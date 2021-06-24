Freedom of Information, knowledge base, and importance of Risk-Benefit Ratio

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

Freedom of information has led to an increasing trend in the diversity of opinion and knowledge base. It is a common practice for a patient to search the internet for risks of a given procedure or side effects of medication. Vaccines are not exempted from this practice—basic information will open new doors to questions whether reliable or not. Every person will have a personal perception of the collected data, and the individual approach by the physician will be even more critical.

A patient's level of education is the perfect predictor of how the person is engaged in his daily health. At what level is his risk factors stratified for a given medication, treatment, or procedure Vs. It benefits. The worst knowledge is incomplete Knowledge. Patients entering the exam room with no prior research about their problem will probably freely accept the cookie-cutter healthcare approach. Social norms and practices have a significant impact on the patients' perception of medical intervention. The multitude of factors within itself will drive the quality of care delivered at a personal level.

Every physician is aware of the importance of establishing realistic expectations with patients as there is no risk impermeable treatment option. Side effects may even be harsh. Nevertheless, under certain individual circumstances acceptable. Such as one of the biggest concerns about vaccination today is its probable potential to cause autism in children. The argument for or against such speculation is a clear example of failing a risk-benefit assessment, population approach, and guidelines. The human being is a social presence, and the social factors always need to be factored in during the clinic visit. If a patient lives in a heavily populated urban area, the chance that he may acquire measles is probably high enough to outweigh the risks associated with vaccination. In contrast, if a patient rarely traveled and lives in a rural community, that may be of lesser concern.

Every patient has the right to choose, but it is just as essential to ensure the safety of others, perhaps, through transparency around vaccination status to avoid transmission of communicable disease to others. Every individual has the right to choose but responsible for respecting the rights of others. The responsibility is enforced through proper accountability. Personalized medicine is the solution to solve the growing conflict between healthcare delivery, the practice of medicine, patient expectations, and accurate value-based reimbursement.

