Snoice - San Diego Filipino Dessert and Boba Shop

Snoice is a dessert and drinks shop that is heavily inspired by Filipino and Taiwanese culture and flavors. They started off as a pop-up bar but have since renovated the bakery and built a hole-in-the-wall, mom and pop shop. They now strive to serve high-quality and fully customizable desserts that draw from Filipino and Taiwanese desserts. One of their most popular desserts is their Halo-Halo which is a traditional Filipino dessert that includes many toppings including ube ice cream, custard, pandan tapioca, and many more for you to choose from. Their Halo-Halo here comes in their signature Halo-Halo as well as a customizable option so you can choose all your favorite toppings and ice cream flavors. Some unique toppings you can add include jello, purple yam, coconut strings, red bean, boba, jackfruit, palm fruit, and many more. Ice cream flavors they offer include ube, mango, avocado, corn and cheese, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies n crème. You can also customize how much of each topping you want, if you want the toppings on the side, if you want more evaporated milk, etc. everything is fully customizable to your liking!

One thing I really like about Snoice is that their menu items are very reasonably priced and quite affordable, especially in a market that is becoming more and more expensive. And I find that their quality is just as high as the other pricier spots nearby. I also love how innovative and creative they are as they are consistently testing out and releasing new flavors every season!

Their shaved snow is an extremely fluffy shave of ice that is super light and airy and pleasantly sweet. There toppings are also customizable to your liking, however, they come in sets of different flavors such as mango, strawberry, honeydew, thai tea, ube, oreo, and many more. Each of these sets come with an array of different toppings that all go with each other very well.

They also offer a variety of different drinks, including milk teas, and ice cream flavors! Some of the more popular drinks include thai tea, purple drank (ube-taro blend), matcha milk tea, taro milk tea, a jasmine milk tea, and a galaxy far, far away. One of my personal favorites is the galaxy far, far away which is a very pretty butterfly pea drink with an extremely refreshing lemonade flavor. It is a beautifully colorful drink and perfect for the hot summer season or when you need a fruity refreshing drink. All their fruit drinks are very colorful and photogenic and are perfect for a refreshing kick and change of pace if you’re tired of blended drinks or milk teas.

I always order their original Halo-Halo when I go and it is just the perfect combination of fun toppings and delicious flavors. The ube ice cream is a must especially since ube is very popular in Filipino culture and it just tastes so good! I absolutely love the creamy and slightly dense custard that they put in the Halo-Halo, so buttery smooth and the flavor is just so addicting.

I also tried their ube shaved snow which was just delightful. I love the texture and fluffiness of shaved snow and the ube flavor really comes through which is awesome! The ube flavor is very rich, creamy, and aromatic, perfect for ube lovers. And the mochi toppings it comes with it just the perfect match with their ube shaved snow.

I had my eyes on the white rabbit milk tea and their ube monster. White rabbit milk tea is based on the popular white rabbit candy and it is made with the actual candy. Unfortunately, I was unable to try it when I visited, but I am definitely going for that one the next time I go. Their ube monster is a glazed donut with ube ice cream and crushed oreos. Definitely sounds like a monster of a dessert, but it is okay to indulge in sweets sometimes and ube ice cream is simply irresistible.

