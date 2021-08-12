Birmingham, AL

7 Best BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Birmingham, AL

In Birmingham, you will find some of the best barbecue in the country. We're talking about some of the BEST! A perfect balance is achieved by Birmingham barbeque, which is neither as saucy as some, nor as reliant on dry rubs as others, it truly is unique and downright fantastic. Here are 7 excellent local BBQ joints to try in Birmingham.

Note: As BBQ lovers, we've been breaking down some of the best burger joints in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

1. Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ

Location: 1908 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

Yelp rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 369

Founded in Birmingham, AL, in 1985, Jim 'N Nick's is committed to going the extra mile with everything they do. Their commitment to quality and southern goodness goes beyond perfecting the art of barbecue and making traditional scratch-made trimmings. For this reason, there are no microwaves, no freezers, and no shortcuts in their restaurants. A traditional hickory wood-fired grill prepares pork, chicken, and brisket in an old-fashioned way for delicious results.

2. Rodney Scott's BBQ

Location: 3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Yelp rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 253

Despite its humble origins years ago, Rodney Scott's BBQ has enchanted the South with legendary flavors ever since. Besides whole smoked hogs, you can find here fried catfish, baked mac and cheese, and fresh shoestring fries, all covered in tasty rubs and Rodney's famous sauce. At Rodney Scott's BBQ, they specialize in Whole Hog BBQ from East Carolina.

3. Carlile’s Barbecue

Location: 3278 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, AL 35243

Yelp rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 26

Carlile's Barbecue has been serving amazing food longer than any other in the state of Alabama. The restaurant opened in 1945, and 70 years later, they are still serving delicious barbecue and desserts. It is not hard to see why Carlile's Barbeque has a large customer base who is obsessed with the smoked pork, beef, and ribs that the grill prepares.

4. Saw's Soul Kitchen

Location: 215 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Yelp rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 838

In 2009, Mike Wilson started the first original Saw's BBQ restaurant in Homewood's Edgewood neighborhood. This BBQ joint specializes in barbeque chicken, fall off the bone ribs, and Carolina-style pulled pork sandwiches. Many barbecue fans in the state and across the country have given Saw's Soul Kitchen a favorable review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKGeR_0bPVJSoL00

5. Dreamland BBQ

Location: 1427 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

Yelp rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 383

Founded in 1958 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Dreamland BBQ offers a wide variety of authentic barbecue dishes. Currently, there are ten locations throughout the Southeast. Here, you can try BBQ ribs and a variety of hickory-smoked meats, as well as classic Southern sides and desserts. Whether you want a simple spread or a lavish meal, their professional, friendly, and experienced staffs are always ready to help you.

6. Miss Myra’s Pit Bar-B-Q

Location: 3278 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, AL 35243

Yelp rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 139

Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q is a barbecue restaurant located in Cahaba Heights. Having been in business since 1984, Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q cooks up some of Birmingham's best pit barbecue and homemade desserts. The white sauce they offer has been featured in a number of print publications and several TV shows.

7. Full Moon BBQ

Location: 4635 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242

Yelp rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 124

In addition to their time-honored, traditional style of Barbeque, Full Moon also offers a mouthwatering, award-winning sauce to accompany their delicious, slow-cooked meats. The original restaurant was purchased by David and Joe Maluff and has since grown a family business that caters to customers who know great barbeque from the rest.

There you have it, some of the best BBQ in Birhiminham. Who did we leave off? Let us know in the comments below and until next time, happy eating!

