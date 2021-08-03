6 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in St. Petersburg, FL

Got to love the BBQ in the south! In this Guide to The Best BBQ places in St. Petersburg, we have covered the 6 best neighborhood BBQ joints. No matter what kind of BBQ you prefer - pulled pork, ribs, burnt ends, or brisket - you have a favorite restaurant. The only challenge will be picking one of these drool-worthy spots. That's why we looked to Yelp reviews! Check it out!

Note: As BBQ lovers, we've been breaking down some of the best burger joints in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Location: 2400 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Yelp Rating: 5

Number of Reviews: 7

Every steak lover, meat lover, rib lover, and fish lover must visit The Duke Of Ribs if they love good food and great service. They have the best ribs, tender with a taste you won't find anywhere else. You should try their Mac 'n Cheese side while visiting this place.

Location: 1741 29th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Yelp Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 152

One of the first food trucks in the area had a brick-and-mortar store that closed last year. Don't worry. Pitmaster Mike Silverstein still runs his food truck on Saturdays and does catering in the Saturday morning market. It's hard not to like anything from their menu, but the favorites are the brisket and collard greens.

Location: 1035 9th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33705

Yelp Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 19

You might find this BBQ joint to be a perfect spot for spending quality time with your family and friends. The atmosphere is nice, and the food is awesome with speedy service. Here, you can try the Rib Dinner with fresh chopped collard greens with sweet, tangy baked beans with their Ribs cover and their secret finger-licking sauce.

Location: 2601 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33713

Yelp Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 735

In the heart of Downtown St. Pete's Grand Central District, Urban Brew and BBQ serve delicious craft beers and slow-smoked barbecue. There is no shortage of barbecue and beer options in this brick-lined nook. This is a great place to go if you want some craft beer and comfort food in an urban atmosphere.

Location: 1101 1st Ave S, St Petersburg, FL 33705

Yelp Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 676

The new full-service restaurant will sizzle with new American barbeque varieties and variations, influenced by the many different styles of barbecue, he tried across the country, blended with St. Petersburg tastes. It offers a remarkable selection of bourbon curated by an award-winning mixologist, as well as a creative cocktail program and local beers for patrons seeking alcohol in addition to the main event.

Location: 530 34th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33711

Yelp Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 25

The location of the House of Mama D is considered a historic landmark in the area. Since 40 years ago, this location has been a room for barbeque. This place was previously known as Big Tim’s Barbeque. The restaurant has an excellent BBQ; you can smell its goodness as you walk in. You will find the pink ring present in the meat, and it is well-trimmed. It is impossible to find better homemade coleslaw than theirs.

So who did we miss? Let us know in the comments below and keep the conversation going. Until next time, happy eating!

