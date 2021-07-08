https://pixabay.com/images/id-500054/

People of Kansas City surely love meat and burgers. They drool over perfectly seasoned BBQ items, but who doesn't? It’s the local grilling skills that make burgers and BBQ items so special in Kansas City. The skillets and pits are always busy churning out only the best for you.

The burgers available at Kansas City are varied, and so are the eateries. You can pay a visit and grab a bite at any of the popular joints while exploring the city. No matter whether you are a local or a traveler, you will surely love smoke-flamed burgers, modest cheeseburger stacks, and other variations available in the city.

Well, it’s a problem of plenty! There are many great places to have burgers in Kansas City. Here, we have enlisted the 5 best burger joints in Kansas City for foodies like you.

Note: As foodies, we've been breaking down some of the best restaurants in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Location: 5408 W. 151st St. Leawood, KS 66224, United States

This popular pub in the neighborhood is also loved for serving delectable burgers. You can try their certified Angus beef burger patty stuffed inside fresh, squish buns and topped with a range of delicious options.

The premium beef makes these burgers quite special. If you like extra juicy, you can ask them to cook your burger pink.

Locations:

1900 Baltimore Downtown

2021 Broadway Downtown (24*7 Open)

6018 Johnson Drive Mission Kansas

This Downtown joint started serving burgers for 5 cents each piece in 1937. It is indeed an iconic place in Kansas City. Currently, they are operating from multiple locations. The outlet located at 2021 Broadway Downtown among them is open 24*7.

Town Topic is not a place to have fancy burgers. You should rather indulge yourself in the simple and perfectly done burgers. What more can you ask for when you have a juicy, griddled beef patty accompanied by caramelized onions, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese on your plate?

https://pixabay.com/images/id-1380036/

Location: 817 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111, United States

If you love burgers, trivia contests, and video games, Westport Flea Market is the place for you. You can enjoy burgers and beers there with live music. However, the specialty there is the “Super Flea.” This is a combination of five 10-ounces burgers with bacon, cheese, and 2 pounds of fries!

In case you are looking for something modest, pick a regular-sized burger and add the pickles and lettuce toppings you prefer from the salad bar.

Location: 320 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108, United States

This burger joint is located in the heart of the Kansas City Crossroads Art District. Thanks to its location, it enjoys massive traffic. This place is classy and more upmarket than regular burger joints. They are known to add some unique flavors to their burgers.

At Blvd Tavern, you will love the Daily Grind burger the most. The burger comes with bacon and cheddar. The red wine shallot jam, peppercorn mayo, and fried egg (optional) make it heavenly.

Location: 1019 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116, United States

People cannot stop gushing over the burgers and fries served at Tay’s Burger Shack. They never go over the top with their burgers, and that is special about them. Simple burgers and friendly staff – these are the things great burger joints are made of. Don’t forget to try their Sriracha ketchup.

Reference: