Memphis is a city that is adored for its BBQ. However, you cannot neglect the delectable burgers served there. These burgers mostly are smashed on the griddle and packed with flavors. Considering the love of the city for burgers, we have made an assortment of the 6 best burger joints in Memphis. The burgers served there will make you happy with their unmatched taste and unique flavors.

So, it’s time we explore the celebrated joints where you can gorge on your favorite burgers.

The delicacies served here have been proudly voted as the best burgers in Memphis since 1984. They offer you eleven burger options. They include veggie and vegan options in their menu. Once you are visiting this place, you should try to fill your tummy with the world-famous “Huey Burger.”

The burger comes with a 1/3lb Angus beef patty topped on a buttery, sesame seed bun. Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and lettuce will further top of this burger. Also, you can choose cheddar or Swiss cheese as per your preference.

Along with the burgers, you can also try out steak fries, and giant onion rings made with red onions.

This popular burger chain feeds the city across 16 locations in Memphis. This eating joint fuses BBQ with burgers to appease the palette of every foodie in the city. They prepare the food only after you place your order. Therefore, the food served there will be always fresh and hot.

Local people drool over an old-school greasy quarter-pound hamburger. It is perfectly and generously seasoned with salt and pepper. Then, it is squashed with a spatula, and if you wish, they will top it with pulled pork.

It is one of the favorites of Memphis city. It is known for its variety of options. The cheeseburger served at Mojo is an absolute blockbuster. Tou can try out their adventurous ones as well, such as the Byron Donut Burger. It comes with a 6-ounce patty, fried egg, cheese, and candied bacon packed inside a donut. Adventurous, indeed!

This famous burger joint came into being in 1953. It is loved and respected as the oldest tavern owned by a single family in the city. People just love the famous Greek burger there. This legendary delicacy is greasy and beneficial. The burger is cooked in a cast-iron skillet on a medium flame keeping the patty juicy inside with a crispy texture outside.

They serve this modest-looking yet flavorful burger on a styrofoam place. The burger comes with pickles, onions, mustard, a tomato slice, and steak fries.

It is a place that has been serving delicious diner-style burgers since 1912. The best part about the burgers served there is that they are using the same type of grease. You won’t believe that it’s a 100-year old garlic-infused grease. It is the secret to the joint’s Double Double with Cheese.

The burger served here has two thin griddle-fried patties served with two slices of gooey American cheese. The simple bun, mustard, and pickle further make the burger yummy.

This place is loved for the gourmet burgers it serves. According to many, the best among the best here is the Majestic Burger. They have also included veggie burgers on their menu.

There you have it, the best burger joints in Memphis! Did we leave out your favorite place? Let us know below!

