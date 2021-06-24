Visit San Francisco at night on a guided tour

Sasha Stories/ Unsplash

San Francisco is a beautiful city. The city captivates everybody with unique architecture, beaches, attractions, food, and fascinating history and culture.

San Francisco is the city that immediately becomes everyone's favorite after visiting it. Visiting San Francisco during the day is something normal and reveals the beauties of the city.

But every city is different during day time vs night time. Once the moon rises and the nighttime settles over the city, San Francisco changes. Discovering San Francisco during the night is an experience everyone should live.

King Tut Chariot is a San Francisco Bay Area tour company that organizes a San Francisco Night Tour.

On this tour, you will discover San Francisco at night and will see a panoramic view of the city during the night.

"Starting at Fishermen Wharf and going up historic nob hill the highest point in San Francisco see beautiful grace cathedral with stain glass all-around financial district then across the bay bridge view city skyline from treasure island coming back to the city heading to Embarcadero to view the led lighting on the bridge and to see the port of San Francisco. The night tour starts at 7 pm from fishermen wharf will be. Starting at pier 39 in front of Hard Rock Cafe." - King Tut Chariot Tours

On this tour you will visit some of the main San Francisco' attractions:

Chinatown, North Beach, The Mission, Civic Center, Cross Bay Ridge, Stop at Treasure Island for panoramic photos, Lomard St (SF's crookedest st), Financial District, Union Square, Nob Hill, and Grace Cathedral.

You can buy a ticket on their website, the price starts from $45.

