Charlotte has invested $1.5 million in the Access Charlotte program

CHARLOTTE, NC - The City of Charlotte invested $1.5 million in the Smart Charlotte sector to create The Access Charlotte program.

The pandemic condition has created new limitations in various sectors, forcing them to digitize many activities. This triggers the increasing need for virtual learning and remote work.

In response to this urgency, Charlotte launches public Wi-Fi that residents can access free of charge. This public Wi-Fi will be available in public spaces, transit stops, and neighborhoods throughout Charlotte.

Some free Wi-Fi locations are Renaissance West and Little Rock Apartments at West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway, Brightwalk Apartments along Statesville Avenue, and Beatties Ford Road at LaSalle Street and Tate Street.

The City is also investing in partnerships that relate to and support the use of public Wi-Fi by providing easy access to digital literacy by residents, such as Digital Navigators that will help teach residents the basic digital skills by providing technical support via phone web conference. Furthermore, learning Labs will provide computers and technology tools at community centers and remote learning sites.

Another program that is part of Smart Charlotte is the Microsoft Digital Alliance as a program that will provide volunteer initiatives that are ready to provide guidance and training on technology knowledge to residents of The City of Charlotte.

Five initial focuses that will support the technology and education sectors of the City such as, Smart Street Lights, Safe Neighborhood, Workforce Development, 3D Planning, and Connected Mobility and Neighborhoods are identified by this program.

