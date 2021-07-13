California Sets the Future of Digital Agriculture & Cognitive Farming

DigitalIntelligence

Technology, sustainability, agriculture, farming, and food are prominent topics in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPRQS_0avgCwsw00
Photo by Kelly Lacy from Pexels

Agriculture is one of the industries making substantial progress in leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, IoT, and drone technologies. For example, streaming data from IoT systems feed AI systems for descriptive, prognostic, and predictive analytics for farmers.

The agricultural industry is critical for our survival. Essentially, humans need food, and agriculture is the primary source of it. Unfortunately, even though agriculture has developed significantly, humanity still experiences hunger and faces food insecurities.

According to the United Nations (Department of Economic and Social Affairs), more than 690 million people still go hungry. Moreover, food insecurities are on the rise. Therefore, in addition to hunger, malnutrition and undernutrition are critical concerns for many global populations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2crX_0avgCwsw00
Screen Capture from the United Nations website

Unfortunately, the recent pandemic created an additional threat to food systems. According to the UN, the four critical points affecting food insecurity are Covid-19, the locus crisis, climate shocks, and conflicts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlaTQ_0avgCwsw00
Screen Capture from the United Nations Website

Sadly, United Nations reports highlight that 144 million children under five years of age are stunted. And 47 million of them are affected by wasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opYVB_0avgCwsw00
Screen Capture from the United Nations Website

On the one hand, we have severe obesity concerns in developed countries, and on the other hand, chronic hunger prevails in underdeveloped countries. Ironically, those who experience obesity issues also suffer from micronutrient deficiencies.

Can smart agriculture and farming can address these debilitating issues?

As a technologist, I can see the potential in the emergence of digital agriculture and cognitive farming. From my reviews of the literature, these emerging technology constructs can contribute to resilient agriculture for sustainability.

For example, food wastage is one of the most significant issues in agriculture. Ingredients of food are produced on farms, but they are wasted in processing and distribution. Growing, processing, preserving, and distributing food ingredients are the prominent use cases of digital agriculture and cognitive farming. Emerging technology stacks can create innovative solutions to address the issues related to these particular points.

While agriculture and farming are critical aspects of producing food, many other angles are spanning to different industries and sectors, including preservation, distribution, education, health, and pricing.

In this article, I want to introduce digital agriculture and cognitive farming concepts and how California is leading these fields.

According to McKinsey, the global food and agriculture business is around $5 trillion. According to Statista, in 2020, there were over two million farms in the US. However, the number of farms has been steadily dropping since 2007, when there were about 2.2 million farms in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoNEB_0avgCwsw00
Screen Capture from McKinsey Report

Agriculture is closely related to climate. Climate change is a globally discussed topic among scientists. Climate is a complex discipline requiring both human and artificial intelligence Scientists give glimpses to the future by using historical and current big data empowered by AI, ML, and particularly predictive analytics methods forecasting future outcomes based on these complex data sets.

This recent scientific podcast with Professor Will Stefan reflect the tipping points, shows us how bad the current situation is and the difficulty of modelling climate systems. In addition, the podcast provides insights into the threat of social collapse due to climate change and why we really need to get our act together by 2030 to try and stabilize the climate system.

Furthermore, climate changes affect agriculture which consequently affects food security. This comprehensive UC Berkeley study indicates climate change issues focusing on food and agriculture, population and security up to 2050.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odYxM_0avgCwsw00
Screen Capture from UC Berkeley YouTube Presentation

The emergence of Digital Agriculture and Cognitive Farming

AI technologies are expected to grow substantially. According to Marketsandmarkets report, AI opportunities will grow four times by 2026. In their report, some of the top players are John Deere, Farmers Edge Inc, AgEagle, Descartes Labs, IBM, and Microsoft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RXZt_0avgCwsw00
ScreenCcapture from Marketsandmarket CAGR Report

Digital agriculture and its subfield cognitive farming are novel approaches for sustainability. A recent scientific paper related to advances in computational and bio-engineering, published in Springer, defines cognitive agriculture as basic principles for producing agricultural products that are environment friendly, resource-saving and as well as highly efficient.

Cognitive farming is an emerging subdiscipline of digital agriculture, including AI and IoT enabled farms. The cognitive farm aims to create farming models and smart farms with self-learning and self-managing capabilities.

The key enablers of cognitive farms are robotics, automated AI/ML models, big data, IoT generated streaming data and emerging equipment such as drones.

Cognilytica produced a comprehensive informatic on use cases of AI in agriculture. This resource mentions that:

Agriculture has come a long way over the millennia in how we farm and grow crops with the constantly improved various technologies introduced. The industry is now turning to AI technologies to help yield healthier crops, control pests, monitor soil and growing conditions, help reduce the workloads, organize data for farmers, and improve a wide range of agriculture-related tasks in the entire food supply chain.

Forbes published an article about how AI is transforming agriculture. Kathleen Watch and contributing group Cognitive Word highlight that with the help of AI, farmers can now analyze a variety of things in real-time such as weather conditions, temperature, water usage or soil conditions collected from their farm to better inform their decisions. For example, AI help farmers optimize planning to generate better products by determining crop choices.

