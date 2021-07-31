Lady Byrd Cafe - Unique Los Angeles Brunch Restaurant

Lady Byrd Cafe is a stunning brunch spot located in Echo Park, Los Angeles. Their location is rather hidden and relatively high up in the mountains making it slightly more difficult to find. Upon arriving at the location, it might not seem like it would be such a large cafe, but as you get closer and actually walk into the area, you will see that the space is quite expansive with lots of beautiful decor and set-up inside.

Lady Byrd Cafe is possibly most known for its outdoor dining which features miniature greenhouses that are transparent enough to see in and out of. These miniature houses are where you would have your meal making it quite a magical and unique experience. These houses are absolutely adorable and I love all the nature and decoration surrounding these houses, making it truly seem like you're in the middle of a magical garden or forest. I absolutely love the look of these houses and it makes the brunch experience that much better!

Lady Byrd Cafe gets their ingredients from quality vendors to ensure ethical and sustainable sourcing. Their bread is from Larder Baking Company, they specialize in their line of artisanal breads and bake goods that are delivered fresh daily and made with quality ingredients. Their coffee is sourced from Jetty Coffee which was founded in Los Angeles which it is locally owned and operated. Last but not least, their chicken comes straight from the farm from Mary's Chicken. Their chicken is free-range and their business has been family-owned and operated since 1954. They are a part of the 5-step Animal Welfare Rating standard program with Global Animal Partnership. This program encourages higher welfare practices and systems to benefit farmers, consumers, retailers and the animals themselves. Mary's farm was the first in the US to achieve a 5-star rating, so you know you are getting the absolute best!

As for the food itself, I really enjoyed all the dishes that we ordered. We ordered the Spanish Fritatta, their Cured Salmon Eggs Benedict, and their French Toast.

My personal favorite of the three dishes would hands down have to be their Salmon Eggs Benedict. Not only is the eggs benedict part absolutely perfect with a delicious hollandaise sauce and toasted muffin, but the salmon was incredibly delicious and a great touch to the dish. This was my first time seeing salmon eggs benedict on a menu so I knew I had to order it and it was absolutely the right choice. The cured salmon adds a great flavor and texture to the dish that is irreplaceable and the egg yolk combined with the cured salmon is absolutely heavenly. I would definitely recommend this dish, especially if you love eggs and salmon as much as I do! This dish also comes with a side of potatoes or salad depending on what you're feeling. I got the potatoes and I thought they were a great touch and tasted quite good as well.

Next is their Spanish Frittata. This dish comprised off scrambled eggs, Pamplona soyrizo, fresno peppers, potatoes, caramelized onions, and gruyere cheese. This dish was also quite tasty and makes for a great breakfast food. It was nowhere near as good as the salmon eggs benedict and not as much my style either, but I would say if you enjoy or want a frittata, this is not a bad option. Overall, this dish was good for what it is, but it wasn't so much up my alley, still tasty though!

Last but not least, I wanted to try one of their sweeter brunch items so I chose their french toast, which I feel like is generally a good overall indicator of what their sweet brunch is like. Their french toast is quite simple and comprises of brioche bread, honey cream, fresh strawberries and maple syrup to drizzle on top. I really enjoyed this dish and would definitely recommend ordering a sweet item to balance and off-set the savory items, that way you can change things up a little bit and it makes everything all the more enjoyable. I was very surprised by how much I liked this dish and would definitely recommend trying it. Despite how simple it sounds, it has a great balance of flavors making it quite addictive and their brioche bread was of excellent quality which really ties the entire dish together.

All in all, this is a super cute brunch spot on the hilltops of Los Angeles near the beautiful Echo Park Lake. The food was also quite good so I would definitely recommend trying this cafe out if you're looking for an aesthetic and beautiful spot to enjoy your brunch!

