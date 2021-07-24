San Diego, CA

OB Noodle House - Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant in San Diego

Dinh Lee

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.

We ordered a lot for our meal (which was a great decision, by the way) and we ended up taking a lot of it back home which made for a really great leftover meal the next day. We ordered Korean beef short ribs, sizzling fish, seafood and vegetables Hong Kong chow fun, house special fried rice, spicy garlic wings (they’re famous for these!), and Asian style pork belly tacos (their Taco Tuesday and Thursday special). As for drinks, we tried their melon Sake and their World Famous Jameson shot (which was deemed a “must try while we’re here” by our lovely waiter).

Their Korean beef short ribs are made with hormone-free, grass-fed American style Kobe Wagyu beef short ribs that are marinated with house special sauce and served with caramelized onions and rice. The flavors of the house special sauce is on point! They really nailed the marinade and made the meat very flavorful and delicious. The meat itself was also very well-cooked and tender, easy to bite through. I wouldn’t say it melts in your mouth, but you wouldn’t really expect it to either. Overall, very solid dish and they got the Korean flavors in the marinade perfectly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H0rC_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXwlO_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Their sizzling fish is made with freshwater Vietnamese Basa topped with caramelized ginger, scallions, garlic, and cilantro. As you would expect, this dish is very aromatic and has strong flavors. If you love the smell and flavor of scallions and garlic, this dish is perfect for you. I personally loved how the flavors mixed together to make a powerful yet clean tasting dish. It did not feel too heavy or saucy, it really let the fish shine through which is the most important part to me. The fish itself literally came apart so easily, it was very tender and soft and cooked to perfection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbkgU_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

I really did not expect to like their seafood and vegetables Hong Kong chow fun as much as I do, but it is actually one of my favorites from our meal. If you love chow fun, which is made with the thick, flat, white rice noodle, like I do, then this will be right up your alley. They really nailed the traditional chow fun flavor which requires a strong fire on the stove to give it that smokey flavor that we’re looking for. The sauce they used was on point. As someone who eats Asian food from very traditional restaurants, I have to say, they really got the authenticity and flavors down at this place and I never would’ve expected it, but I am so glad they did! I wouldn’t say the seafood really shined through in this dish, although the shrimp was very nice, but I didn’t miss it, the chow fun itself satisfied my appetite for this dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s35yW_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Their house special fried rice is a Saigon styled fried rice with Chinese broccoli, beef, shrimp, Chinese sausage, egg, and vegetables with chili sate sauce. This fried rice is definitely very loaded and has a lot of delicious ingredients in it. It was a bit spicy for my personal preference, but my spice tolerance is significantly lower than the average person, so I think you should be fine ordering it if you’re craving some fried rice. They also have combo fried rice which doesn’t have the spicy sauce if you’re looking for an alternative that also includes most of the ingredients as the house special. But on top of that, they have all sorts of fried rice dishes to suit your preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3kuG_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Their spicy garlic wings come in 12 (which is a lot for an appetizer, is it not?) and are jumbo, premium chicken wings. They are marinated with garlic and spices and served with ranch. These wings are what got them famous on TV and I definitely understand why. Not only were the wings themselves super juicy and tender, but the spicy garlic flavor was fantastic! It goes perfectly with ranch, but I might be biased because I love ranch. These wings are the perfect appetizers to share because the flavors really get your appetite going and I mean, who doesn’t want a good chicken wing to start off your meal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8Kn3_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Lastly for food, we got their Taco Tuesday and Thursday special: the Asian style pork belly tacos. These tacos (which probably aren’t the tacos you’re imagining right now) were featured on TruTV show “Barmageddon,” how cool is that? Essentially they are Korean-style pork belly grilled and served into a fluffy half-moon buns (baos) along with a homemade papaya salad, sriracha aioli, and cilantro. These baos are very flavorful, the sriracha aioli really packs a punch, but a delicious one at that. And the pork belly is just perfect, so tender, almost melts in your mouth and has a great grilled flavor that compliments the aioli sauce. I would consider these appetizers, but they are very filling, so definitely don’t eat more than one if you want to be able to enjoy all their other amazing dishes. It comes with three in an order and you could honestly just eat all three and be full.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CX2i8_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbKak_0b6I1gmb00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Last but not least, we had to try their World Famous Peanut Butter Jameson shot. This shot has a rich and nutty peanut butter flavor that really comes through in the beginning and as you continue to sip, the smooth alcohol flavor kicks in at the very end, making it the perfect experience. It’s not world famous for no reason and I’m glad our waiter literally made us get this shot, thank you.

If you love all types of Asian food, this is the place to go to get a wide variety of authentic Asian food all together in a single meal, and share some great drinks while you’re at it, too!

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food content!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_015668d560241644c0d8ee6953e673ad.blob

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

San Diego, CA
543 followers
Loading

More from Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA

Allegro - San Diego Authentic Italian Restaurant

Allegro is an authentic Italian restaurant that just opened in Little Italy of Downtown San Diego a couple of months ago. Allegro is inspired by Sicilian cuisine and combines traditional Sicilian recipes and flavors with the ingredients and cooking styles of California. The ingredients they use are both locally sourced and imported globally, namely from Italy itself. Their seafood is locally sourced and their pasta is always hand-made and fresh during the day to ensure the best quality. They also offer a wide variety of different types of pasta as well as unique vegan and gluten-free options for those who have dietary restrictions but still want to enjoy traditional Italian food.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Snoice - San Diego Filipino Dessert and Boba Shop

