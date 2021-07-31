Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Asked to Complete a Survey on Perceptions of Homelessness

Don Simkovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LQwf_0bE2QZPY00
Arcadia residents can get input on homeless at an upcoming forum and give input via a surveyCity of Arcadia

Arcadia residents can learn more about homelessness in the city and make their voices heard during a Community Forum on Homelessness on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, located at 188 Campus Drive.

Residents are also completing surveys on homelessness offered through the Arcadia's Recreation and Community Services Department. The Department is the “project lead for coordinating the City’s response to homelessness,” according to a recent news release.

Residents are being asked to complete a 31-question survey that takes about 10 minutes, according to Candice Cheung, Assistant Director of Recreation and Community Services. The purpose is to gather public perception on homeless issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFJUB_0bE2QZPY00
Lead question from the City of Arcadia survey on homelessnessCity of Arcadia

A special edition newsletter on the topic was recently mailed to Arcadia residents at the end of July.

The Department has also created resource and referral information for homeless individuals, including a Homelessness Resource Hub that operates at the Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course on Thursdays.

The HRH will provide free showers, laundry facilities, resources, and onsite case management.

Funding for the effort came through three grants from the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (“SGVCOG”) to address homelessness in Arcadia. The grant monies totaled $ 380,000.

The other two grants are:

  • The Homeless Plan Implementation Grant which includes encampment clean up, First Responder outreach, emergency resources, a full time Housing Navigator, and administrative costs;
  • The Prevention and Diversion Program Grant is in partnership with City of La Cañada-Flintridge and will provide resources to prevent individuals from falling into homelessness or minimizing the amount of time clients face homelessness and will be distributed by Union Station Homeless Services.

The city adopted a Five Year Homelessness Plan in August 2018.

A Resources and Referrals page is available through the city’s website to notify residents of upcoming meetings related to actions to help the homeless.

Information also includes Foothill Unity Center’s Lunch Program along with locations of showers in neighboring cities like Covina and Pomona, along with aid like counseling resources.

The number of homeless in the San Gabriel Valley spiked in 2019 with a 24% increase over the previous year, according to Union Station Homeless Services.

Azusa had the largest jump that year with a 123% hike from 144 in 2018 to 321 in 2019.

The numbers stayed consistent in 2020 as reported by the Pasadena Star News. The homeless population in the San Gabriel Valley remained relatively consistent at 4,555 individuals, compared with 4,479 individuals in 2019.

The estimate didn’t include Pasadena, which maintains its own count.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f21e66fc85b51d061a8311e0934b77c1.blob

I interview entrepreneurs, and dig into the news around Southern California, giving a voice to business owners, artists and more. I also co-write the thriller novel series Tom Stone Detective Stories.

Pasadena, CA
175 followers
Loading

More from Don Simkovich

California State

Yucca Valley is a California town people are moving to--not away from

Looking into Twenty-Nine Palms from Joshua Tree National ParkDon Simkovich. The gateway communities for Joshua Tree National Park are booming with new residents, despite the talk of families moving out of California. Since late 2020, Yucca Valley has experienced a growth spurt, local resident and businesswoman Wanda Stadum, the president and CEO of the Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.Read full story
20 comments
Pasadena, CA

Aliyah Thai Kitchen, Pasadena, Serves Up Meals to Celebrate and Life Lessons to Ponder

Somkat Ploysangngam, owner, Aliyah Thai Kitchen, PasadenaDon Simkovich. The Aliyah Thai Kitchen on 2486 East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena serves up quality Thai food for diners while the personable owner, Somkat Ploysangngam, is brimming with life lessons.Read full story
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena-area couple leads effort to help grandparents thrive in family relationships

Online resources are available to aid in-person support groupsNancy Smith. Grandparents have the potential to influence not just their children and grandchildren, but even the generations who follow after. A Pasadena area couple, Tom and Nancy Smith, facilitate a grandparent support group held at Lake Avenue Church, 393 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What businesses in Los Angeles County must know about COVID-19 requirements

Overlooking downtown Los Angeles and the 110 FreewayDon Simkovich. It's back to wearing masks indoors for businesses throughout Los Angeles County, or is it?. On July 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “issued a revised Health Officer Order requiring the use of face masks in all indoor public settings, including businesses.”Read full story
1 comments
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Parks Look for Long-Term Benefits with Online Fundraising Auction

Library Park Playground, a shade structure is one of the items needing fundingPhoto by MPWR Foundation, Inc. Parks throughout Monrovia allow families to escape the urban sprawl of Los Angeles County, and volunteers with the Monrovia Parks Wilderness and Recreation Foundation (MPWR) are working to keep the parks fun and accessible.Read full story
Arcadia, CA