This article also points out the importance of computer vision and deep learning algorithms in processing data captured from drones flying over extensive fields covering more land in much less time than humans. For example, AI-enabled cameras can capture images of large farms through drones and analyze the captured images in near-real-time. Thus, these tools can identify problem areas and potential improvements.

Drones are not just toys and entertainment tools anymore. They are used in many industries like mining, telecommunications, security, infrastructure, transport and agriculture. For example, according to consulting firm PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), the value of drones for agriculture is $32.4 billion. Drones using 3-D mapping techniques can identify and factor in soil viability, drainage, and irrigation. Furthermore, they enable aerial spraying and crop monitoring in cognitive farms.

Mindtree published a comprehensive paper covering the role of AI in agriculture. The report is publicly available in this PDF document. The paper covers five major technology topics for intelligent farms. They are growth driven by IoT, image-based insight generations, identification of optimal mix for agronomic products, health monitoring of crops, and automation techniques in irrigation. AI enables precision farm management. They can even identify the stress levels in plants using computer vision, IoT sensors, and predictive analytics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHPuh_0avgCwsw00
Screen Capture from Public Mindtree Report

There are many agricultural matters specifically resolved by artificial intelligence. Some common AI activities are weed control, harvesting, packaging, pest management, soil defects, crop health, lettuce thinning, disease prediction, and self-driving tractors.

Several outstanding AI ventures are producing innovative solutions in the digital agriculture field. The popular ones are Trace Genomics, Blue River Technology, aWhere, SkySquirrel Technologies, Harvest CROO Robotics, and PEAT.

Large agriculture business organizations and farms are already using these expensive technologies. However, the cost of cognitive farms is prohibitive for smaller businesses. Mass production of cognitive tools, generation of new ideas by communities, and use of open-source applications may reduce the cost and might make it available for small business owners. Several companies are making substantial progress in California and nationwide.

According to J. Mark Munoz (Professor of Management at Millikin University) in California Management Review, while cognitive farming challenges exist, the evidence supporting its case is compelling. The future of farming and agriculture is in the hands of farm owners and managers worldwide. In a cognitive farm with a digital farm manager, a likely response to the question is - How green do you want it to be?

Several large farms are already using cognitive farming practices in California. For example, this 2-acre vertical farm is managed by AI and Robots and uses 99% less land. Here is a short YouTube video showing what a cognitive farm looks like now. There will be more of those innovative farms in California.

Despite technological advances in farming and agriculture, California faces serious issues related to food. Global Citizen channel on YouTube mentions that California is by far and wide the largest producer of food in the US.

The state produces billions of pounds of food every year, and yet, somehow, 1 in 8 Californians struggle with food insecurity. More specifically, Los Angeles County, the most densely populated county in the state, has the largest food insecure population in the country.

I believe these technological advances, their smart applications, and integration to agriculture, farms, and the overall food industry by Californians can address these known issues and reduce risks for food insecurities in the state and nationwide as mentioned in the Global Citizen channel.

Thank you for reading my perspectives.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Biotechnology Innovation Excellence & Business Leadership in California

Can Artificial Intelligence Eliminate Shoplifting In America?

Innovative Robotics Ecosystem in Massachusetts Opens New Economic Windows to the Future

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a6a5d7054da95ca513d31411832f6525.blob

I write about important and valuable life lessons. My ultimate goal is to delight my readers. My content aims to inform and engage my readers. Truth, diversity, collaboration, and inclusiveness are my core values. I am a pragmatic technologist, scientist, postdoctoral academic and industry researcher focusing on practical and important life matters for the last four decades.

585 followers
Loading

More from DigitalIntelligence

Florida State

Florida Toughens the Law to Protect Vulnerable Children from Violation of Online Privacy

Why behavioral ads are bad for children and why we need to improve privacy laws. Online privacy is a global concern. The most prominent work on this issue, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), was introduced by the EU (European Union), addressing privacy concerns significantly.Read full story
2 comments

A Vibrant Startup Ecosystem of Technology Incubators & Accelerators Leading the Target Industries of Missouri

What can entrepreneurs learn from the Missouri technology ecosystem?. Openness and transparency offer great value to residents. People want to be heard and acknowledged. We want our problems to be addressed timely.Read full story
Indiana State

Technology Innovation Leadership for Sustainability, Climate, & Employment Issues in Indiana

Reflections from a state where government and business organizations work closely together for moving a sustainable ecosystem forward. In this article, I provide an overview of technology innovations, economic development, and key initiatives for infrastructure, sustainability, climate, and employment opportunities in the state.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Outstanding Leadership in Human Development and Economic Prosperity

What does human development mean, and why does it matter to humanity?. In this article, I introduce the topic of human development, emphasize its importance, and how Connecticut is leading this required field. Let's face it! Who doesn't want to experience a free, prosperous, and high-quality lifestyle, including for their loved ones?Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Innovation Partnership for Small Business Success in Pennsylvania

