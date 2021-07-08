7 Best Burger Joints in Nashville

https://pixabay.com/images/id-731298/

The burgers in Nashville are so delicious, with so many great restaurants to grab a juicy hamburger that it is almost impossible to narrow it down. A burger craving is not one to mess with, so when you are seeking satisfaction, we have shortlisted 7 of the best burger joints in Nashville.

In addition to creative savors and tried-and-true basics, you will find great toppings, sides, and more. Vegetarians will also appreciate the list of tasty veggie burgers. Here are 7 top burger joints in Nashville in no particular order.

M.L. Rose

M.L. Rose is one of the top go-to-burger joints in Nashville. This restaurant offers different types of burgers, such as Angry Dragon served with egg and sriracha sauce, and Nash Vegas served with sweet potato bun. This restaurant also has a city’s best neighborhood bar with dozens of rotating craft beers on drafts to pair with your burger.

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden

This restaurant is located in East Nashville. As its name suggests, The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden is much more than a burger joint. So grab a seat outside in the beer garden, which is full of picnic tables and string lights, for the perfect casual meal and a great spot to bring your family. The burgers are great, and you can try them with a glass of beer. This restaurant also has its own soda shop, just like every good pharmacy should.

Burger Up

Burger Up is a local burger joint and famous for burgers served in a sophisticated atmosphere. Here you can try various delicious burgers as Woodstock served with bacon, white cheddar, and Jack Daniel’s ketchup or Ramsey Pimento Cheeseburger served with truffle aioli and bacon plus a side of sweet potato fries. Burger Up takes care of their customers and offers pasteurized raised beef with no hormones and no antibiotics.

Emmy Squared

Emmy Squared is located in Green Hills; a neighborhood in Nashville. This place is famous for not only their famous Detroit-style pizza but also their delicious burgers. You can try their Le Big Matt burger, which is prepared from grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, Sammy sauce, greens, and pickle all, on a pretzel bun. You can add crispy waffle fries with your burgers.

Burger Republic

Burger Republic is located in the Gulch, Nashville. This restaurant serves a mean burger like Tennessee served with Jack Daniel’s honey glaze or West Coast served with twin thin pressed patties. There are varieties of spiked shakes to order like Frozen Black Irish, Spike Reese’s Malt, Maple Bourbon. It is very difficult to select which spiked shake to order, so you may try all of them.

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

If you really like craft beer as much you love burgers, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is your ultimate one-stop-shop. In addition to more than 100 local and international brews, you will find delicious burgers made with all-natural Wagyu beef from straightforward classic to creative takes like the Elvis, topped with peanut butter, mayo, bacon, and cheese. Daily special programs and a neighborhood feeling keep their customers hooked.

Brother’s Burger Joint

This burger joint is located in Berry Hill, Nashville. At Brother’s Burger Joint, you can expect delicious burgers with ice-cold beer and savory bites. Jeremiah James and Cole James opened this restaurant in 2017.

You can try the Uncle Sam burger, made with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, and cheddar cheese, or Fun Guy burger prepared with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish, and Swiss cheese. All burgers can be made veggie without any extra charge.

The above burger joints understand what makes a burger great. Apart from the above 7 burger joints, there are many other places to get burgers in Nashville, though sometimes it may be more about the setting and the tradition than the food. Which is your favorite?

