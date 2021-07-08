Louisville, KY

5 Best Places to Get All You Can Eat Crab Legs in Louisville

DIY Active

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IV1q_0aU9OKEf00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-601574/

Louisville, also known as the home of the Kentucky Derby, is the largest city in Kentucky. One of the best parts of living in Louisville is getting to enjoy so many restaurants popping up all the time. Actually, Louisville has become a foodie capital in the South that many people don’t even know.

There are more than hundreds of great restaurant located in Louisville which offers some of best seafood dishes. Seafood lovers, who are ready to feast on more than just fried fish, can enjoy all-you-can-eat crab at these five amazing restaurants in Louisville. While you wouldn't think of Louisville for your seafood, you might need to rethink that notion.

Note: As foodies, we've been breaking down some of the best restaurants in the United States with a little help from Yelp and some solid references. While we haven't visited them all, our purpose was to spread some love and awareness for these great local (for the most part) restaurants - many of them being small businesses! Plus, it's been fun reading your comments in the discussion about how dead wrong we are (to put it VERY lightly). Please forgive us in advance. :D

Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar offers a variety of fresh seafood dishes in Louisville. The restaurant imports seafood from Bering Strait, the Chilean coast, the Gulf of Mexico, and New England. This restaurant offers oysters, Alaskan king crab legs, calamari, sea scallops, and many other seafood dishes. You can also choose a variety of specialty cocktails and wines by the glass or bottle to enjoy your meal. This place serves lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

If you want to eat crab legs in a vibrant, opulent dining room, then Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is the ideal place where crisp white tablecloths and booth-style seating evoke the feel of an earlier time and place.

You should try the crispy duck ravioli appetizer, then order the herb-roasted crab leg as your entrée. There are varieties of other seafood, chicken, pork dishes, signature salads, available at this restaurant. You can also reserve your table online. This restaurant is open for dinner from Monday to Saturday.

Bonefish Grill

A lot of time we focus on local restaurants and rightfully so – they are usually the best. The quality of Bonefish Grill's food is really good. From Alaskan halibut to Norwegian salmon to cold-water crab legs, you will find all your favorite seafood dishes at Bonefish Grill. This restaurant is famous for its casual dining atmosphere and expansive bar serving cocktails, hard-to-find beers, and wines from around the world.

You can order cold water crab leg or the grilled Gulf grouper with one of the Bonefish Grill’s special toppings such as pan Asian, warm mango salsa, pan Asian, or chimichurri sauce. Bonefish Grill is open for dinner throughout the week and offers special drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKxGW_0aU9OKEf00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-1115072/

KingFish Restaurant

KingFish Restaurant offers many famous seafood dishes at a moderate price that your whole family can enjoy. You can build your own combination of seafood platter include entrees such as boiled, grilled, or fried seafood dishes like shrimp, cod, scallops, or frog’s leg.

This restaurant offers special entrees such as fried crab leg, surf and turf, or a shrimp sampler platter with shrimp prepared four different ways. KingFish Restaurant is open seven days a week and is located in three different locations in Louisville.

Mike Linnig’s

If you have not yet heard about Mike Linnig’s, just do yourself a favor and make it a point to head out to their riverside restaurant in the South end of Louisville. This restaurant is voted for the best fish sandwich and best onion ring by Courier Journal Reader’s Poll and serving since 1925.

One of the best things about Mike Linnin’s is the enormous patio. This restaurant also has a playground down to the river. If you want to sit outside and eat crab legs with cold beer, then this place is ideal.

Apart from crab legs, you can try some other great seafood dishes. Some local places are famous for their fried fish sandwiches. You can find a fried fish sandwich at an amazing price, sometimes for two for only $7.50.

From riverfront patios to casual dinner stops – there are plenty of places available in Louisville not dedicated to seafood but worth trying still.

Reference

Comments / 11

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e5a4a5fbead4f05175ee71f54b8b8a79.blob

Empowering you to conquer your lifestyle anywhere you are! Whether that's enjoying a great meal or finding a simple, doable home workout, we are here for you! Get hundreds of home fitness workouts, recipes, and giveaway opportunities, visit us for more Fit. Food. Life.

1237 followers
Loading

More from DIY Active

Orlando, FL

5 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Orlando

How lucky are those who live in the south, where BBQ is practically invented? In Orlando, you're are lucky to have top-quality meat paired with mouthwatering sauces. There is no shortage of finger-licking barbecue joints in this city. In this guide to the best BBQ places in Orlando, we have covered the 5 best neighborhood BBQ joints.Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

6 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Jacksonville

There is nothing more amazing than some succulent BBQ dishes. Flavored meats, pork, briskets, and other flavor-packed items will fill your tummy and appease your palette. Jacksonville is a place that is full of BBQ joints. So, it is quite a task to pick the best of the bests.Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

7 BBQ Joints You Must Try in Tampa, FL

Looking for great BBQ in lovely Florida? Look no further than Tampa, FL. Don't believe us? Check out these amazing BBQ joints and discover where to enjoy the best BBQ, as rated by Yelp users.Read full story
2 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL: 6 BBQ Joints You Have to Try

