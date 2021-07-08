https://pixabay.com/images/id-2602736/

St. Louis is famous for some excellent foods, and one of the best foods is the burger. Actually, burgers first gained popularity in St. Louis more than a century ago where it was supposedly first invented at the 1904 World's Fair. This is the reason why the burger is considered a beacon for restaurants in St. Louis.

The city now boasts several burger joints and restaurants featuring first-class hamburgers on their menus. All burgers are prepared from the highest quality meat, carefully cooked to perfection, and designed to wow you. Here, we have shortlisted the 5 best burger joints in St. Louis.

Note: As foodies, we've been breaking down some of the best restaurants in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Baileys’ Range

The homemade recipe is the secret of the outstanding foods in Baileys’ Range. All the delicious burgers available here are made from 100 percent grass-fed Missouri beef, buns baked in-house every day, and homemade sauces and pickles. This burger joint is located at 920 Olive Street, St. Louis.

This place is ideal for a quality burger, a great local beer, and a shake or sundae to finish your meal. At this multi-level restaurant, there are burgers for everyone. Beef, chicken, or veggie, whatever your preference, Baileys’ Range will make you the perfect burger.

This burger joint offers some pretty fantastic burgers in St. Louis. Some burgers are considered the monthly special like “En Fuego,” prepared from pepper jack cheese, guacamole, fried jalapenos, and chipotle aioli sauce. However, you can also create a build-your-own burger here. Patty options include ground chuck, black bean, chicken breast, the 60/40 blend of beef/pork, Sriracha burger, turkey, and local-grass feed beef. A variety of cheeses, vegetables, and bun with a lengthy topping list are also available in this burger joint.

Quincy Street Bistro

The Quincy Street Bistro’s burger menu secret is quite simple, a classic preparation of good food. Each burger is prepared with a fresh-baked New York Kaiser or buttery brioche bun. The patty is locally sourced beef, or a blend of pork and beef shoulder ground with salt-cured molasses bacon. According to Rick Lewis, the chef, and owner of Quincy Street Bistro, the “Hot Burger” is best selling burger of this restaurant. It is prepared from pork/beef patty seasoned with Creole spice and topped with pimento cheese and caramelized onions.

This burger joint is located at Maryland Avenue, Clayton. Here, all the burgers are prepared from hormone- and antibiotic-free pasteurized Angus beef. The menu currently offers six burgers, including the hot favorite “Blue Ribbon Burger” prepared with crisp smoked bacon, post-braised onions, and creamy gorgonzola cheese.

Sugarfire Smokehouse

All the burgers at Sugarfire Smokehouse are prepared from 3 different Cape Girardeau-based grass-fed beef cuts. Chuck is used for texture, while short rib for flavor and brisket for richness. The patty is seared and flattened on a super-high heat stainless griddle for a crisp cut that preserves the fat content and moisture. “WachaBurger” is the best burger in this burger joint. Here you can also try the “Sweet Baby Cheesus”, a double cheeseburger sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches, bacon, a fried farm egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and topped with garlic aioli sauce.

There are many other places to get burgers in St. Louis, though sometimes it may be more about the setting and the tradition than the food. What's your favorite?

