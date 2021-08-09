New residents to the Morongo Basin seek work-life balance while posing urban challenges

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxkEn_0bMQxd4s00
A view of Yucca Valley housingJeffrey Poland, Broker, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner

The High Desert is luring people from Los Angeles to settle in the towns of Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. Toss in Pioneertown for good measure.

The state of housing is a topic under study this week as the Yucca Valley Town Council will hold a planning session, asking the public for input to guide residential development while preserving the region’s environment and neighborly ambiance.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Yucca Room of the Yucca Valley Community Center, on Dumosa Avenue, north of Twentynine Palms highway. Click here to access the planning commission’s meeting information.

Moving in is nothing new, but ...

The migration is nothing new and has been happening for the past 60 years, says Realtor Jeffrey Poland, the past president and incoming president for 2022 of the Joshua Tree Gateway Association of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNTxt_0bMQxd4s00
Jeffrey Poland, Broker, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner RealtyJeffrey Poland

“People have always been moving out of LA and buying less expensive homes in this area,” he says.

His parents packed up and moved from East LA, re-locating to the Morongo Basin where he grew up and is now an 18-year veteran of the local real estate industry.

Today’s homebuyers are different.

But what has changed in the current migration are the expectations of homebuyers. In the past, families who settled in to the surrounding area of Joshua Tree worked locally in the Valley and in the Palm Springs area. But now new residents who sold their homes in Los Angeles often have enough equity to purchase a home for weekend use or use it to telecommute to the jobs they still have in the urban sprawl along the coast.

The influx of homebuyers

New residents are also streaming in from Orange County and San Diego County and settling in the eastern reaches of San Bernardino County.

In the past, new residents would commute to the Coachella Valley for jobs. But now there’s work in the local schools and hospital districts.

Telecommuting was already happening but intensified due to the COVID-19 virus which forced workers out of the offices in 2020 and into alternative settings like their homes. It’s now possible to stay employed from a distance with firms around Los Angeles, Irvine, or San Diego.

If employees need to drive to the office once a week for an in-person meeting then they can easily do so, says Poland, because LA is less than three hours from the Morongo Basin area.

Poland says Joshua Tree and Pioneertown are the coveted addresses and he’s seen sales prices for desirable homes rise from the mid-1$50s into the $ 300,000 to $ 400,000 range. He says the north Joshua Tree area used to be “nothing, but now I see homes being created by LA architects.”

Rentals are also expensive and the growth has caused a backlash of resent against LA settlers.

Living in the age of hospitality spaces and selfies

Many see a profit potential throughout the Morongo Basin by establishing more Airbnb units to serve the burgeoning drove of tourists making their way into Joshua Tree National Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aw5qT_0bMQxd4s00
Joshua Tree's unique scrub brush vegetation continues spreading in popularityLydia Koh, Unsplash

The National Park Service estimates that 2.4 million park visitors generated $122 million in economic benefits in 2020, despite the park being closed for about 50 days due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2015, data shows $96.7 million in spending and in 2016 that number hiked to $123 million.

Poland says Joshua Tree “used to be only German tourists and rock climbers,” but now the use of Airbnbs and the popularity of Instagram has changed the people-scape.

“People drive in from the cities to see the stars at night and snap selfies with Joshua trees during the day,” he noted.

The popularity of Stagecoach and the Coachella music festivals have also brought in traffic with concert-goers flooding into Pioneertown for dining with artists who make surprise appearances.

Investments in Airbnb properties will continue as individual investors and large-scale developers seek a piece of the continuing tourist economy. Hospitality is also causing a boom among cleaning businesses, remodeling and construction companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaP3l_0bMQxd4s00
The Juniper Room, Whisper Rock Ranch, Joshua TreeRoberto Nickson, Unsplash.com

Local residents who have built up equity are selling off and moving out of state to Utah, Texas, and Florida among other states.

Urbanization’s challenge

The Morongo Basin area is miles away from inner city Los Angeles, but the open spaces offer another opportunity for illegal pot farms. The local Hi Desert Weekender reports that aerial photography from October 2020 “identified 129 potentially illegal grow sites within the Joshua Basin boundaries” and about “34 million gallons of water are being used to support the illegal cultivation of marijuana.”

Illegal pot farms have boomed in business since Proposition 64 was passed in 2016. Cultivation and personal use was legalized while having an illegal farm changed from being a felony to a misdemeanor.

The area’s crime rate, according to City Data, rose by 23% compared to 2018 and in the last 5 years “Yucca Valley has seen increasing violent crime and decline of property crime.” Yucca Valley still has a lower crime rate than Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.

Nature still calls

Even though the area has become what Poland called a “mini-Sedona [Arizona]” there’s still plenty of nature to enjoy like off-roading.

The alpine forests of Big Bear with its rain and snow are just over an hour to the northwest. San Gorgonio is to the south and so is the greater Palm Springs area with golf courses throughout the Coachella Valley and the annual music festival of Coachella and Stagecoach in Indio.

Poland says, "It's like the Wild West."

That reference applies to both people and nature.

