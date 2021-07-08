7 Best BBQ Joints in Houston, TX

https://pixabay.com/images/id-2123432/

As you know, Houston has its own barbecue identity. It stands out for sure. From the perfect homemade sausages to the most succulent briskets, the metropolis surely has the potential of becoming the favorite place for any foodie. It’s actually great that the barbecue lovers of the city do not have to go far to satisfy their craving for fine barbecue delicacies.

In this article, we have enlisted the seven best barbecue joints in Houston, Texas. Let’s have a look.

Note: As BBQ lovers ourselves, we've been breaking down some of the best BBQ joints in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Location: 8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088

This place is loved by celebrated connoisseurs such as the late Anthony Bourdain and Slim Thug. The joint serves unbelievable ribs, briskets, chicken links, homemade sausages, and other smoky protein dishes. To make the trip complete, you should definitely try out their delectable sides, such as the potato salad and dirty rice.

Location: 3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018

Are you looking for St. Louis style ribs in Houston? Then choose Gatlin’s BBQ. The BBQ joint will make you delighted with its perfectly smoked classic briskets and other meat delicacies. Want to try something exquisite? They also make brilliant turkey sandwiches or smoked chicken wings with Thai chili or raspberry-habanero sauce.

Location: 6715 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX 77028

Perfectly cooked meat and delectable sauces make Triple J a favorite joint for BBQ lovers in Houston. They surely know the art of balancing flavors. You will forget to stop eating with the brilliant briskets, sausages, and ribs they serve. Especially, their Ravens Bowl, a magnificent pile of fries loaded with cheese and chopped beef, are irresistible.

https://pixabay.com/images/id-3127696/

Location: 5775 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77057-1501

The Brisket House is especially known for its juicy and perfectly cooked briskets, as its name suggests. They serve brilliant pork delicacies and sausages too. This BBQ joint further promises to offer friendly services.

Location: 8038 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77064-3419

This place came into being in 1977. It will surely make you feel the authentic vibe of a Texas café. People visit this place in great numbers for its delicious comfort food and warm hospitality.

The Texas-style barbecue and chicken fried steaks served there have garnered the highest accolades. Once you are at this place, do not forget to try out their chicken, German sausage, pork spare ribs, and beef briskets.

All the meats there are slowly smoked, giving a nice smoky flavor that is an essential element in the tradition of Texas barbecue. They serve grilled USDA choice rib-eye steaks and fried chicken breasts. You will love their fried catfish and burgers.

Location: 209 Jackson St, Houston, TX 77002-2228

People who love briskets will find this BBQ joint absolutely charming. They serve excellent pulled pork too. The meats are always wonderfully done and packed with flavors.

The restaurant has a distinct cafeteria-style, where you grab a tray and pick your sides or meats while going down the line. This place is also great for a person with a big appetite as they always offer generous portions.

Location: 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3606

Grant Pinkerton, a young and untrained pitmaster, is behind the success story of this great BBQ joint in Houston. If you are at this joint, you just cannot miss the smoked meats. The menu is honest and the items served are cooked with a lot of heart. One of the best delicacies found there are chopped beef sandwiches with fluffy jalapeno buns and heaping meat. Further, you should get your pork ribs glazed for an unforgettable experience.

Reference: