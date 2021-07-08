Louisville, KY

7 Best Burger Joints in Louisville, KY

DIY Active

Louisville is known for bourbon, but the residents and visitors of this city also love burgers. The lofty buns, versatile toppings, and delicious condiments – this all-American city never minds grabbing a quick bite of a burger. Thankfully, to appease the palette of people, the city of Louisville houses some great burger joints. People flock in great numbers to these places, and the delicacies served there will make you bound to take a break from your busiest of schedules. Want to know the names? Let’s explore!

It is impossible to enlist all the burger joints in our brief scope. So, we have included the 7 best burger joints in Louisville.

Mussel & Burger Bar

Location: 9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299, United States

Mussel&Burger Bar is classic, and its vintage-inspired charm will surely impress you. They serve some classic burgers that are absolutely brilliant. You can try something out-of-the-box, such as the Argentinian or Chorizo Burger. These unique delicacies will give your taste buds a kick. Grab a seat in the shady courtyard of this popular burger joint to enjoy your meal. And once you are done gorging on your favorite burger, it’s time to scream for ice cream! The gourmet ice creams served there will be the perfect desserts.

Game

Location: 2295 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206, United States

If you have a penchant for quaint places, you will surely love this burger joint that exudes a rustic charm. It is a fine-dining eatery, and it will make you happy with its wild game burgers. For vegetarians, too, there are a couple of options. The meats used there for making sliders, meatballs, and burgers are wagyu, kangaroo, wild boar, alpaca, and others.

Do not forget to combine your burger with a side of grilled corn with heavenly parmesan and truffle-mayo to titillate your taste buds.

Sidebar at Whiskey Row

Location: 129 N 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40202, United States

It is located in a historic building downtown and attracts visitors in great numbers. This place is loved by all for serving gourmet burgers and a vivid range of bourbons. The burgers are fine in taste, and they are original. Keep enough room in your stomach as you will surely enjoy gulping some boozy milkshake when you have finished your meal. If you are visiting this place, do not miss out on the Hung Jury burger with beer cheese.

Troll Pub Under the Bridge

Location: 150 W Washington St, Louisville, KY 40202, United States

This sports bar and burger pub is whimsical! This place serves delicious foods, and you will also enjoy a great deal of entertainment there. Secure your seat at a table in a hidden area and go through the extensive beer list before placing your order.

The choice of burgers served there is quite vivid. But, get ready for an unforgettable experience if you are ordering the Southern Comfort burger, including a brioche bun, roasted red peppers, bacon, and pimento cheese.

Ollie’s Trolley

Location: 978 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40203, United States

It is a kind of a Louisville institution. The setup is in a trolley car. The team there keeps the trolley filled with delicious and perfectly seasoned fries and great burgers. The only drawback here is that you will not get much in the way of seating. However, a trip to this celebrated place will definitely make any foodie happy.

Burger Boy

Location: 1450 S Brook St, Louisville, KY 40208, United States

If you are looking for a place that is a little low-key and old-school in its charm, choose Burger Boy. This joint is open 24*7, and hence, you can alleviate your hunger pangs at any part of the day by gorging on a delicious burger. The uniqueness of the burgers there comes from impeccable crisp fries, soft & lofty buns, and thin griddle patties. Prompt service and friendly staff further make this place more adorable.

Grind Burger Kitchen

Location: 829 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206, United States

Food and friendly services are the finest qualities of Grind Burger Kitchen. They offer you a provision for outdoor seating. On pleasant days, this unique seating arrangement will make your experience all the more rejuvenating. You must try the famous B&B burger there. This popular delicacy comes with bacon, smoked habanero ham and is topped with brie. Make the burger more enjoyable with a side of Brussel sprouts in brown butter vinaigrette.

