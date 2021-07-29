Masks Required in City-Owned Facilities Again

Due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, several major Arizona cities are reinstituting mask-wearing requirements for people in city-owned facilities. This is a response to new federal guidance aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said on July 28 that the masks will be required in city facilities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Mandates announced by Phoenix, Peoria, Tempe, and Flagstaff also apply whether regardless of people's vaccination status.

Peoria’s requirement starts realizing on Thursday, while Tempe’s mandate takes effect Friday and exempts children under 6.

A similar situation is in Phoenix as well - masks will be required due to the rising cases. It seems like nobody is yet sure enough into the power of vaccines, and that's why the same rules apply to both vaccinated and non vaccinated.

That decision is in line with what The Phoenix City Council voted in May. They decided to have the city automatically adjust mask policies to track the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same thing is going on in Flagstaff, where officials announced that masks must be worn in city facilities beginning July 30.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended that people in areas of substantial virus spread wear masks in indoor spaces whether or not they are vaccinated.

Most of Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson areas, meets the threshold for substantial community spread.

Rising cases are a concert and a simple rule like indoor masks could potentially lead to the reduced numbers.