Snoice is a dessert and drinks shop that is heavily inspired by Filipino and Taiwanese culture and flavors. They started off as a pop-up bar but have since renovated the bakery and built a hole-in-the-wall, mom and pop shop. They now strive to serve high-quality and fully customizable desserts that draw from Filipino and Taiwanese desserts. One of their most popular desserts is their Halo-Halo which is a traditional Filipino dessert that includes many toppings including ube ice cream, custard, pandan tapioca, and many more for you to choose from. Their Halo-Halo here comes in their signature Halo-Halo as well as a customizable option so you can choose all your favorite toppings and ice cream flavors. Some unique toppings you can add include jello, purple yam, coconut strings, red bean, boba, jackfruit, palm fruit, and many more. Ice cream flavors they offer include ube, mango, avocado, corn and cheese, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies n crème. You can also customize how much of each topping you want, if you want the toppings on the side, if you want more evaporated milk, etc. everything is fully customizable to your liking!Read full story
Irvine, CA

Yuk Dae Jang - Authentic Orange County Korean Bossam Restaurant

Yuk Dae Jang has many different locations throughout North America, but the location we are specifically talking about today is located in Westpark Plaza of Irvine, California. Yuk Dae Jang was the first American outpost of a large Korea-based chain and has five locations in California including in Koreatown, Los Angeles, Gardena, San Gabriel, Buena Park, and Irvine.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Lady Byrd Cafe - Unique Los Angeles Brunch Restaurant

Lady Byrd Cafe is a stunning brunch spot located in Echo Park, Los Angeles. Their location is rather hidden and relatively high up in the mountains making it slightly more difficult to find. Upon arriving at the location, it might not seem like it would be such a large cafe, but as you get closer and actually walk into the area, you will see that the space is quite expansive with lots of beautiful decor and set-up inside.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Baba's Chicken - Authentic Nashville Hot Chicken

Baba's Chicken currently has three locations, one in Riverside, one in Costa Mesa, and their newest location being in San Diego. They were founded in Riverside and are sometimes known as Riverside's best Nashville hot chicken. Baba's Chicken prides themselves on their high-quality ingredients and innovative menu items.Read full story
1 comments

Matsuoka - New San Diego Japanese Restaurant in Convoy

Matsuoka just opened in Convoy not long ago and is actually sharing their restaurant-front with The Yasai next to Raki Raki Ramen, all of which are owned or co-owned by the same person, Chef Junya. Chef Junya is passionate about creating and serving traditional Japanese food to the public, and his newest restaurant, Matsuoka, really shows that!Read full story
San Diego, CA

Birria Kings - San Diego Authentic Mexican Food Truck

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!Read full story
San Diego, CA

Pho Ca Dao Grill - San Diego Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Salvatore's Cucina - New Italian Restaurant and Lounge in Downtown San Diego

Salvatore's Cucina and Lounge opened about a month ago in Downtown San Diego, a little bit tucked away from the main area but definitely still a very vibrant neighborhood. The interior of Salvatore's is absolutely beautiful and all the decor really adds to the ambiance and luxury feel of the space. On weekends, they also open their speakeasy with a lovely extra dining space and bottle service, perfect for a fun night out.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Cocina De Barrio - Popular Brunch Spot in Hillcrest, San Diego

Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!Read full story
San Diego, CA

Ambrogio 15 - Best Italian Pizza in Little Italy, San Diego

Ambrogio 15 was voted Best Pizza in San Diego, California in 2020 by The San Diego Union-Tribune. They have a few locations in and around San Diego, with one of their most popular and well-known ones being in the heart of Little Italy, the home of some of our most beloved Italian restaurants in San Diego, and Ambrogio 15 is no exception!Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, CA

Saiko Sushi - Hidden Gem in North Park of San Diego

Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Marugame Udon - Hot Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles

Marugame Udon is a popular udon restaurant with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Berkeley. They are known for their hand-made udon noodles, which are freshly made right in front of you as you wait in line to order. Their udon bowls are also assembled in front of you to ensure that everything is as fresh as possible.Read full story
Irvine, CA

Tim Ho Wan - Orange County Dim Sum Restaurant in Irvine

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Killer Noodle - Los Angeles Restaurant in San Gabriel Valley

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.Read full story
4 comments
San Diego, CA

Butcher's Cut - Top Steak Restaurant in Gaslamp District, San Diego

The Butcher’s Cut is a relatively newer restaurant and is the newest steakhouse located at the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego. They are a contemporary grill and steakhouse that also specializes in seafood and they consider themselves an inspired California cuisine. They offer an award-winning wine list and cook with all locally grown vegetables and perfectly aged steaks.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Rusticucina - Favorite Fresh Cheese Wheel Pasta Restaurant in San Diego

Rusticucina is Sicilian restaurant located in between North Park and University Heights of San Diego. Rusticucina aims to reflect the merging of two cultures: American and Sicilian, that is also how they got their name! All their ingredients are locally sourced and used to create great dishes under one of their main chefs, Chef Marco Provino.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Operacaffe - Award-Winning Italian Restaurant in Downtown, San Diego

Operacaffe is located in the Historic Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown, San Diego. They serve authentic and award-winning Italian cuisine that gives you the experience of dining in Italy, from the menu and the ingredients to the dining experience and restaurant ambiance.Read full story
San Diego, CA

Cori Pastificio Trattoria - Authentic Italian Restaurant in San Diego

Cori Pastificio Trattoria, also known as Cori Pasta, is a Sicilian restaurant near North Park, San Diego. “Cori” means heart in chef and owner Accursio’s native Sicilian dialect which is why their slogan is cooking from the heart. They focus on authentic and handmade food that is meant to be shared with family and friends.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy