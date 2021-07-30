How Much Do Best Software Engineers Earn in Portland in 2021?

We all know that software engineering is a well-paid job; even juniors can get 6 figures immediately after graduation.

The world's tech scene is in Silicon Valley, which instantly comes to our minds after mentioning tech. But how about Portland? The tech scene is pretty strong there too.

What salaries have the 5 highest paid software engineers there? And which companies pay those ludicrous amounts of money?

Thankfully, we can access that information on levels.fyi.Let's dive in.

5. Intel

Intel takes the place 5 in Portland with total yearly compensation of $451k!

Because of high taxes, total salaries are spread across base salary, stocks, and bonuses.

In this case, the base salary is $251k; stocks are $102k, while bonuses are $99k.

This person has 21 years of experience.

4. Stripe

Stripe sits on place 4, with a salary of $470k!

The base salary is $182k, stocks $265k, and bonuses $23k.

The person behind it has 19 years of experience.

3. Airbnb

Airbnb takes 3rd place.

This person with 12 years of experience earns $510k!

The base salary is $230k, stocks $250k, while the bonuses are $30k.

2. GitHub

GitHub takes 2nd place with a salary of $675k!

The base salary is $250k. $370k is paid through stocks, while $55k through bonuses.

The person behind it has 19 years of experience.

1. Intel

Intel strikes again and wins the race in Portland.

The person behind it has 28 years of experience, and earns yearly a massive salary of $727k!

The base salary is $307k, stocks $220k, and bonuses $200k.

Who will surpass Intel? It would be nice to check out the stats in 1 year.

What Can You Learn From All This?

Coding is a skill that doesn't require a PhD in computer science or a similar field.

It can be learned with so many platforms available online. A 2-3 month course can be perfect for the start, even if you're a complete beginner.

It will take some hard work, but even after 1 year, it's possible to get a nice job and salary.

You won't get $1MM+ for sure, but you can make around $100k in 2-3 years from now.

If you become really good at it, those numbers can be even higher (way higher)!

What is 2 or 3 years compared to your whole lifetime? This could be something that completely changes everything.

The world is going through massive technological growth, and software engineers are needed everywhere. Demand for them is huge because almost any business you start today will require software engineers!

That's why the situation on market is so good, and it will remain for many more years.

You can catch that ride.

Be consistent, and if you have any interest in technology, math, or science, give it a go.

The prices can be astonishing.

