New Public Space in West End City of Charlotte Granted by Lowe’s 100 Hometowns project

CHARLOTTE, NC - Lowe’s 100 Hometowns will be giving a grant to The City of Charlotte in order to reconstruct public spaces. Several areas will be included in the reconstruction, such as the city’s West End at Tate Street and Beatties Ford Road.

Lowe’s 100 Hometowns is a program that aims to build 100 hometowns throughout America that have been running for 100 years. Improving community spaces by making charitable projects are the main purpose of Lowe’s 100 Hometowns. The 100 projects have helped thousands of families and residents to reach 36 countries and plans to continue. The City of Charlotte will contribute to funding $50000 towards the project along with the grant from Lowe’s.

Corridor of Opportunity is a charitable platform made by The City of Charlotte. The main focus of Corridors' opportunity is to maintain a commitment to renewing six key corridors table of contents such as Central Avenue; Freedom Drive; Graham Street; Sugar Creek Road; West Boulevard; and Beatties Ford Corridor. More undergoing projects are Access Charlotte, Alternatives to Violence, the Beatties Ford Road Parallel Bike Boulevard, and Catherine Simmons Avenue and Beatties Ford Road Traffic Signal.

Malcolm Graham, a member of District 2 council said, "The purpose behind Corridors of Opportunity is to implement the work our communities have identified and prioritized, to achieve the results they want to see." He also stated, "Thanks to Lowe’s generous donation, we are able to deliver on that goal for Beatties Ford Road in a way that benefits families and builds neighborhood pride."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.