Traveling Exhibit in the Nabb Center

CHARLOTTE, NC — “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” will be held at the Edward H. Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History and Culture. The Maryland Humanities Museum on Main Street Program and the Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibits have selected Salisbury University as the venue for the exhibition.

This exhibit will be available to visitors from August 14 to September 25, 2021. This exhibit will be displayed in the G. Ray Thompson Gallery, on the 4th floor of the Guerrieri Academic Commons.

In this exhibit, there will be a program that can guide and inspire visitors and students to think and discuss civic engagement, the democratic process, and activism. The program is provided by The Nabb Center in collaboration with Public Affairs and Civic Engagement (PACE) and the Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Area (LESHA).

As part of The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History which is a major exhibit, "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," will also have a variety of the same displays. Starting from historical to contemporary photos, educational videos, to multimedia interactives with short games.

The Nabb Center itself has a large collection of archives, records, and papers from local political groups or figures. The Nabb Center also has more than 2500 items of artifacts collected from national, state, and local political campaigns for the 1820-1986 period. Those artifact collections are in the form of buttons, posters, flyers, and other forms.

Maryland Humanities itself is a nonprofit organization engaged in education that has the vision to support educational experiences also to inspire people to continue learning, exchange ideas openly and enrich their communities.

