Twitch Streamer Made $16,000 in 7 Hours by Sleeping

Imagine making $16,000 in just 7 hours, without doing something too crazy or inappropriate. What would you do with the money?

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms. More than 15 million users use Twitch every day.

On Twitch, people can donate money to the user streaming. Most of the users stream themselves while gaming. But other streamers use their creativity to create different streams that are funnier and that bring as many donations as possible.

Some went overboard and created streams that even made people start arguments online. Some loved the idea while others hated it.

Asian Andy

Asian Andy, was born on August 18, 1994. He is a native of Los Angeles, California.

He is the Twitch streamer who succeeded in making $16,000 in just 7 hours.

He streamed himself from the bed, sleeping. He challenged the fans to try waking him up with the sounds made when someone donates.

So, users would donate money, and when the donations would pop on the screen, it would make a noise, and the message sent will be automatically read out loud. Most of the people made Alexa play music or other sounds with their message.

This way, users would wake up Asian Andy or would prevent him from falling asleep.

As crazy as it sounds, users donated so much that Asian Andy made $16,000 in 7 hours.

At the end of the stream, Asian Andy was shocked when he saw the amount of money he made. He told his viewers that he used to make $16/ hour on Uber. Asian Andy thanked the fans and was thrilled.

The stream took place on May 3, 2020

Asian Andy posted a Youtube 14 minutes video about him, making $16,000 in 7 hours on August 29, 2020. At the moment, the video was watched by over 4 million people.

During the past few days, the internet became filled with news about Asian Andy stream, as if the stream happened yesterday. The news traveled all around the world, from the USA to Romania and other countries.

People’s reaction

Some people find it funny while others were annoyed.

Most of the comments on the youtube video are kind. People had fun and enjoyed watching him.

An article about Asian Andy’s stream was posted on 9GAG on February 17, 2020. The comment section is not as sweet as it is on his youtube video.

Many people found this stupid and criticized the people that donated money, while others considered him a genius.

People’s reaction Screenshots from 9Gag made by the Author

It’s not the first time Asian Andy made money this way

On February 11, 2018, Andy posted another Youtube video about his stream where he made $2,000 the same way.

On January 20, 2020, Asian Andy posted a video on his Youtube channel about his stream. He made $6,000 in 5 hours from streaming on Twitch.

The same thing happened. Andy would sleep, and viewers would donate to wake him up.

But the streams didn’t catch the attention as much as this one where he made $16,000.

Genius way to make money?

Imagine making $16,000 in 7 hours on a stream while trying to sleep. If you think about it, the idea is crazy. A guy trying to sleep and people woke him up by sending him money.

It worked because people are direct implicated in the “content” created. The same strategy applies to event marketing. A company makes an event, invites customers, and this way the consumer is connected with the brand.

But, in Andy’s case fans had to pay to be directly implicated. And they did it. They wanted to take part in something crazy.

Andy connected with his fans. Without them, the stream could not have taken place. They were the main players. People liked that.

If he had slept, the stream would not have been successful.

Asian Andy in 2021

This is not the first or last time Asian Andy made money this way. Until now, Asian Andy made $65,000 while sleeping.

What would you buy or do with this much money? Probably, it would take you more than 7 hours to decide how are you going to spend the money.

I think it’s a crazy way to make money, but it’s funny. I don’t see a problem that people enjoyed watching him and donated.

What do you think? Would you donate money to Asian Andy’s streams?

