Birria Kings - San Diego Authentic Mexican Food Truck

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!

For those who are unfamiliar with birria, birria is a Mexican meat stew that is extremely flavorful and the meat stews for so long that it becomes very tender and falls apart as you eat it giving it its popularity. Traditionally, the meat in this stew is beef or lamb and this dish was traditionally served at celebratory occasions but have since been made into a more casual dish.

First of all their birria taco and birria quesataco are very similar from one another, the only difference is one has cheese and the other doesn’t. Both were absolutely delicious. Their birria is extremely flavorful and tender and along with the cheese (I’d definitely recommend the quesataco more because who doesn’t love cheese?), it is just heavenly. I really liked their soft corn tortillas as well! They seemed super fresh and very thin and well-made, the texture was great and it stayed soft and flexible which makes for the best soft shell taco.

Birria tacos @sanfoodiego/Instagram

Next is their keto taco, this one is definitely unique. It is basically melted cheese into a crisp tortilla with shredded beef birria and of course you can add onion and cilantro (I would definitely recommend doing so, it really helps kick the flavors and textures up a notch). You really can’t go wrong with this, all the ingredients are plain and simple and they’re all delicious. However, I’d recommend their regular tacos more if you aren’t looking for something keto specifically.

Next is their quesadilla which is made with a flour tortilla with melted cheese and shredded beef birria. This was really great as expected, the melted cheese was absolutely delightful and the tortilla didn’t take anything away from it or make it too difficult or “too much” which is mainly what I look for in a tortilla. Overall, very delicious and a good option if you prefer flour tortillas over corn tortillas (which are what the tacos are made with).

Then we tried their birriamen (birria + ramen) which is made with wheat flour ramen noodles with their birria broth and chucks of shredded beef birria. I personally really liked this, their broth is a bit salty but I find that birria ramen usually has a saltier and more flavorful broth. I loved the noodles, I’m not sure if it is made in-house or bought in packets, but I love these types of ramen noodles so it was definitely a plus for me. The birria was great, of course, wouldn’t expect any less from them. Overall, I wouldn’t say this is for everyone, but I personally liked it and I would recommend it, especially if you like things with heavier flavor.

Birria ramen @sanfoodiego/Instagram

Last but not least, we tried their pizza birria. I was excited about this one because I had never heard of this before but unfortunately it didn’t look like what I imagined in my head. It doesn’t really look like a pizza at all. In its essence, it is basically a large round quesadilla that is cut like a pizza. Although the appearance was disappointing, the taste and flavors were not. At this point, you might notice that pretty much everything here is made with approximately the same ingredient, yet the experience is different, so I recommend trying each one. What made this pizza birria special from the rest is all the sauce it came with, including guacamole salsa and their signature house sauce. I liked this one slightly more than the quesadilla, but I’m honestly not sure why because they’re literally made of the same ingredients. Regardless though, everything we tried was good!

Birria pizza @sanfoodiego/Instagram

Birria pizza @sanfoodiego/Instagram

They also have a variety of bottled juices, sodas, and other drinks that are in glass bottles. I really like trying unique flavored sodas so I really enjoyed the variety they offered and the ones we tried were very tasty and they went really great with the food.

If you’re a birria enthusiast or have been hearing about birria for a long time and want to know whether it is worth the hype, I would definitely recommend Birria Kings in Chula Vista where you have all the variety in the world that birria comes in. They one hundred percent know what they are doing, and they really nailed the preparation of birria. Just make sure to make enough time for the line, it’s not too long, but it’s definitely a bit of a wait still.