The 626 Night Market is Positioned for Success at the Santa Anita Racetrack

Plenty of photo ops with plenty of people for background626 Night Market.com. The popular 626 Night Market returns to Santa Anita Park the weekend of July 16 – July 18 for the second of four planned weekends. The 2021 theme is Coming Home since the event was on hiatus in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions on public events.Read full story
2 comments
Altadena, CA

Popular Altadena Restaurant Sees Business Returning to Pre-Covid Levels

Fox's is a fixture along North Lake Avenue in AltadenaDon Simkovich. A fireworks show at the Altadena Golf Course on July 2 is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 during the Covid restrictions. In mid-June, a normal pace of life returned after most Covid restrictions were lifted.Read full story
San Fernando, CA

San Fernando Valley Home Buyers Must Compete in a Seller's Market, Says Agent

Realtor Jay Tremaine and one of the many unique views in the San Fernando ValleyJay Tremaine/Compass. A home goes on the market in Granada Hills or another part of the San Fernando Valley, so you tell your real estate agent to submit an offer—and you're immediately competing with several buyers.Read full story
1 comments
Arcadia, CA

Arcadia Residents Rally to Keep the Arcadia Par 3 Course Open

A drive, chip and putt to get on the green is still possible at the Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course. The awareness campaign to keep the 18-hole course open at 620 E. Live Oak Avenue is continuing, even as the city says there are no current plans to sell off the property for redevelopment.Read full story
1 comments
California State

A Look at the Pain and Promise of Black History in Redlands, California

Photo of Israel Bael who moved to Redlands in the 1870sPhoto accessed via Storymaps and Black Redlands 1910, by Jesse Wims and Jennifer Tilton. Juneteenth is now the newest federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law this week that was unanimously passed by the Senate and overwhelmingly passed in the House.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Downtown Cincinnati: A Model of Business and Recreation

Downtown Cincinnati from Smale Riverfront Park May 14, 2021Don Simkovich. Cincinnati is a city I could possibly relocate to if I decided to sell my home in the Los Angeles area and move to where life is slower paced and more affordable. I’ve often thought positively of the Queen City with its mild climate and a day’s drive to several major cities along the east coast and in the Midwest.Read full story
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

What Shaped Diamond Bell Ranch and Future Housing Considerations

Diamond Bell Ranch stretches west of Tucson and is the vision of Mort Freedman, a Chicagoan who became enamored with the appeal of the West. Like many from the Windy City, he moved to Tucson in the late 1960s and soaked up the beautiful weather and open spaces.Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

The Housing Dilemma in Pima County's Diamond Bell Ranch

The housing market in Tucson is as hot as a sidewalk in August, so buyers beware. When a house goes on the market, multiple offers stream in on the same day, says Dan Grammar, Executive Realty, Arizona Territory.Read full story
7 comments
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena's JPL celebrates Mars rover landing

The rover Perseverance reached Mars as planned, setting off celebrations at Pasadena’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the California Institute of Technology and NASA. Since the beginning of the Space Age, just 40% of all Mars surface missions have landed successfully.Read full story
California State

Affordable home strategies for families in Southern California

Some seniors in Carson, California are in the process of searching for new homes this year after a real estate developer purchased their mobile home community and announced plans to turn it into a mixed-use development.Read full story
California State

California churches to worship indoors after Supreme Court ruling

Churches in California can now meet indoors with restrictions after a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote on Feb. 5, the justices ruled in favor of South Bay United Pentecostal Church near San Diego which had been arguing in court for months for the right to hold indoor services.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Business resources in Los Angeles County and a Super Bowl 2022 opportunity

Companies and entrepreneurs needing help in Los Angeles County or looking to grow in the current economic climate can access a variety of resources. Some resources are time-limited while others are available on an on-going basis.Read full story
Altadena, CA

Traditional Roofs Compared to Solar Roofs in the San Gabriel Valley

The image shows a lifetime roofing material over a low-slope roof in Altadena. Do you know what would have been used not too long ago?. The whole neighborhood knew when a low slope roof was being installed or repaired. Not now. Not only is the material durable enough to last for at least a few decades, it also increases the energy efficiency of the home.Read full story

Parler board fires CEO John Matze

Parler CEO John Matze was fired on January 29 as CEO of the start-up social media platform. Matze sent a memo to Parler employees that was picked up by Fox News. The now-former CEO says he didn’t participate in the decision. Matze says he made the statement due to confusion during communication to employees and third parties.Read full story

Comments / 4

Community Policy