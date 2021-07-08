5 Nashville Restaurants that Make an Epic Milkshake

https://pixabay.com/images/id-4200689/

It’s summer, and it’s time to gorge on some delicious milkshakes. The creamy and sugary milkshakes will fill your tummy, appease your palette and impart a refreshing feeling that will keep you going throughout a hot and humid day of summer. Want to know about the best places that serve yummy milkshakes? Let’s explore!

Here, we will discuss the top five places that serve classic milkshake staples to caffeine-kicked ones and some booze-infused variations. We have also included two burger spots that provide the guests with milkshakes that truly stand out!

However, Nashville has plenty of joints where milkshake lovers flock in great numbers. Each place has its own specialty, and you can pick your favorite one from our list or outside it.

Location: 129 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201

Well, this place located in the Inglewood neighborhood in East Nashville comes first to our mind when we talk about delicious milkshakes in Nashville. It is more popular as a coffee shop, but who can avoid the lure of delicious milkshakes with Mike’s Ice Cream (Downtown)? If you are visiting this place, do not forget to try out the espresso shake. It will make you feel rejuvenated instantly.

Location: 121 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203, United States

This place itself is bright, fun-filled, and perfectly over-the-top. Similarly, the milkshakes served here will instantly take you to a happy zone. The delicacies to try out here include:

Dulce de Leche Carnival Craving Shake with Peanut Brittle

Hot Fudge

Cardamom-Pistachio-Saffron Liqueur

Tropic Thunder (It’s a Tropical Sherbet Shake with Praline Crunch)

Rice Crispy Treats and Mango Liqueur

So, the options served here are versatile, and you will surely have a gala time while taking a sip of its delicious milkshakes.

Location: 6900 Lenox Village Dr Ste 22, Nashville, TN 37211-7298

Don’t get skeptical! We know that this place is for burger lovers but have you tried their milkshakes? Do you know that they offer a whopping variety of over 20 milkshakes? All of these milkshakes are hand-spun and come with a delicious taste. Further, some of the milkshakes are spiked. Want to know about the variations? You can try out the following:

White Chocolate Strawberry Spiked Nutella Salted Caramel

Your summer days will be really fun when you can enjoy these milkshake varieties.

Location: 3001 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1317

This is another burger joint that we have included in our list of top milkshake points in Nashville. Like the burgers here, the milkshakes also promise to offer you a matchless ecstasy. Pitmaster Pat Martin acknowledges that food lovers do not want to tamper with the classic. So, aligning with the old school charm, this burger, and barbecue shop offers the following milkshakes:

Hand-blended Vanilla Strawberry and Chocolate Shake

The popularity of these milkshakes has further motivated the owners to open outlets in another four Nashville locations. The specialty of this space is that all the ingredients used in making the milkshakes are made from scratches every day. You would love to know that even chocolate syrup is homemade.

5. Mane & Rye

Location: 1808 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, United States

New Mane & Rye Dinerant of the Hutton Hotel comes with a selection of ecstatic adult milkshakes. You can have a sip of:

The Vlad with Malted Vanilla Ice Cream

Stoli Vodka

Kahlua

The Fat Elvis with Banana Ice Cream, Fluff, Peanut Butter, and Jack Daniel’s

So, we have enlisted the top five Nashville restaurants that make epic milkshakes. When are you planning a visit to any of those?

