SU Again Named a Gold Campus by the American College of Sports Medicine

CHARLOTTE, NC - The American College of Sports Medicine recently named Salisbury University a Gold Campus. This name is awarded during the Medicine® On Campus program and has been earned by Salisbury University for the fifth consecutive year.

Exercise is Medicine® On Campus (EIM-OC) is a program that aims to increase awareness of the importance of physical activity in maintaining health by collaborating with universities and colleges that share the same vision. EIM-OC considers that to maintain and improve the well-being of the campus community, all parties on campus, both staff and students, must work together to achieve this goal.

To achieve this, the campus can appraise physical activity during student health visits, provide the tools necessary to strengthen healthy physical activity habits to students, provide a referral system for exercise prescription, and make movement become a part of the daily campus culture.

Salisbury University meets these criteria with its program, Commit To Be Fit. The program is a campus-wide exercise and wellness newsletter, mainly discussing dietary, training, and physical and mental health tips. Commit To Be Fit is published every two weeks.

Another activity offered by Salisbury University that meets the EIM-OC standards is Walk It Wednesday, which takes place every Wednesday, and Hydration Friday, which takes place every Friday.

Lisa Marquette, associate professor of exercise science, said that everyone could feel the benefits of doing physical activity every day. Lisa Marquette stated that reducing health risks, ideal body weight, and good energy can be judged by the body when constantly doing physical activity.

