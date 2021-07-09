Make Your Hair Healthy & Beautiful By Consuming These Foods

Beautiful, healthy, and long hair is the desired vanity for many. The health of our hair depends on our diet and lifestyle and the way we care can also be a secret to beautiful hair.

The growth of hair largely depends on genetics but one can use medicines or oils to improve the health of hair. It is to be remembered that using chemical-rich products has a negative impact on hair quality. For that reason, one should know how to keep hair naturally healthy and beautiful. For this, learn simple kitchen items that can be useful for hair care.

Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera is beneficial for skin as well as hair. It is rich in proteolytic enzymes that repair hair follicles and dead cells. With its consumption, the health of the hair gradually improves and starts growing rapidly. For this, drink a glass of aloe vera juice every morning, it will show effective results.

Banana and almond smoothie: Both banana and almond are beneficial for hair. Almonds are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals like zinc. These are important ingredients for hair growth. Vitamin E present is helpful in repairing bad hair by increasing keratin. Banana contains high amount of calcium and folic acid which is helpful in making hair healthy and strong. Mix almond, honey, cinnamon, and banana with a glass of milk to prepare a smoothie. That will help better the health quality.

Barley water: Barley is rich in iron and copper which increases the production of red blood cells. Strengthens hair follicles and accelerates hair growth. Boil barley in water and add salt. Mix honey and lemon to use on the hair.

