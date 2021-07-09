Seattle, WA

8 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Seattle

Diana Bernardo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDIhR_0armgf8B00
Melissa Walker Horn / Unsplash

Imagine sitting in a cozy cafe on the perfect Sunday morning in Seattle. The sun's warm, and the aroma of freshly baked bread fills the air. Wow, what a wonderful start to the day!

As a Seattle local, you might be one of those lucky people to enjoy these refreshing morning breakfasts. The city houses some of the best breakfast restaurants in the US- and let's not forget the pleasing, lush-green atmosphere!

Here are some of the best picks for you!

Morsel

Morsel happens to be one of the most sophisticated breakfasts placed in Seattle. One visit will leave you all entranced with the idea of refreshing English breakfasts. But, of course, with a casual vibe as it’s mostly the students from nearby universities dropping by to get some refreshments.

They offer a wide range of biscuits, including buttermilk, cheesy biscuit, and even seasonal cake-like biscuits. In total, there are about six types that you can try. Similarly, they offer meal-toppings upon biscuits. You could enjoy The Goat, which comprises herbed goat cheese with roasted tomato and cucumbers, or others named The Fast Break or The Spanish Fly. The restaurant welcomes its clientele from 8 am to 3 pm.

Dahlia Bakery

This particular bakery is one of the places you can’t resist. Its small area houses an assortment of delicious baked goods, ranging from triple coconut cream pies to flavorful English muffins.

Dahlia Bakery has little space for its customers to sit and eat. But, if you are there to enjoy a hearty breakfast alone or with someone beloved, there’s just the right space outside. You can find outdoor chairs and tables arranged by the bakery to devour your meal in a pleasant atmosphere.

Rubinstein Bagels

If you wish to begin your mornings with a positive affirmative, then Rubinstein bagels are your place to be. Their perfectly baked bagels will have your day sailing in the right direction, thanks to the fluffy and rich nature of these baked goods.

The bagels tend to melt in the mouth with every bite. Plus, the use of organic, nutritious ingredients energizes the day rightfully. As for the flavors, you’ll be awed at the list of plentiful options they offer. From jalapeno bagels to cinnamon bagels, they’ve got it all!

Skillet

The Skillet is a big name in the industry, especially in the rainy city of Seattle. It has several outlets throughout the city, and each one caters to your morning cravings beautifully!

You can get an innovative, scrumptious, and artistically served dish at Skillet Food. The restaurant gained popularity and fame due to its innovation. One of the popular breakfast items is Bittersweet Chocolate Pie in a Bowl. Sounds delicious!

La Panier

The La Panier is Seattle’s best traditional bakery. The place refuses to be influenced by the modern ideology of custom menu. Instead, it stays firm on the initial ideas of a bakery and dedicatedly serves all sorts of baked and breakfast goods. The pastries and cheese croissants a particular highlight of this French bakery. So, do try it out when you drop by!

The Crumpet Shop

If you haven’t had a Crumpet in breakfast while being in Seattle, you’ve missed some amazing stuff!

A Crumpet refers to an English Griddle Cake made from water, flour, and yeast. This innovative and unique cake type remains exclusive to the Crumpet Shop. The shop, founded back in 1976, is the first-ever to introduce the dish and make breakfast super tasty. You can also find a diversity of delicious tea!

Pioneer Square D&E

Pioneer Square D&E is your stop for a causal yet fulfilling breakfast. The place everything from waffles to eggs to whole fried chicken. The great part is all of the menus are priced reasonably.

Plus, the customer service is amazing! Whether you wish to inquire, complain, or share a suggestion, leave them a message at their official email address. Or ring them up. They will get back to you in 15 minutes or so.

Macrina Bakery

The Macrina Bakery is everywhere in Seattle!

Locals just can’t have enough of their mouth-watering, freshly-baked goods. From whole cakes to bread, the variety is worth indulging yourself in.

And, what is more exciting, they serve different items on different days. Perhaps, this is why the place remains so top-rated. The bakery won’t ever bore you. You can check out their website for updates!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2ab510a93b79a932228642af2e67f875.blob

Travel addict writing about the wonders of the world. Visited 30+ countries, lived in 4.

444 followers
Loading

More from Diana Bernardo

Oregon State

6 Most Beautiful Drives in Oregon

Oregon has some of the most beautiful highways and byways in the country. We can safely say that this state is the perfect road trip destination. The changing scenery looks like it is made for long drives and small adventures with your friends and family. What makes Oregon so intriguing is that you can go from an evergreen forest, and verdant valleys, to a desolate desert in just a couple of hours. It is an exciting place you can explore from the comfort of your car. Traveling with your vehicle comes with many perks, one of them being the ability to make a stop anywhere. All of the drives on this list offer jaw-dropping landscapes, so don’t forget your camera at home because you will be taking photos non-stop. Let’s dive in!Read full story
San Francisco, CA

