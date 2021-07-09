8 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Seattle

Melissa Walker Horn / Unsplash

Imagine sitting in a cozy cafe on the perfect Sunday morning in Seattle. The sun's warm, and the aroma of freshly baked bread fills the air. Wow, what a wonderful start to the day!

As a Seattle local, you might be one of those lucky people to enjoy these refreshing morning breakfasts. The city houses some of the best breakfast restaurants in the US- and let's not forget the pleasing, lush-green atmosphere!

Here are some of the best picks for you!

Morsel

Morsel happens to be one of the most sophisticated breakfasts placed in Seattle. One visit will leave you all entranced with the idea of refreshing English breakfasts. But, of course, with a casual vibe as it’s mostly the students from nearby universities dropping by to get some refreshments.

They offer a wide range of biscuits, including buttermilk, cheesy biscuit, and even seasonal cake-like biscuits. In total, there are about six types that you can try. Similarly, they offer meal-toppings upon biscuits. You could enjoy The Goat, which comprises herbed goat cheese with roasted tomato and cucumbers, or others named The Fast Break or The Spanish Fly. The restaurant welcomes its clientele from 8 am to 3 pm.

Dahlia Bakery

This particular bakery is one of the places you can’t resist. Its small area houses an assortment of delicious baked goods, ranging from triple coconut cream pies to flavorful English muffins.

Dahlia Bakery has little space for its customers to sit and eat. But, if you are there to enjoy a hearty breakfast alone or with someone beloved, there’s just the right space outside. You can find outdoor chairs and tables arranged by the bakery to devour your meal in a pleasant atmosphere.

Rubinstein Bagels

If you wish to begin your mornings with a positive affirmative, then Rubinstein bagels are your place to be. Their perfectly baked bagels will have your day sailing in the right direction, thanks to the fluffy and rich nature of these baked goods.

The bagels tend to melt in the mouth with every bite. Plus, the use of organic, nutritious ingredients energizes the day rightfully. As for the flavors, you’ll be awed at the list of plentiful options they offer. From jalapeno bagels to cinnamon bagels, they’ve got it all!

Skillet

The Skillet is a big name in the industry, especially in the rainy city of Seattle. It has several outlets throughout the city, and each one caters to your morning cravings beautifully!

You can get an innovative, scrumptious, and artistically served dish at Skillet Food. The restaurant gained popularity and fame due to its innovation. One of the popular breakfast items is Bittersweet Chocolate Pie in a Bowl. Sounds delicious!

La Panier

The La Panier is Seattle’s best traditional bakery. The place refuses to be influenced by the modern ideology of custom menu. Instead, it stays firm on the initial ideas of a bakery and dedicatedly serves all sorts of baked and breakfast goods. The pastries and cheese croissants a particular highlight of this French bakery. So, do try it out when you drop by!

The Crumpet Shop

If you haven’t had a Crumpet in breakfast while being in Seattle, you’ve missed some amazing stuff!

A Crumpet refers to an English Griddle Cake made from water, flour, and yeast. This innovative and unique cake type remains exclusive to the Crumpet Shop. The shop, founded back in 1976, is the first-ever to introduce the dish and make breakfast super tasty. You can also find a diversity of delicious tea!

Pioneer Square D&E

Pioneer Square D&E is your stop for a causal yet fulfilling breakfast. The place everything from waffles to eggs to whole fried chicken. The great part is all of the menus are priced reasonably.

Plus, the customer service is amazing! Whether you wish to inquire, complain, or share a suggestion, leave them a message at their official email address. Or ring them up. They will get back to you in 15 minutes or so.

Macrina Bakery

The Macrina Bakery is everywhere in Seattle!

Locals just can’t have enough of their mouth-watering, freshly-baked goods. From whole cakes to bread, the variety is worth indulging yourself in.

And, what is more exciting, they serve different items on different days. Perhaps, this is why the place remains so top-rated. The bakery won’t ever bore you. You can check out their website for updates!

