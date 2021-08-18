Osprey Catches a Shark in the Claws and Flies Away with It

Diana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qHcG_0bTz2SFN00

A video with an osprey catching a shark-like fish in the claws and flying away with it just went viral.

As crazy as it sounds, as real it is. An osprey managed to catch a shark-like fish and fly away with it.

This unique event took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach is a coastal city on the East Coast of the United States in Horry County, South Carolina. Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a long and continuous 60-mile stretch of beach known as "The Grand Strand" in northeastern South Carolina.

The people that were on the beach that day, when they saw the osprey catching in its claws a shark-like fish and flying away with it, were shocked. Everyone was amazed and started filming this unique event. The fish looks like a shark, but it's hard to tell exactly what it is from the video.

The video was taken by a Tennessee native Ashley White.

In the video, you can see the osprey flying above the beach with the shark-like fish in its claws and the fish wriggling around, trying to escape.

The whole event is unbelievable. But the comments on youtube are hilarious.

I made a shortlist of some of the funniest ones, but there are a lot more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP1pC_0bTz2SFN00

What is your favorite comment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4ErA_0bTz2SFN00

Amazing, right?

Everybody knows that ospreys are huge fish-eating birds of prey, but it's not an everyday thing to see one catch such a big fish.

Have you ever seen an osprey in action?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c59aff371acd1f9e05dbf09e6e422586.blob

Hi! I write about the latest news, crazy facts, interesting things, and events.

San Francisco, CA
4834 followers
Loading

More from Diana

7 Celebrities From North Carolina

North Carolina is a state in the Southeastern region of the United States. North Carolina is the 28th largest, 9th-most populous of the 50 United States, and with an estimated population of 2,569,213 in 2018.Read full story
24 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco on a Budget: 7 Free Activities

What are your plans for today? What are your plans for this weekend?. It's easy to find and choose things to do in San Francisco. The city offers everything people want, from a nice rooftop club to a nice day on the beach.Read full story

The Hunger Games Filming Locations in North Carolina

Remember when the first Hunger Games movie was released? Some will say it was the beginning of a new film era. The first movie was released in 2012 and it's still a favorite for many. At that time, The Hunger Games (2012) was one of the most popular movies, along with Twilight (2008).Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago Target Became Viral on TikTok

Imagine a Target becoming famous on TikTok. What could make a Target store so special and different that would make people obsessed with and attract visitors from all around the U.S.Read full story

Sleep Better By Following These 5 Proven Tips. What To Do When You Can't Sleep

Picture this. You get into bed, all tucked in after a long day and can’t wait to fall asleep and dream. But something happens, and you can’t seem to shut off. You change positions, throw the blanket off you and drink a glass a water, and…you still can’t fall asleep.Read full story

Twitch Streamer Made $16,000 in 7 Hours by Sleeping

Imagine making $16,000 in just 7 hours, without doing something too crazy or inappropriate. What would you do with the money?. Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms. More than 15 million users use Twitch every day.Read full story
California State

Best & Worst Cities: What Is San Francisco No.1 at?

San Francisco plays a big role not only for the state of California but for the entire U.S.A. San Francisco is a cultural, commercial, and financial center in Northern California and a popular tourist destination.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in San Francisco

Every city, no matter the country or the continent, has good and bad parts. Some areas are safer, while others are a little more dangerous. San Francisco is in the same situation. Overall, San Francisco is safe, but it has some neighborhoods that are a little bit more dangerous than the cities, state, and national average.Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

SFPD Found Several Illegal Objects After The Emitted Search Warrants

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 11:38 a.m. an investigation took place after an emitted search warrants. Investigators from the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team, Crime Gun Investigative Center, and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives served simultaneous search warrants. The search took place on the unit block of Monterey Boulevard and the 600 block of 43rd Avenue.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

10 Movies Set in San Francisco

San Francisco is one of the most important cities in the U.S. Besides being a city with several spectacular landscapes, San Francisco is a cultural, commercial, and financial center in Northern California.Read full story
California State

These 10 California Counties Have the Highest New COVID Cases in the Last 7 Days

It's been more than a year since the first case of Covid-19 appeared and since the pandemic was officially declared. Even if now there is a vaccine, the virus continues to represent a threat. The pandemic is not over, and lots of people are still getting the virus every day.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

3 Places To Visit for an Unforgettable Summer in San Francisco

Summer is here. After a hard year, it's finally summer. People in San Francisco are already celebrating the good weather and vacation by participating in various activities and events and visiting wonderful places.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco is one of the most expensive places based on the cost of living

San Francisco is expensive. We all knew that already. The Bay Area, in particular, is expensive. Many also like to call it the "millionaire's playground". San Francisco is an amazing city, with breathtaking urban areas, and beautiful beaches.Read full story
1 comments

Video. Van Damme dancing and having fun in Romania

There is no need for an introduction. Everybody knows who Jean-Claude Van Damme is. He is one of the most known action film actors. On July, 20 Van Damme came to Romania with the Fashion TV team, for an event that took place in Bucharest. Van Damme was the special guest.Read full story

Video. U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing on a boulevard full of cars

On July, 16 an American Army helicopter forced landed in the north of Bucharest, in Charles de Gaulle Square, among cars on the road, and knocked down lighting poles. Bucharest is the capital of Romania.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

16 Funny pictures that only people from San Francisco will understand

Oh, San Francisco, the golden city. The city where dreams come true and life is perfect. Or isn't this the case?. Every city has its goods and bads. But no matter of them, just as every country and nation has a culture and traditions, so every city has certain specific things that only those who live there know and do.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Drive a Porsche for just $450 in Los Angeles

In California, expensive cars are all around us. Porsches dominate the streets of California cities, like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, and many others.Read full story
California State

Will the next biggest San Francisco earthquake happen this year?

In the past few months, numerous earthquakes occurred in San Francisco and other parts of California state. On July, 8, at 3:49 pm local time (July 8 at 22:49 UTC), a magnitude 6.0 (M6.0) earthquake struck Little Antelope Valley, California near the Nevada border.Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

Watch the sunset on a Catamaran Cruise in San Francisco Bay

Admiring the sunset after a beautiful and hot summer day is the perfect way to create new memories and enjoy life. People usually come to the beach or go to a high location to watch the sunset.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy