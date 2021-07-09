5 Best Spa Hotels in New York City

New York City, NY

Getting a spa treatment can do wonders, especially in a busy city like New York.

The soothing massage and therapies reduce tension in our bodies. It allows our muscles to relax and our minds to be at peace. Hence, boosting overall health.

But, the benefits of spa treatment will only show up to their fullest when the one giving you the treatment is highly skilled. Untrained and unskilled staff can induce a bad impact on your body. Plus, all your precious money goes to waste!

Well, if you are a fellow New Yorker seeking a high-quality spa treatment in this urban city, then you’ve reached the right place.

Read more to unravel the best 5 spa hotels in New York!

Curtiss Hotel

Luxurious and elegant-the Curtiss Hotel is an iconic building located at 210 Franklin Street, Downtown Buffalo, NY. It is popular for two reasons:

  • The architecture is simply breathtaking!
  • Before the hotel, the place used to be a historic landmark-also called the Harlow C.Curtiss building. (Yes, the Curtiss Hotel got its name from the previous building!)

The hotel features 68 modish and high-tech rooms to make your stay worthwhile. You get Wi-Fi, a bedside control panel, and other similar facilities with all the rooms!

Inside the hotel, you can find the famous Harlow spa that offers a diversity of advanced spa treatments. From Swedish massage to HydraFacial treatment-the options available at the spa are countless.

Plus, you can even opt for additional amenities, such as aromatherapy and CBD oil. So, your treatment remains as comfortable as possible!

Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa

In the fast-paced New York, the Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa pauses everything and helps you reconnect with your soul. Present near lake placid, this family-owned resort stretches across 8-acres of lush green land. There are a total of 130 rooms, 4 floors, and 3 restaurants.

Each lodge-like room features jetted tubs, fireplaces, and even balconies. The décor of the rooms radiates the coziness and comfort one needs over a weekend.

What’s more, the hotel has pools, tennis courts, and even a private beach for the people staying at the hotel only!

As for the spa, get ready to have the best time of your life at the Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa. The award-winning Lake Placid Spa offers unique treatments, like SkinCeuticals and Phytomer.

The Peninsula

If you wish to stay at a hotel that is in proximity to the most famous destinations and excels at spa treatments, then the Peninsula is an excellent option!

The hotel, located on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street in Midtown Manhattan, allows you to stay near all the important locations, such as:

  • Central Park
  • Rockefeller Center
  • Fifth Avenue shopping
  • Broadway theatres and much more.

Apart from this, the Peninsula offers a variety of rooms for you to choose from. From furniture to gadgets, each of these rooms has everything to make your stay amazing.

There is also a well-equipped fitness center, an indoor pool, the famous Vu Hair Salon, and an exquisite spa!

Mandarin Oriental

Opened back in 2003, the Mandarin Oriental is one the most famous and top-rated hotels in New York. The hotel has received uncountable awards and nominations for its outstanding services.

It features 248 guestrooms and suites. So, the magnificent building is quite huge and tall. One can identify it from far away at the Columbus Circle.

What’s more, Mandarin Oriental is home to one of the two only five-star spas in Manhattan. So, expect a high-quality, dynamic experience.

Be it detox or a body rejuvenation massage-the Mandarin Oriental spa caters to all of your wellness needs. They also offer personalized mindfulness and reenergizing therapies. Hence, you can relax and indulge yourself in feelings of well-being!

Lotte New York Palace

Another luxury hotel with splendid spa services is the Lotte New York Palace. It is present in Midtown Manhattan, near Madison Avenue and the corner of 50th Street.

The hotel spreads over a large area and offers a diversity of amazing facilities to its residents. But, what gives it the fame is its ilāOnly spa!

This particular spa provides wellness and health services designed especially for the locals. New Yorkers can find the peace and calm they seek in the parameters of this well-equipped spa!

