Does eating almonds improve blood glucose, cholesterol in young people with prediabetes?

Carried out in Mumbai, the randomised controlled clinical trial aimed to determine the effect of almond consumption on factors of metabolic dysfunction including blood glucose, lipids, insulin, and selected inflammatory markers in adolescents and young adults (aged 16-25 years old) with prediabetes in the city.

The study was a parallel trial of 275 participants (59 male, 216 female) with impaired glucose metabolism (prediabetes). At the start of the study, participants’ weight, height, and waist and hip circumferences were measured, and fasting blood samples were taken. Participants also underwent a glucose tolerance test and their lipid profiles were assessed.

Improving blood sugar levels at the pre-diabetes stage may help prevent or delay the development of diabetes. Additionally, almond consumption reduced total cholesterol and “bad” LDL-cholesterol significantly compared to the control group, while maintaining “good” HDL-cholesterol levels.

How does that happen?

Almonds reduce the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol and increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) known as good cholesterol. This helps to reduce cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, said Dr Shalini Garwin Bliss, HOD- dietitian, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar Gurugram.

At the end of the study, participants completed dietary intake assessments and the same measurements and blood tests were performed again. However, there were no changes in measures of weight, height, waist or hip circumferences or biochemical markers nor macronutrient intake between the almond group and the control from the start to post-intervention.

Fasting blood glucose levels were significantly reduced in the control group compared to the almond group post-intervention. In the almond group, FG:FI ratio (fasting glucose: fasting insulin) decreased while it increased in the control group but was not statistically significant.

How do almonds cut down diabetes risk?

“Almonds are high in magnesium which reduces a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. As diabetic people have a higher risk of heart disease, adding almonds may help reduce that risk. You can have almonds first thing in the morning soaked overnight in water. You can also have it in various oatmeal recipes or munch on them as a healthy snack throughout the day,” said Dt Neha Pathania, chief dietitian, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

