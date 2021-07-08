https://pixabay.com/images/id-416966/

BBQ is life, or at least a way of life! Especially, the nationally recognized smoked meat from Austin. Pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s win of a James Beard Award has further proved the supremacy of Austin in barbecue food items.

The state capital of Texas houses many great joints for having barbecue delicacies. Some places will also make you wait in a queue. But the great foods served are definitely worth the wait. We have enlisted here the 7 best BBQ joints in Austin, TX. The briskets, ribs, and sausages – you will love every bit of the burgers served at those places.

Note: As BBQ lovers ourselves, we've been breaking down some of the best BBQ joints in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Location: 12233 Ranch Rd 620 N suite 105, Austin, TX 78750

This restaurant is adjacent to Anderson Mill. This joint by John Bates and Brandon Martinez of the Noble Sandwich Co. fame is a great addition to Austin’s list of barbeque joints. You will find there the menu meats by weight, including tacos, sandwiches, sliced or chopped briskets. You will even drool over the sides there. Once you are at Interstellar BBQ, do not forget to try out:

Pork Ribs

Beef Kielbasa

Tomato-Zucchini Salad

Smoked Scalloped Potatoes

Location: 6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78757, Austin, TX 78757

This restaurant offers an indoor seating facility and enjoys visitors in great numbers, thanks to its location. The lead pitmaster there, Lance Kirkpatrick, got the training from Bob Mueller in Taylor. They also operate from another outlet in Cedar Park. There is a Cajun-focused subsidiary out in Dripping Springs. Foods you must try out there include:

Beef Ribs

Pork Ribs

Turkey

Barbeque Sandwiches

Peach Cobbler

Smoked Prime Rib

Crispy Half Chicken with Alabama White Sauce

Solid Desserts

Location: 3110 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

The Austin branch of this celebrated barbecue joint will allow you to choose your favorite from a good menu. The dishes that you will absolutely love there are:

Beef Ribs

Brisket

Barbecue Chicken

Sausages

Location: 2000 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702

If you want to enjoy the flavor of old Austin, pay a visit to Sam’s BBQ in the central east of Austin. Sam Campbell founded this joint in the late 1950s and named it after himself. Later, Dan Marys Sr. took charge of this place in 1977 after Sam’s death. Now, it is run by Brian Mays, his son. The dishes you will love there are briskets and mutton.

Location: 900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

This is a barbecue restaurant that is run by Stacy Franklin and James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Aaron Franklin. This place is globally renowned for its briskets. The delicacies we recommend you to try out there are:

Smoked Meats

Sandwiches

Delicious Sides

Pies

Brisket

Beef Ribs

Turkey

Sausage

Location: 1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702

You can gorge on thoughtful smoked meats at this Central East Austin food truck, owned by Tom Micklethwait and Ren Garcia. The dishes that you will drool over at the joint are:

Tex-Czech Sausage

Beef Ribs

Pulled Lamb

Tacos

Burgers

Pork Chops

Location: 1003 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Every foodie will love the typical meats served at this place by the pound. You can appease your palette with fine sandwiches or family meals, accompanied by sides, beers, and wines. Especially, the briskets, smoked turkeys, and ribs there are amazing.

