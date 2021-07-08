San Antonio, TX

7 Best BBQ Joints in San Antonio, TX

DIY Active

BBQ in San Antonio is amazing at blending the local flavors and tastes of the residents. From ribs to turkey sandwiches to craft sausages, briskets, and delectable cheeseburgers, the city has indeed plenty to offer to BBQ lovers.

The city has many joints where you can gorge on barbecue extravaganzas. However, in this article, we have listed 7 of the best BBQ joints in San Antonio, TX. Want to know the names? Then, let’s start without much ado.





2M Smokehouse

Location: 2731 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222, United States

2M Smokehouse was brought to life by two high school friends. They are widely known for their dry-rubbed Texas-style briskets infused with local flavors and ingredients. The briskets are smoked for up to 18 hours to make them the best in San Antonio.

You will find a truly original menu at this place. From homemade pork sausages with serrano peppers to perfectly seasoned meats, you can expect an unforgettable treat.

The other items you will love there are tacos, sandwiches, and sides, including the Chicharoni Macaroni that is topped with crispy pork rinds and the Borracho Beans.

Bandit BBQ

Location: 1913 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204, United States

This place is great! You cannot have enough of their craft-made sausages, packed with flavor. These sausages keep on changing on a weekly basis to offer the visitors a variety of choices. Further, you cannot pick a single item there that is not irresistibly delicious! Be sure to check out the pork sausage stuffed with mac-n-cheese and bacon.

You can also have a wide range of sandwiches there. The turkey sandwiches, pulled pork, and burgers with some meaty and cheesy brilliance will surely impress you!

Augie’s Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

Location: 909 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215, United States

For many years now, Augie’s has been a favorite among the BBQ lovers of the city. The barbecue delicacies there are so delicious that you may miss out on them if you don’t get there early. If you love the classic BBQ items, Augie’s has it all. It will surely serve you the best Texas BBQ and sides.

All the food items there are made from scratch. The must-try delicacies at the restaurant are:

  • Succulent Briskets
  • Pulled Pork
  • Sausage
  • Chicken
  • Hand-cut Rib Eyes
  • NY Strips

Smoke Shack

Location: 3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, United States

Meats served at Smoke Shack are smoked perfectly. You will be able to choose from a plethora of options there. The items that you should not miss are sausages, briskets, smoked turkey, caramelized pork ribs, and chicken.

The sides are also fantastic. The sides available there are fried okra, potato salad, mac & cheese, and more. They serve generous options that two can share. Oh yes! Don’t forget the Frito Pies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6KJv_0alcFNbs00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-3524649/

Alamo BBQ Co.

Location: 511 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215, United States

Jason Dady is one of the best chefs and restaurateurs in San Antonio. He is acclaimed for his excellence with meat and BBQ items. The delicious food items served there are beef briskets, pulled pork, chicken thigh, smoked turkey, and peach-glazed baby back ribs. The additional ones include sides such as green chili chopped beef queso and smoked bacon-wrapped jalapenos.

Curry Boys BBQ

Location: 2334 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, United States

Curry Boys is known for its Asian-barbecue fusion. The combination of Texas BBQ and Southeast Asian curry will surely satisfy all your cravings. One of the most popular dishes served there is the Brisket Smoke Show. It has perfectly smoked classic prime brisket, accompanied by some heavenly green curry and white rice.

You should also order their Good Luck Cluck that is made with juicy and tender pepper chicken thigh in a yellow curry that has a velvety texture and some fluffy white rice.

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Location: 24152 W Interstate 10 (Boerne Stage Rd), San Antonio, TX

The best things about this place are baby back ribs and turkey. The BBQ sauce is spicy and delicious. The other delicacies you can have there are cobbler and cream corn. Their briskets are also quite delicious.

Well, there you have it. I know we left some of your favorites off the list (forgive us). Let us know what they are below!

