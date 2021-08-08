US Perseverance meanderer on Mars neglects to gather rock test on first endeavor.

NASA'S Rover on Mars Unsplash

The Perseverance Rover neglected to gather a stone example on Mars in its first endeavor, NASA said in a public statement.

"Information shipped off Earth by NASA's Perseverance wanderer after its first endeavor to gather a stone example on Mars and seal it in an example tube show that no stone was gathered during the underlying inspecting movement," the delivery said on Friday.

The Perseverance mission is gathering a reaction group to survey and resolve the circumstance, the delivery said.

In a different articulation, NASA said that the wanderer effectively penetrated an opening. The bombed endeavor to seal an example in the cylinder is something that didn't happen when the gear was tried on Earth, NASA said.

The wanderer conveys 43 titanium test tubes and is furnished with an empty coring bit and percussive drill toward the finish of tis 7-foot-long automated arm to separate examples.

The six-wheel wanderer that arrived on Mars in February is currently situated at a site accepted to contain the most profound and most old layers of uncovered bedrock in a dry lake bed known as the Jezero Crater. The wanderer will gather two examples at this site, including an example for what NASA called "vicinity science."

The examples will then, at that point be fixed and put away for ensuing NASA missions, presently being developed in with the European Space Agency, that would send rocket to Mars to gather the fixed examples and return them to Earth for inside and out examination.