Also read the related article:

Yucca Valley is a California town people are moving to—not away from

For more outdoor information click on:

Joshua Tree National Park Association

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f21e66fc85b51d061a8311e0934b77c1.blob

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
177 followers
Loading

More from Don Simkovich

Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Asked to Complete a Survey on Perceptions of Homelessness

Arcadia residents can get input on homeless at an upcoming forum and give input via a surveyCity of Arcadia. Arcadia residents can learn more about homelessness in the city and make their voices heard during a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive.Read full story
4 comments
California State

Yucca Valley is a California town people are moving to--not away from

Looking into Twenty-Nine Palms from Joshua Tree National ParkDon Simkovich. The gateway communities for Joshua Tree National Park are booming with new residents, despite the talk of families moving out of California. Since late 2020, Yucca Valley has experienced a growth spurt, local resident and businesswoman Wanda Stadum, the president and CEO of the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.Read full story
20 comments
Pasadena, CA

Aliyah Thai Kitchen, Pasadena, Serves Up Meals to Celebrate and Life Lessons to Ponder

Somkat Ploysangngam, owner, Aliyah Thai Kitchen, PasadenaDon Simkovich. The Aliyah Thai Kitchen on 2486 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena serves up quality Thai food for diners while the personable owner, Somkat Ploysangngam, is brimming with life lessons.Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-area couple leads effort to help grandparents thrive in family relationships

Online resources are available to aid in-person support groupsNancy Smith. Grandparents have the potential to influence not just their children and grandchildren, but even the generations who follow after. A Pasadena area couple, Tom and Nancy Smith, facilitate a grandparent support group held at Lake Avenue Church, 393 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What businesses in Los Angeles County must know about COVID-19 requirements

Overlooking downtown Los Angeles and the 110 FreewayDon Simkovich. It's back to wearing masks indoors for businesses throughout Los Angeles County, or is it?. On July 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “issued a revised Health Officer Order requiring the use of face masks in all indoor public settings, including businesses.”Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Parks Look for Long-Term Benefits with Online Fundraising Auction

Library Park Playground, a shade structure is one of the items needing fundingPhoto by MPWR Foundation, Inc. Parks throughout Monrovia allow families to escape the urban sprawl of Los Angeles County, and volunteers with the Monrovia Parks Wilderness and Recreation Foundation (MPWR) are working to keep the parks fun and accessible.Read full story
Arcadia, CA

The 626 Night Market is Positioned for Success at the Santa Anita Racetrack

Plenty of photo ops with plenty of people for background626 Night Market.com. The popular 626 Night Market returns to Santa Anita Park the weekend of July 16 – July 18 for the second of four planned weekends. The 2021 theme is Coming Home since the event was on hiatus in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions on public events.Read full story
2 comments
Altadena, CA

Popular Altadena Restaurant Sees Business Returning to Pre-Covid Levels

Fox's is a fixture along North Lake Avenue in AltadenaDon Simkovich. A fireworks show at the Altadena Golf Course on July 2 is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 during the Covid restrictions. In mid-June, a normal pace of life returned after most Covid restrictions were lifted.Read full story
San Fernando, CA

San Fernando Valley Home Buyers Must Compete in a Seller's Market, Says Agent

Realtor Jay Tremaine and one of the many unique views in the San Fernando ValleyJay Tremaine/Compass. A home goes on the market in Granada Hills or another part of the San Fernando Valley, so you tell your real estate agent to submit an offer—and you're immediately competing with several buyers.Read full story
1 comments
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Rally to Keep the Arcadia Par 3 Course Open

A drive, chip and putt to get on the green is still possible at the Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course. The awareness campaign to keep the 18-hole course open at 620 E. Live Oak Avenue is continuing, even as the city says there are no current plans to sell off the property for redevelopment.Read full story
1 comments
California State

A Look at the Pain and Promise of Black History in Redlands, California

Photo of Israel Bael who moved to Redlands in the 1870sPhoto accessed via Storymaps and Black Redlands 1910, by Jesse Wims and Jennifer Tilton. Juneteenth is now the newest federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law this week that was unanimously passed by the Senate and overwhelmingly passed in the House.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Downtown Cincinnati: A Model of Business and Recreation

Downtown Cincinnati from Smale Riverfront Park May 14, 2021Don Simkovich. Cincinnati is a city I could possibly relocate to if I decided to sell my home in the Los Angeles area and move to where life is slower paced and more affordable. I’ve often thought positively of the Queen City with its mild climate and a day’s drive to several major cities along the east coast and in the Midwest.Read full story
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

What Shaped Diamond Bell Ranch and Future Housing Considerations

Diamond Bell Ranch stretches west of Tucson and is the vision of Mort Freedman, a Chicagoan who became enamored with the appeal of the West. Like many from the Windy City, he moved to Tucson in the late 1960s and soaked up the beautiful weather and open spaces.Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

The Housing Dilemma in Pima County's Diamond Bell Ranch

The housing market in Tucson is as hot as a sidewalk in August, so buyers beware. When a house goes on the market, multiple offers stream in on the same day, says Dan Grammar, Executive Realty, Arizona Territory.Read full story
7 comments
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena's JPL celebrates Mars rover landing

The rover Perseverance reached Mars as planned, setting off celebrations at Pasadena’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the California Institute of Technology and NASA. Since the beginning of the Space Age, just 40% of all Mars surface missions have landed successfully.Read full story
California State

Affordable home strategies for families in Southern California

Some seniors in Carson, California are in the process of searching for new homes this year after a real estate developer purchased their mobile home community and announced plans to turn it into a mixed-use development.Read full story
California State

California churches to worship indoors after Supreme Court ruling

Churches in California can now meet indoors with restrictions after a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote on Feb. 5, the justices ruled in favor of South Bay United Pentecostal Church near San Diego which had been arguing in court for months for the right to hold indoor services.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Business resources in Los Angeles County and a Super Bowl 2022 opportunity

Companies and entrepreneurs needing help in Los Angeles County or looking to grow in the current economic climate can access a variety of resources. Some resources are time-limited while others are available on an on-going basis.Read full story
Altadena, CA

Traditional Roofs Compared to Solar Roofs in the San Gabriel Valley

The image shows a lifetime roofing material over a low-slope roof in Altadena. Do you know what would have been used not too long ago?. The whole neighborhood knew when a low slope roof was being installed or repaired. Not now. Not only is the material durable enough to last for at least a few decades, it also increases the energy efficiency of the home.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy