalization to corporatization.

The solution is Personal!

We must customize strategies to fit each patient and physician's needs within a particular practice.

We need to implement the right technology, process, and resources available to us that were not available a couple of decades ago.

We need to empower precision medicine and personalized medicine and transition away from population-based healthcare. That is like a turf war over who controls the resources.

We need to step out of the woods and re-organize and help ourselves.

We will prevail if we open our minds to changes and work together as a team.

Empower the patient by providing full access to their records and authentication aptitude for aforementioned access through custom user experience developed for smooth and flawless encounters.

Let’s create an environment for all resources to be quickly and conveniently accessible to stakeholders with patients and providers at its core and provide a comprehensive, transparent strategy that is easily understandable to every physician, followed by objective feedback and a corrective action plan.