7 Best Instagrammable Spots in San Francisco

San Francisco is the city of incredible photo opportunities. Famous for impressive landmarks, very steep hills, impeccable architecture, and breathtaking sunsets, the Golden City is a beautiful place that will make you fall in love with it instantly.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Best Live Music Bars in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has stunning concert halls and enormous arenas where some of the biggest names in the music industry often perform. But some people are not into big crowds every night of the week. So if you want to enjoy live music in a more intimate setting, here is a list of the best live music bars in the City of Angels!Read full story
1 comments
Greenville County, SC

9 Best Places To Go in Downtown Greenville, SC

Are you a food-enthusiast who loves shopping, looking for a greenery-filled city with loads of opportunities for outdoor activities? If so, then Downtown Greenville, SC, is the place for you!Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Best Hotels in Miami

Miami has the perfect climate, lively nightlife, and a beautiful coastline but offers so much more. Art – natural and artificial – encompasses the world-famous vacation spot, Miami City. No wonder this wondrous place leaves everyone in awe.Read full story
San Antonio, TX

7 Fun Indoor Activities To Do in San Antonio

San Antonio is a park city boasting numerous cultural attractions. It is built along the river banks and has a network of walkways lined with retail outlets, restaurants, bars, and historical missions.Read full story
Portland, OR

5 Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Portland

The number of LGBTQ+ bars in Portland started to decline in the last couple of years. Portland has a thriving LGBTQ+ community, so the situation will probably improve soon. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of LGBTQ+ friendly places around the city where you can grab a drink and spend a relaxing evening in good company.Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

5 Best Instagrammable Spots in Oregon

Oregon is such a unique place ideal for nature lovers and adventurers. The Pacific Ocean on one side and mountain ranges on the other create endless outdoor opportunities. With that said, there are so many Instagrammable spots in this state that you won’t be able to put your camera down for a single minute.Read full story
Seattle, WA

5 Best Live Music Bars in Seattle

The Emerald City influenced so many music acts that started their careers here and conquered the world. Most have probably heard of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, but did you know that Jimmy Hendrix is from Seattle as well?Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

5 Fun Activities for Adults in Washington DC

Washington DC’s association with the White House and politics has given it a boring reputation. Most of the tourists visiting the city consider it a place to explore the US government and history.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Safest Hotels in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the top tourist destinations in the US. Approximately 50 million people visit the city annually!. However, the glorious city has a reputation for crime rates too. Although the authorities claim the situation is under control and much better than in previous decades, one should never take risks.Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Best Family Beaches in Miami

Escaping the heat is impossible in Miami. And, we mean it, quite literally. The average temperature ranges from 75 to 85 degrees in summers. And, you can expect this to rise during heat waves.Read full story
Washington State

6 Most Instagrammable Spots in Washington State

The nature of Washington State can be pretty inspiring to budding photographers. Abundant in gorgeous landscapes, this corner of the world is made for exploring. Of course, there are big cities like Seattle that can also get your creative juices flowing.Read full story
Utah State

5 Most Beautiful Drives in Utah

Utah is a state that prides itself in spectacular scenery. After all, it has five national parks and a unique climate. Visitors can explore deep canyons, high deserts, and unusual rock formations regardless of the time of the year. And the best part is that you can enjoy nature and scenery while driving through this state in the comfort of your car.Read full story
Boston, MA

6 Best Live Music Bars in Boston

Live music and a glass of refreshing drinks do go hand in hand. While Boston might not have a world-famous music scene, it is still a fun place to catch a show. There are plenty of live music bars all around Beantown - some are large venues, while others are smaller and cozier. Our focus is on the latter. You can catch a live show any night of the week in Boston, so let's take a look at some of the best live music bars here!Read full story
San Francisco, CA

7 Fun Places to Eat in San Francisco

Amazing food is one of the best things that can happen to a foodie!. Well, things become even more exciting when delicious food couples with a thrilling atmosphere. It becomes a fun-filled, enjoyable experience one can cherish for years to come, especially when you're going through bad food days...Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

7 Best Photo Spots in Las Vegas

Neon lights, luxury hotels, and late-night euphoria-if these things cross your mind while thinking about Vegas, then my friend, you are not alone. Since its beginning in 1905, we all have known Sin City for its mesmerizing, fun life. The land is overflowing with hotels, resorts, and casinos to visit!Read full story
San Francisco, CA

5 Most Fun Museums in San Francisco

San Francisco reminds us all of only one thing: the Golden Gate Bridge!. The iconic red bridge does offer a brilliant spot to take photographs as well as enjoy. But what if you want to dig into history and unravel the myths from the past?Read full story
Washington State

4 Most Beautiful Drives in Washington

Washington is undoubtedly one of the best states for road trips. The diverse nature creates unforgettable landscapes regardless of the route you take. It could be a bit hard to choose only one scenic drive, considering how beautiful Washington is. After all, this state has three national parks that give you plenty of lush views of untouched nature.Read full story
Seattle, WA

4 Best LGBT Bars in Seattle 

Seattle is one of the most progressive cities in the United States. It is a technological and cultural hub that keeps evolving with each decade. The Emerald City has always been very liberal, so it is not surprising that this place has a thriving LGBTQ community. In fact, Seattle has the fifth largest LGBTQ population in the country.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy