US-60 Opened Again After Intense Flooding in the Miami Area

As a result of a massive monsoon storm, flooding hit Miami, a town along the US-60 route located east of the Valley.

Muddy mess is present all over Miami after this serious flood.

At one point, officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the Miami, Midland City, and Claypool areas.

The situation in these areas is life-threatening; people should not stay on the lower grounds, and avoid highly flooded roads.

The Arizona Red Cross has set up a shelter at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School.

Red Cross' Tips For Safety

Be sure to follow the American Red Cross' tips if you're in an affected area.

Flood

Follow these instructions:

Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.

Boil tap water until water sources has been declared safe.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio, or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

Don’t use gas or electrical appliances that have been flooded.

Dispose of any food that comes into contact with floodwater.

Don't walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Don't walk on beaches or riverbanks.

Don’t allow children to play in or near floodwater.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, canyons, washes, etc. can become filled with water.

Hurricane

Make sure to read and follow these:

Determine your best protection for high winds and flooding.

Take shelter in a designated storm shelter or an interior room for high winds.

Stay away from glass windows and doors.

Move to higher ground before flooding begins.

Wait for officials to say it is safe before going back home.

Avoid damaged or fallen power lines, poles, and downed wires. They can electrocute you.

Do not touch floodwaters because they may contain sewage, bacteria, and chemicals that can make you ill.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, basement, garage, tent, or camper – or even outside near an open window. Carbon monoxide can't be seen or smelled, but it can kill you fast. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away – do not delay.

Stay Safe

Don't panic and follow the rules. I hope that this will pass soon and that you won't be affected at all. Stay safe!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.