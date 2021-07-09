Absolute Model Won’t Work for Healthcare

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Absolute models of rules have failed because you can’t treat people like prisoners or herds of cattle.

When it comes to socialized medicine, Margaret Thatcher said it best: “The problem with socialism is that eventually, you run out of other people’s money.”

Capitalism without the protection of individual liberty can result in corporate takeover and the abuse of individuals. We have a social obligation to make our communities healthy, but not at the expense of our fellow citizens.

In medicine, we need to strengthen the physician-patient relationship. We need to empower ourselves both as patients and as healthcare providers. Here are a few of the top priorities when it comes to improving our country’s healthcare system:

We need to strengthen the point-of-care system

We need to expand our remote healthcare delivery

We need to promote and empower independent physician practices

We need to utilize the technologies that are now available to us

We need to develop strategies to address challenges

We need to create alliances among patients and physicians, not corporations and government entities

Where individuals and small businesses can collaborate and thrive towards a common goal, quality health care personalized and devoid of politics and corporate “dehumanization” of medicine can take root.

Patients and physicians are people, not part of mathematical equations or numbers on a spreadsheet. Physicians are healers, not “Providers.”

We need to create healthcare without borders.

On a smaller scale, for example, at the county level, we may be able to twist arms, raise taxes and save money to deliver limited healthcare for a limited time depending on the socioeconomic state of that community. But failure occurs when we try to do this on a larger scale.

It will be much more complex if the country is a consumer-derived market, as America and unlike some European countries where the government has partial or full ownership of development stakes.

