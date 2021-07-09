4 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Norman, OK

https://pixabay.com/images/id-4373644/

Are you a resident of or going through Norman, Oklahoma soon? Love BBQ? Well, then you're in luck! Norman is full of great places to grab some awesome BBQ. In this article, we have shortlisted the BBQ joints you have to try in Norman.

Note: As BBQ lovers, we've been breaking down some of the best burger joints in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Location: 320 N Porter St, Norman, OK 73071

Yelp Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 113

Van's Pig Stand started in Shawnee before spreading to Norman. Originally located in an old service station, the original Van's has a vintage feel, while the newer restaurants each have a distinct personality. Van's Pig Stand made the list because of their smoky and spicy barbecue sauce. You'll 100% be hooked once you try Van's perfectly smoked ribs. Amazing!

Location: 121 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069

Yelp Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 60

The Meating Place serves fresh barbecue to foodies throughout Norman and the surrounding areas. Here, you can try turkey bacon or sliced brisket sandwich paired with coleslaw or baked potato salad. The popular dish of this restaurant is When Pigs Fry served with fresh-cut fries, a heaping portion of pulled pork, and a drizzle of homemade sweet barbecue sauce.

Location: 115 SE 12th St Ste 110, Norman, OK 73071

Yelp Rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 25

While a chain location, for over 80 years Dickey's Barbecue Pit offers customers the opportunity to try brisket, chicken, ribs, pork, macaroni, and cheese along with other favorites. Come enjoy the delicious recipes handed down through generations, along with the down-home hospitality you'd expect from a family operation.

Location: 1514 W Lindsey St, Norman, OK 73069

Yelp Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 154

The former University of Oklahoma and New York Jets player Darrol Ray has been serving up the good stuff at his smokehouse barbecue restaurant in Norman since 2008. Ray's is like any good barbecue joint, enjoy chopped or sliced brisket, smoked low and slow, along with other delectable treats like ribs, hot links, pulled pork, and many more. Ray's sides include potato salad, collard greens, mac and cheese, and fried okra.

There you have it, 4 BBQ joints you just have to try! From brisket to ribs to pulled pork to everything in between, the BBQ places in Norman, OK have something to offer everyone. Go ahead and let us know in the comments who we missed. Let's keep the conversation going!