How Pennsylvania government and partners lead small business innovations and investments. Small business is a critical success factor for the US economy. According to the Office of Advocacy, small businesses generate 44% of U.S. economic activity. In addition, the news release mentions that small businesses are the lifeblood of the US economy because they create two-thirds of net new jobs and drive US innovation and competitiveness. As the report points out this is a significant contribution. However, this overall share has declined gradually.Read full story
Wisconsin State

The Economic Importance of Health & Information Technology Investment & Jobs in Wisconsin Portfolio

A review of the entrepreneurial landscape, investment activities, and job opportunities for Wisconsin's healthcare and information technology sectors. Being home to a wide variety of cultures over the past 14,000 years, Wisconsin is known as America’s Dairyland. Governor Tony Evers has a remarkable approach to residents of the state.Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan’s Leadership in Smart Mobility Legislation, Technology Innovations, & Business Practices

Michigan leads the smart mobility market globally. Here is the eye-opening progress of the state. Smart mobility is one of the fastest-growing sectors as part of the transformation, technology, engineering, and telecommunication industries. As the scope of mobility is comprehensive, in this article, I only focus on smart mobility involving the automotive industry, particularly smart vehicles such as electric and autonomous vehicles, on-demand transportation systems, logistics, technological components, and their economic impact.Read full story
Alabama State

How Technology Accelerators & Innovation Bills Spark Business Passion for Alabama Entrepreneurs

Government, corporate companies, non-profit organisations, educational institutions, and entrepreneurs collaborate for a better economy. They leverage the technology capabilities of Alabama.Read full story
Georgia State

A Tech Village for Entrepreneurs to Accelerate the Georgia IT Economy in Multiple Sectors

Georgia leads technology sectors such as telecommunication services, financial technology, health IT, information security, interactive marketing, logistics and supply chain technologies, mission-critical data centers, smart energy, digital media and entertainment with an integrated approach.Read full story
Oklahoma State

Digital Citizenship, Technology Education & Development Incentives in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s government promotes technology education, digital citizenship and provides developmental incentives. These programs integrate technology into teaching and learning via policy development, professional development, government funds, and strategic planning.Read full story
Nebraska State

Business Growth, Ethics, Governance & Law of Technology for the Future of Nebraska

While technology-related businesses need to grow for the economy, they also require governance and law for sustainability. Technology law is exceptionally complex. It is an interdisciplinary study covering many sectors and disciplines. Nebraska is doing it right using a multi-pronged approach.Read full story
Colorado State

Employee Ownership Concept in Colorado Empowers the Capabilities of Technology, Science & Other Businesses

The government and private sector, with a unique mindset, jointly work and create significant business development funds in Colorado. As a result, young startup ventures are making a real difference in growing the economy.Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia Exhibits a Bright Vision for Young Brains to Grasp Great Passion for STEM Education

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) is a group of disciplines preparing young people for future employment in Virginia. Education helps us create our reality. We owe our comfort to science, technology, and engineering. Mathematics is the prime tool to support these disciplines. Therefore, STEM education is a critical tool for our personal and professional development.Read full story
Nevada State

A Bold & Innovative Technology Vision For the Future Workforce of Nevada

Governor Sisolak paints a beautiful picture on the blank canvas of Nevada. There will always be naysayers to stop innovative thinking and create unnecessary hurdles. However, Governor Steve Sisolak shows the big picture with the best intention at heart for the residents of Nevada. His goal is to elevate a huge flag saying that "Nevada is open to innovation".Read full story
California State

Smart Adoption of Emerging Technologies Made California the Digital Media Capital of the World

Digital Media in California made massive progress in this decade and is now leading the sector globally. Experts claim that Silicon Valley is now the media capital of the world.Read full story
Utah State

Utah Celebrates Neurodiversity Acceptance in Disability Pride Month

July is the "Disability Pride Month" in the US. 2021 is the 31st Anniversary of the ADA. Millions of people suffer from disabilities globally. To give you an indication, according to a WHO (World Health Organization) report, there are around 253 million blind, 466 million deaf, 200 million intellectually disabled, and 75 million people in wheelchairs with mobility disabilities.Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Unlimited Supply of Cheap Nuclear Energy May Open New Doors To Crypto Wins For Miami

The massive energy expenditure in the crypto world is sparking innovative ideas globally. Miami is one of the most innovative cities in this collaboration as featured in the New York Times recently, thanks to a visionary mayor, crypto savvy residents, and the natural capabilities of the city.Read full story
New York City, NY

E-Bike Technology, Commute Agility, & Health Focus Define a More Sustainable New York

Leveraging technological advances with health and fitness awareness can contribute to sustainable lifestyles for large cities like New York. Our health is the most precious possession in life. And fitness is essential for health. But fast and convenient commuting entered the equation in rapid economic development in large cities.Read full story

Trump Files 3 Lawsuits Against Facebook, Twitter, & Google

The content moderation issue is being escalated in the US. I recently posted an article titled “Why Florida Government Focused on Content Moderation from a Different Angle: And how others react to this perspective” on News Break.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy