7 Best BBQ Joints To Try in Corpus Christ

Barbecue is amazing in South Texas, some would say legendary! Corpus Christi successfully maintains this tradition. The delicacies served there are perfectly charred and smoked. Name a dish, and you will found that on your plate. Briskets, creamy slaws, mac n cheese sides, and mouth-watering ribs – the list is endless.

Every food lover of the city has his/her own favorite spot for barbecue items. Here, we have wanted to share 7 of the top BBQ joints in Corpus Christi, TX. We've done enough of these articles to know that we left a few great places off, please let us know in the comments!

Location: 1002 Antelope St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401, United States

This local barbecue joint serves some unbelievable BBQ dishes in Corpus Christi. It has been bringing smiles to the faces of many foodies since 1949. Along with the delicacies served there, you will also get to enjoy a homely vibe at this awesome joint.

Every delicacy served there is made from scratch - got to love that - and that is the main specialty of this space. You'll love the all-you-can-eat-BBQ deal for $18.95. Sign us up!

Location: 1818 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404, United States

If you want to have a taste of great Texan BBQ deliciousness, must you pay a visit to Julian’s BBQ. You will drool over the smoked meats coming freshly out of the pit. The meats are perfectly cooked and packed with some amazing flavors.

The place is family-owned, and a visit to Corpus Christi is incomplete without grabbing a bite at Julian’s BBQ. To have more fun, make a stop at Julian’s BBQ on Turkey Tuesdays. You will get to taste some out-of-the-world smoked turkey wings and breasts. Yes, please!

Location: 4522 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78411, United States

Name a hearty and tasty barbecue meal, and Silverado Smokehouse has it. It is a paradise for any BBQ lover. The delicacies to try include chicken, pulled pork, brisket, sausage, ribs, and so much more.

All the meats served there are hickory-smoked to infuse a distinct flavor into the delicacies. Remember, they will offer you generous options, and you will be more than happy to be in a problem of plenty!

Location: 711 Concrete St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401, United States

Hoegemeyer’s Barbeque Barn is situated in a 90-year old warehouse. This place is known for using simple methods that help bring South Texas Mesquite barbeque to the table. All the goodness in every bite!

You will definitely love its perfectly cooked Angus brisket - it is quite a sensation locally. The meat is impeccably smoked. Whether you like lean, marbled, crown, fatty, stringy, burnt ends... etc. you will get the cut you want!

Location: 4855 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78412, United States

People who love big platters of smoked meats (umm.... who doesn't?) should try grabbing a bite at Salty Oak BBQ. Their meats get sold out every day, so you have to get there early. You will be offered a plethora of options at this joint, making the task of picking the favorite one quite difficult for any BBQ enthusiast.

Location: 6101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412, United States

The BBQ joint is quite celebrated, and it has a presence across various locations in the USA. The place stands out as it knows the art of keeping the authenticity of barbecue dishes intact. They serve brilliant juicy briskets and the pulled pork sandwiches that are like legit flavor bombs.

Everything served there oozes with flavor and is cooked to perfection. Some of their top dishes are the Spicy Chops and Pork Loins.

Location: 11862 TX-361, Corpus Christi, TX 78418, United States

Southern Texas just swoons over the delicacies served at Texas Mesquite BBQ & Grill. This place is known for serving mouth-watering BBQ dishes and burgers. The most items available there are classics such as smoked wings and briskets. They will make you happy with exotic meats such as fried alligator or elk burgers. Yum yum!

Okay, there you have it. As we said above, don't hate us if we left your favorite place off the list. Drop us their name below and keep the conversation going!