Is there anything better than good old-fashioned BBQ? In Tallahassee, you can enjoy delicious BBQ in almost every style without having to travel far. You'll find everything that a BBQ lover would want in this southern city. We have compiled a list of the best BBQ in Tallahassee so you can check them out.Read full story
4 comments
Fort Myers, FL

6 BBQ Joints You Must Try in Fort Myers, FL

Is there anything better than good old-fashioned BBQ? In Fort Myers, you can enjoy delicious BBQ in almost every style without having to travel far. You'll find everything from mouthwatering brisket to classic pulled pork sandwiches in this city. We have compiled a list of the best BBQ in Fort Myers, let's check them out!Read full story
8 comments
Gainesville, FL

6 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Gainesville

Gainesville is such a great college town where you can find some of the best BBQ in the country. The BBQ menu consisted of dry rubs, sweet sauces, dripping ribs, sautéed chicken wrapped in smoked and crispy skin, and juicy dark meat, as well as plentiful amounts of pork belly. Here are 6 excellent local BBQ joints to try in Gainesville.Read full story
1 comments
Key West, FL

Top 7 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Key West, Florida

At the southernmost point in the United States there is some seriously good BBQ. Many of the restaurants below blend fresh seafood and BBQ for a unique experience. Check out these BBQ joints and enjoy the best BBQ, as rated by Yelp users. We make your choice easier by presenting this comprehensive list where you can find all the information you need for your next BBQ outing.Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

7 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Miami, FL

If you're a Miami or just passing through, be sure to check out some of these amazing BBQ joints. These places make for amazing dine-outs with family and friends. The juicy deliciousness of the food served in these places can satisfy even the most ardent foodies. Check out our list of 7 of the top BBQ restaurants in town based on Yelp reviews! Let the debate begin!Read full story
Columbia, MO

5 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Columbia, MO

Columbia, Missouri is Mizzou Tiger country. It's also home to some great BBQ joints! Be it a solo outing to explore your obsession with BBQ or catching a meal after watching the Tigers are Faurot, these BBQ joints are definitely worth a try. Check out 5 of the top BBQ destinations in Columbia, MO (COMO for short).Read full story
2 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

6 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ might not be the first place that you think of when it comes to good BBQ, but it's time to pay attention! In Scottsdale, you can taste different kinds of barbecue, from KC to Nashville to Texas to Carolina, thanks to an array of restaurants offering a variety of styles. The following are 6 of the best barbecue joints around town.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

6 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Phoenix

The southwest is home to some crazy-good BBQ and Phoenix is no exception. From flavor-packed briskets to smoked to perfection meats to everything in between, you will get your fill of BBQ in Phoenix. We have made a list of 6 BBQ joints you have to try in Phoenix according to Yelp reviews and ratings. How about exploring those?Read full story
2 comments
Topeka, KS

4 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Topeka, KS

BBQ can definitely be a way of life. From brisket to ribs to pulled pork to everything in between, we are on the lookout for the best BBQ joints in Topeka, Kansas! There are a handful of BBQ joints to try in Topeka. However, below you will find our list of some of the best based on Yelp reviews and ratings.Read full story
Wichita, KS

7 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Wichita

There is simply something charming about Wichita. It's a great town and the residents love some good BBQ, but who doesn't? There are a number of great places to grab some world-class BBQ. Here we listed 7 of the best BBQ joints to try in Wichita, according to Yelp reviews. Let's dive in!Read full story
3 comments
Boulder, CO

4 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Boulder, CO

You might think the best BQ comes from the south, but the folks in Boulder, CO would beg to differ! You can get it all in this awesome town, from your classic pulled pork to fall-off-the-bone ribs, the BBQ joints in Boulder are sure to please! We have compiled a list of the best BBQ in Boulder. Your appetite is the only thing you need to bring!Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

5 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Tulsa, OK

We love BBQ, who doesn't? So, as we continue to list some of the best BBQ joints around the country, we get to Tulsa, OK! And what a BBQ tradition this city has! Tulsa is a melting pot of cultures and traditions that fuse to create some wonderful, incredibly delicious BBQ. Today we will break down 5 of the top BBQ joints in Tulsa that you have to try and we will keep the discussion going in the comments for those that we may have missed. Let's get started!Read full story
9 comments
Oklahoma State

5 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Oklahoma City

We all love delicious, great-tasting BBQ. Some of the best BBQ in the country is being made right in Oklahoma City. In this article, we have shortlisted the BBQ Joints you have to try in Oklahoma City based on their Yelp reviews.Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

7 Best Places to Get Breakfast in Austin, TX

Who doesn't love breakfast? Most of us crave that delicious morning (or anytime) feast! An amazing breakfast can truly make your day. Austin, TX is filled with great joints for having delectable breakfasts. Here, we have shortlisted 7 of the best places to get breakfast in Austin, TX.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 11

Community Policy