Children At Lower Risk Of Severe Covid Illness Or Death: UK Study

The microscopic villain, Covid-19 has shrunk and expanded the world in inexplicable ways, and it is no different for kids. The pandemic has flipped children's life upside down. Children's schedules are everything but regular, thanks to remote schooling and cancelled playdates. But parents might be able to take a sigh of relief as a comprehensive analysis of public health data in the UK states that the risk of severe illness, death due to Covid-19 is very low.

Even though children of all ages can become ill with coronavirus disease, the study suggests that they might not be at a high risk of severe infection or death from the infection.

Covid Infection Severity Risk Extremely Low In Children

According to a report by BBC, scientists from University College London, and the Universities of York, Bristol and Liverpool, have found the overall risk of hospitalization and mortality remained low in children. Those with various chronic diseases and neuro-disabilities, on the other hand, were the most vulnerable.

For the study, researchers looked at public health data in England and discovered that roughly 15 of the young individuals who died of Covid-19 had life-limiting or underlying illnesses, including 13 with significant neuro-disabilities, while six had no underlying disorders documented in the previous five years. Furthermore, the research shows that 36 children had a positive Covid test at the time of their death but died from other reasons. Children and teenagers who died were more likely to be above the age of ten and of African-American or Asian ancestry.

Zydus Vaccine May Be Given To 12 18-Year-Olds From September

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended coronavirus vaccination for 12 years and older, to help protect against the infection. Currently, children aged 12-18 are currently being vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the US, Canada and the EU. However, under-18s are not routinely offered Covid vaccines in India. But according to media reports, vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 18-year-olds.

ZyCoV-D is a plasmid DNA vaccine that generates the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and stimulates an immunological response mediated by the human immune system's cellular (T lymphocyte immunity) and humoral (antibody-mediated immunity) arms.

Several other vaccines are being tested in children including covaxin, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine (BBV154), Novavax, sputnik-V and Moderna.

(with inputs from IANS)

