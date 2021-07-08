5 Best Places to Get All You Can Eat Crab Legs in Louisville

https://pixabay.com/images/id-601574/

Louisville, also known as the home of the Kentucky Derby, is the largest city in Kentucky. One of the best parts of living in Louisville is getting to enjoy so many restaurants popping up all the time. Actually, Louisville has become a foodie capital in the South that many people don’t even know.

There are more than hundreds of great restaurant located in Louisville which offers some of best seafood dishes. Seafood lovers, who are ready to feast on more than just fried fish, can enjoy all-you-can-eat crab at these five amazing restaurants in Louisville. While you wouldn't think of Louisville for your seafood, you might need to rethink that notion.

Note: As foodies, we've been breaking down some of the best restaurants in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar offers a variety of fresh seafood dishes in Louisville. The restaurant imports seafood from Bering Strait, the Chilean coast, the Gulf of Mexico, and New England. This restaurant offers oysters, Alaskan king crab legs, calamari, sea scallops, and many other seafood dishes. You can also choose a variety of specialty cocktails and wines by the glass or bottle to enjoy your meal. This place serves lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

If you want to eat crab legs in a vibrant, opulent dining room, then Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is the ideal place where crisp white tablecloths and booth-style seating evoke the feel of an earlier time and place.

You should try the crispy duck ravioli appetizer, then order the herb-roasted crab leg as your entrée. There are varieties of other seafood, chicken, pork dishes, signature salads, available at this restaurant. You can also reserve your table online. This restaurant is open for dinner from Monday to Saturday.

Bonefish Grill

A lot of time we focus on local restaurants and rightfully so – they are usually the best. The quality of Bonefish Grill's food is really good. From Alaskan halibut to Norwegian salmon to cold-water crab legs, you will find all your favorite seafood dishes at Bonefish Grill. This restaurant is famous for its casual dining atmosphere and expansive bar serving cocktails, hard-to-find beers, and wines from around the world.

You can order cold water crab leg or the grilled Gulf grouper with one of the Bonefish Grill’s special toppings such as pan Asian, warm mango salsa, pan Asian, or chimichurri sauce. Bonefish Grill is open for dinner throughout the week and offers special drinks.

KingFish Restaurant

KingFish Restaurant offers many famous seafood dishes at a moderate price that your whole family can enjoy. You can build your own combination of seafood platter include entrees such as boiled, grilled, or fried seafood dishes like shrimp, cod, scallops, or frog’s leg.

This restaurant offers special entrees such as fried crab leg, surf and turf, or a shrimp sampler platter with shrimp prepared four different ways. KingFish Restaurant is open seven days a week and is located in three different locations in Louisville.

Mike Linnig’s

If you have not yet heard about Mike Linnig’s, just do yourself a favor and make it a point to head out to their riverside restaurant in the South end of Louisville. This restaurant is voted for the best fish sandwich and best onion ring by Courier Journal Reader’s Poll and serving since 1925.

One of the best things about Mike Linnin’s is the enormous patio. This restaurant also has a playground down to the river. If you want to sit outside and eat crab legs with cold beer, then this place is ideal.

Apart from crab legs, you can try some other great seafood dishes. Some local places are famous for their fried fish sandwiches. You can find a fried fish sandwich at an amazing price, sometimes for two for only $7.50.

From riverfront patios to casual dinner stops – there are plenty of places available in Louisville not dedicated to seafood but worth trying still.

