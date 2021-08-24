An Independent Review of Trending Splitgate Game

DigitalIntelligence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwU2G_0bbSVOxs00
Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash

If you are into a free and trending game, this article is for you. Shooting may not be everyone’s cup of tea; however, this game offers more than shooting.

I have been interested in computer games as a developer, researcher, player, and technical reviewer for a long time. People play computer games for various reasons.

However, my primary motivation is a different form than a majority of gamers. My goal is to understand the effects of computer games on the brain. I am also interested in the technical aspects of online games.

In this post, I review a trending game called Splitgate from its unique angle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FrgQ_0bbSVOxs00
Screen Capture from Splitgate website

Review of Splitgate Game

Considering the rewiring effect of games on the brain, my gaming friends have recommended I should try Splitgate. They believed I would like it.

Accepting the recommendation, I checked the Splitage website introducing the game with the statement:

“Rewire your brain to frag with portals. Use portals to outsmart and outplay your opponents. Flank them from behind. Use momentum to fly through the air to new locations. Or quickly flee from a dangerous position.”

The term portal has greatly interested me in my virtual and augmented reality research in emerging technology. The concept of portals in a game attracted my attention immediately.

The dictionary definition of a portal is an entrance to a new domain. However, the typical use of portals relates to the Internet, particularly the world wide web. In this context, a portal collects data from various sources and presents relevant information in a functional interface. Within the last two decades, web portals transformed into remarkable platforms supporting the digital experience of consumers.

At first glance, Splitgate was similar to Halo, which is a futuristic first-person shooter game. Halo is a military science fiction media franchise. It was created by Bungie. The franchise is developed and developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios. Senior Software Engineer, Leonard Holman, allows players to immerse themselves in the world of Halo.

So, if you played Halo before, you would feel déjà vu when playing Splitgate. I tried it both on my Windows machine and Xbox console. When I continued, the game had an additional feature which is a portal. It offers a first-person puzzle feature in which it took me through different scenarios requiring me to place portals to create a path to avoid obstacles and complete the course.

As a player, I travelled through multiple portals to attack, shoot opponents, and evade attacks using these portals. Frankly, as a shooting game, Splitgate looked ordinary to me.

However, the innovative use of portals intrigued my brain. I found myself in a different world. The game achieved to deceive my brain. It quickly took me from reality to a fantasy world. This transition has a unique value in brain development.

Mainly gamers look at this type of future as entertainment, but from a cognitive science angle, this switch from reality to fantasy offers a mental shift by allowing the use of both sides of the brain. Task switching, focus, and attention with fun can have a positive effect on the brain. It helps the neurotransmitters to flow with ease.

I have been using meditation to improve my focus and attention. Even though shooting games can look making an apposite effect, special effects like in this game can produce a similar effect on the brain.

When I keep my focus and attention for an extended period, I feel great relief afterwards. It must be the lubricating effects of blood flow and neurotransmitters in the brain.

My understanding from the website, Splitgate was released in early access on May 2019 on Linux and MC Windows on Steam. Even though many players showed interest, the game struggled to maintain enough players during this period. Then the company released Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, and 5 in July 2021.

When I checked other reviews, I found out that after two years of improvements and the release of the game on console platforms, Splitgate gained many more players. The game received more than 600,000 downloads in a week. This interest made the game trend in the charts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSyIp_0bbSVOxs00
Twitter

Then the technical aspect, especially from an infrastructure point of view, the game platform has attracted my attention. I noticed that this sudden demand by gamers surprised the developers of the game as they did not expect so many players to take part in the platform.

I found out that developers attempted to increase the platform server capacity to handle over 100.000 concurrent players. This approach is an excellent investment in the delivery and infrastructure of the game for a global audience.

To address the capacity issues of the overloaded servers, developers implemented a queuing system that initially had people waiting for up to 30 minutes. However, after scaling the system with more capacity, now the wait time is under a minute. This makes the players very happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPEOG_0bbSVOxs00
Twitter

In addition to Halo from a shooting aspect, some gamers think the game design looks similar to Fortnite, UT, and Rocket League. The sentiment is a game that is “easy to learn” but “difficult to master”.

Splitgate comes with a couple of competitive game modes. These modes allow players to gain a rank against their friends and other players to get exclusive rewards at the end of the season.

Conclusion

Even though the game looked ordinary at first glance, combining two separate features, shooting, and portal, made the game unique.

At the end of playing a few sessions, I noticed that this was a brand-new game. Nevertheless, it intrigued me and achieved keeping me hooked for a while.

I am glad I tried it, as it was a unique experience for me. If you asked me the best part, I’d say risk-free trial. It cost me money. You can access the game from the Splitgate website as a beta user. You can also find it at the Steam store.

I hope you enjoy it as much as many online gamers do.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a6a5d7054da95ca513d31411832f6525.blob

I write about important and valuable life lessons. My ultimate goal is to delight my readers. My content aims to inform and engage my readers. Truth, diversity, collaboration, and inclusiveness are my core values. I am a pragmatic technologist, scientist, postdoctoral academic and industry researcher focusing on practical and important life matters for the last four decades.

