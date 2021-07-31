Arcadia Residents Asked to Complete a Survey on Perceptions of Homelessness

Arcadia residents can get input on homeless at an upcoming forum and give input via a survey City of Arcadia

Arcadia residents can learn more about homelessness in the city and make their voices heard during a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive.

Residents are also completing surveys on homelessness offered through the Arcadia's Recreation and Community Services Department. The Department is the “project lead for coordinating the City’s response to homelessness,” according to a recent news release.

Residents are being asked to complete a 31-question survey that takes about 10 minutes, according to Candice Cheung, Assistant Director of Recreation and Community Services. The purpose is to gather public perception on homeless issues.

Lead question from the City of Arcadia survey on homelessness City of Arcadia

A special edition newsletter on the topic was recently mailed to Arcadia residents at the end of July.

The Department has also created resource and referral information for homeless individuals, including a Homelessness Resource Hub that operates at the Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course on Thursdays.

The HRH will provide free showers, laundry facilities, resources, and onsite case management.

Funding for the effort came through three grants from the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (“SGVCOG”) to address homelessness in Arcadia. The grant monies totaled $ 380,000.

The other two grants are:

The Homeless Plan Implementation Grant which includes encampment clean up, First Responder outreach, emergency resources, a full time Housing Navigator, and administrative costs;

The Prevention and Diversion Program Grant is in partnership with City of La Cañada-Flintridge and will provide resources to prevent individuals from falling into homelessness or minimizing the amount of time clients face homelessness and will be distributed by Union Station Homeless Services.

The city adopted a Five Year Homelessness Plan in August 2018.

A Resources and Referrals page is available through the city’s website to notify residents of upcoming meetings related to actions to help the homeless.

Information also includes Foothill Unity Center’s Lunch Program along with locations of showers in neighboring cities like Covina and Pomona, along with aid like counseling resources.

The number of homeless in the San Gabriel Valley spiked in 2019 with a 24% increase over the previous year, according to Union Station Homeless Services.

Azusa had the largest jump that year with a 123% hike from 144 in 2018 to 321 in 2019.

The numbers stayed consistent in 2020 as reported by the Pasadena Star News. The homeless population in the San Gabriel Valley remained relatively consistent at 4,555 individuals, compared with 4,479 individuals in 2019.

The estimate didn’t include Pasadena, which maintains its own count.

Follow me to see news on where So Cal residents live, work and play. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.