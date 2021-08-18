Osprey Catches a Shark in the Claws and Flies Away with It

A video with an osprey catching a shark-like fish in the claws and flying away with it just went viral.

As crazy as it sounds, as real it is. An osprey managed to catch a shark-like fish and fly away with it.

This unique event took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach is a coastal city on the East Coast of the United States in Horry County, South Carolina. Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a long and continuous 60-mile stretch of beach known as "The Grand Strand" in northeastern South Carolina.

The people that were on the beach that day, when they saw the osprey catching in its claws a shark-like fish and flying away with it, were shocked. Everyone was amazed and started filming this unique event. The fish looks like a shark, but it's hard to tell exactly what it is from the video.

The video was taken by a Tennessee native Ashley White.

In the video, you can see the osprey flying above the beach with the shark-like fish in its claws and the fish wriggling around, trying to escape.

The whole event is unbelievable. But the comments on youtube are hilarious.

I made a shortlist of some of the funniest ones, but there are a lot more.

Youtube video' comments Screenshots from Youtube made by the Author

Everybody knows that ospreys are huge fish-eating birds of prey, but it's not an everyday thing to see one catch such a big fish.