589 followers
Loading

More from DigitalIntelligence

Dealing with Anhedonia

Apathy is a symptom of depression, a cause for self-harm, yet treatable with therapy and a neuroscience driven approach. Suffering from mood disorders, including unbearable lightness of being due to chronic stress and inflammation in the past, physical and social anhedonia is a topic close to my heart. Thus, I want to create awareness leveraging scientific development in the field.Read full story

The Global Impact of Racism & Gender Inequality in Emerging Technology Domains

This article discusses how emerging technology domains (such as artificial intelligence) adversely affect the diversity and equality of ethnic people and communities in society.Read full story

How Quantum Computing Supports Artificial Intelligence

The revolution of artificial intelligence will manifest with contributions from quantum computing. This post is a follow-up to my previous article on NewsBreak titled The Significance of Quantum Computing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence.Read full story

The Significance of Quantum Computing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence

When I was penning this article, I imagined the year 2031. So, if you save this article and have a chance to read this piece in the next ten years, you will most likely say, “yes, these things were just thoughts once upon a time”.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Toughens the Law to Protect Vulnerable Children from Violation of Online Privacy

Why behavioral ads are bad for children and why we need to improve privacy laws. Online privacy is a global concern. The most prominent work on this issue, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), was introduced by the EU (European Union), addressing privacy concerns significantly.Read full story
2 comments

A Vibrant Startup Ecosystem of Technology Incubators & Accelerators Leading the Target Industries of Missouri

What can entrepreneurs learn from the Missouri technology ecosystem?. Openness and transparency offer great value to residents. People want to be heard and acknowledged. We want our problems to be addressed timely.Read full story
Indiana State

Technology Innovation Leadership for Sustainability, Climate, & Employment Issues in Indiana

Reflections from a state where government and business organizations work closely together for moving a sustainable ecosystem forward. In this article, I provide an overview of technology innovations, economic development, and key initiatives for infrastructure, sustainability, climate, and employment opportunities in the state.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Outstanding Leadership in Human Development and Economic Prosperity

What does human development mean, and why does it matter to humanity?. In this article, I introduce the topic of human development, emphasize its importance, and how Connecticut is leading this required field. Let's face it! Who doesn't want to experience a free, prosperous, and high-quality lifestyle, including for their loved ones?Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Innovation Partnership for Small Business Success in Pennsylvania

How Pennsylvania government and partners lead small business innovations and investments. Small business is a critical success factor for the US economy. According to the Office of Advocacy, small businesses generate 44% of U.S. economic activity. In addition, the news release mentions that small businesses are the lifeblood of the US economy because they create two-thirds of net new jobs and drive US innovation and competitiveness. As the report points out this is a significant contribution. However, this overall share has declined gradually.Read full story
Wisconsin State

The Economic Importance of Health & Information Technology Investment & Jobs in Wisconsin Portfolio

A review of the entrepreneurial landscape, investment activities, and job opportunities for Wisconsin's healthcare and information technology sectors. Being home to a wide variety of cultures over the past 14,000 years, Wisconsin is known as America’s Dairyland. Governor Tony Evers has a remarkable approach to residents of the state.Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan’s Leadership in Smart Mobility Legislation, Technology Innovations, & Business Practices

Michigan leads the smart mobility market globally. Here is the eye-opening progress of the state. Smart mobility is one of the fastest-growing sectors as part of the transformation, technology, engineering, and telecommunication industries. As the scope of mobility is comprehensive, in this article, I only focus on smart mobility involving the automotive industry, particularly smart vehicles such as electric and autonomous vehicles, on-demand transportation systems, logistics, technological components, and their economic impact.Read full story
Alabama State

How Technology Accelerators & Innovation Bills Spark Business Passion for Alabama Entrepreneurs

Government, corporate companies, non-profit organisations, educational institutions, and entrepreneurs collaborate for a better economy. They leverage the technology capabilities of Alabama.Read full story
Georgia State

A Tech Village for Entrepreneurs to Accelerate the Georgia IT Economy in Multiple Sectors

Georgia leads technology sectors such as telecommunication services, financial technology, health IT, information security, interactive marketing, logistics and supply chain technologies, mission-critical data centers, smart energy, digital media and entertainment with an integrated approach.Read full story
Oklahoma State

Digital Citizenship, Technology Education & Development Incentives in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s government promotes technology education, digital citizenship and provides developmental incentives. These programs integrate technology into teaching and learning via policy development, professional development, government funds, and strategic planning.Read full story
Nebraska State

Business Growth, Ethics, Governance & Law of Technology for the Future of Nebraska

While technology-related businesses need to grow for the economy, they also require governance and law for sustainability. Technology law is exceptionally complex. It is an interdisciplinary study covering many sectors and disciplines. Nebraska is doing it right using a multi-pronged approach.Read full story
Colorado State

Employee Ownership Concept in Colorado Empowers the Capabilities of Technology, Science & Other Businesses

The government and private sector, with a unique mindset, jointly work and create significant business development funds in Colorado. As a result, young startup ventures are making a real difference in growing the economy.Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia Exhibits a Bright Vision for Young Brains to Grasp Great Passion for STEM Education

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) is a group of disciplines preparing young people for future employment in Virginia. Education helps us create our reality. We owe our comfort to science, technology, and engineering. Mathematics is the prime tool to support these disciplines. Therefore, STEM education is a critical tool for our personal and professional development.Read full story
Nevada State

A Bold & Innovative Technology Vision For the Future Workforce of Nevada

Governor Sisolak paints a beautiful picture on the blank canvas of Nevada. There will always be naysayers to stop innovative thinking and create unnecessary hurdles. However, Governor Steve Sisolak shows the big picture with the best intention at heart for the residents of Nevada. His goal is to elevate a huge flag saying that "Nevada is open to innovation".Read full story
California State

Smart Adoption of Emerging Technologies Made California the Digital Media Capital of the World

Digital Media in California made massive progress in this decade and is now leading the sector globally. Experts claim that Silicon Valley is now the media capital of the world.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy