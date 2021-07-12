Drive a Porsche for just $450 in Los Angeles

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles/ Facebook

Ever wondered what it's like to drive a Porsche?

In California, expensive cars are all around us. Porsches dominate the streets of California cities, like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, and many others.

Porsche is a German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs, and sedans. Porsche is owned by the Volkswagen Group.

In 1931 Ferdinand Porsche founded Porsche. In the beginning, the company was helping develop vehicles for brands like the Volkswagen Beetle. After World War II Porsche begins building cars for them. The first car, is the 356, similar to the original Beetle, having a lot of design characteristics alike. In 1963, the 911 car was created. The 911 was an innovation for the cars field, being an emblematic car for Porsche and one of the world's most known sports cars.

Porsche is also known for Boxster, Cayman, Panamera, Macan, and Taycan cars.

Luxury and performant at the same time, Porsche is everybody's dream car!

But the price for a Porsche car is high and in direct relation to the experience and the premium quality it offers.

To fulfill everybody's dream, Porsche offers the chance to drive a Porsche for a reasonable low price.

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles is a full experience, from a 53-acre driver development course to the luxury Restaurant 917.

Porsche has many offers for people who want to see how a Porsche feels and drives.

On-road, off-road and virtual experiences where customers can discover the power and responsiveness at the core of Porsche engineering for 65 minutes.

"Test your limits on challenging features like ravines and fallen timbers on the off-road course. Perfect your virtual lap time on circuits around the world in our Simulator Lab. And cap off your experience at racing speeds as a Porsche Drive Coach takes you on a thrilling ride around our 1.3-mile Handling Circuit." - Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles

Porsche many circuits where you can test and improve your driving abilities and be adventurous: Dynamics Pad, 1.3 Mile Handling Circuit, Low-Friction Handling Circuit, Ice Hill, Kick Plate, Acceleration Straight, Low-Friction Circle, and Off-Road Circuit.

Here is a short description of the circuits available.

Dynamics Pad: perfect for testing the speed, agility, lane-change performance on a large asphalt pad.

1.3 Mile Handling Circuit: mimics a challenging country road.

Low-Friction Handling Circuit: polished concrete surface with tight curves that mimics the slick road conditions.

Ice Hill: wetted epoxy, low-friction surface with 7% slope and water jets controlled by a computer.

Kick Plate: flush-mounted, hydraulic plate set flush to the road.

Acceleration Straight: 3/4 of the road is straight with an amazing curve near the end.

Low-Friction Circle: highly polished concrete on a wet surface.

Off-Road Circuit: off-road driving condition.

The prices depend on the car, circuits, and program you choose. The prices start at $450.

If you are passionate about luxury sports cars, then you should go to the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles. You should, at least once in your life to drive a Porsche because it's more than just a car, it's a full experience that you will never forget.

